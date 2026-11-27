This week on social media, Apostles posted messages of gratitude and wrote about experiences at the Modesto California Temple and Torreón Mexico Temple dedications, while other Church leaders shared about family history work and learning to live the gospel of Jesus Christ.

On Nov. 25, President Dallin H. Oaks posted a Thanksgiving message to his social media accounts. He shared with viewers the importance of thanking God “in all things” (Doctrine and Covenants 59:7), even adversity.

“I invite you to thank God for your adversities and to pray for guidance in meeting them. Through that attitude and through your faith and obedience, you will realize the promises God has given you. It is all part of the plan.”

On Nov. 26, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, also posted a Thanksgiving message to his social media accounts. His invitation to viewers is to remember to “be ye thankful” (Colossians 3:15).

“A sense of gratitude is critical to the success and joy of our endeavors throughout life.”

Related Story Gratitude to God leads to increased well-being over time

On Nov. 26, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a video to his social media accounts in which he explains that gratitude doesn’t have to deny grief.

“Even in a difficult season, you can give thanks for the friend who stays, the family member who listens, the scripture that comforts you, or the small measure of peace you already feel.”

On Nov. 26, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video expressing gratitude to his social media accounts. In the video, Elder Bednar times himself to see how many things he is grateful for in 60 seconds, and he invites his viewers to do the same.

“In this season of gratitude, I am most grateful to know that God, the Eternal Father, is our Father. Jesus Christ is His Beloved Son. He is our Savior and Redeemer. And I joyfully testify of His divinity and living reality.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Modesto California Temple on Nov. 22. Later that day, he posted to his social media accounts about the peace that comes from temple covenants.

“While we don’t have all the answers, we do know that we have a Father in Heaven who loves us. His Son, Jesus Christ, will compensate for unfairness.”

On Nov. 15, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited members in the Dominican Republic. On Nov. 22, he posted a video clip of the message he shared with them. In the video, he mentions that homes can be “holy places.”

“I pray that you will find peace and reassurance in the Savior’s words: ‘Stand ye in holy places, and be not moved’ (Doctrine and Covenants 87:8).”

On Nov. 20, the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts posted about a recent BYU School of Medicine’s Disciples in Medicine Conference, where Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a message about the Church’s Caring for Women and Children initiative.

“May we never underestimate the power of women who lead with compassion, serve with purpose, and minister one by one. That is how we bless lives. That is how we build peace. That is how miracles happen.”

Related Story More than 52 million women and children blessed by Church initiative

On Nov. 22, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Torreón Mexico Temple. Later, he posted about the experience to his social media accounts.

“Why do members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints build, dedicate, and worship in temples? It is because our Heavenly Father wants to help us fulfill our divine potential.”

On Nov. 22, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, created a post on her social media accounts about her experience in starting family history work.

“If we will offer our best efforts in faith, small as they may be, we will see miracles. I have seen these miracles in my life and in the lives of my family members, including those who have lived oceans and centuries apart.”

On Nov. 25, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted his feelings and experiences of Thanksgiving. He wrote that while Thanksgiving is not a holiday in Brazil, he appreciates the opportunity to express gratitude.

“May this season turn our hearts toward Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and inspire us to share Their love and light with those around us.”

On Nov. 26, the Young Adults Worldwide social media accounts posted a video clip of a recent general conference address by Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

“Let this be your reminder that God is shaping you into something only He knows you can become.”

On Nov. 26, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave a devotional address to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center. In a video posted to his social media accounts that day, he shared a few ideas from his address.

“I shared with them the word for thankfulness that I learned when I was a missionary in the MTC many years ago: ‘kansha shimasu’ — the Japanese word for gratitude. It’s a beautiful word to teach us the importance of feeling and expressing gratitude.”

Related Story Feel and express gratitude for missionary work, Elder Gilbert tells missionaries on Thanksgiving Day

On Nov. 24, the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman as she explains the new Becoming statements for the young women.

“The 12 Becoming statements remind us who we are, where we belong, and how priesthood power and covenants can guide our lives.”

On Nov. 25, the Primary general presidency posted a heartfelt thank-you to Primary teachers and leaders around the world on the Primary Worldwide social media accounts.

“Thank you for creating opportunities for children to learn, serve, and contribute to the work of God.”

On Nov. 21, the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of the Young Men general presidency: President Timothy L. Farnes, Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor. In the video, they discuss invitations for the young men and how these invitations will help them to learn the gospel.

“Young men learn the gospel as they live it.”