In case you missed it: President Nelson’s 100-year celebration, Friend to Friend with President Holland, new temple updates, plus 6 more stories

During the week of Sept. 8-14, the world was invited to President Russell M. Nelson’s 100th birthday celebration. With messages from family, friends and Church leaders, viewers learned of just how great an impact their Prophet has had on the lives of many around the world.

As previously invited to Primary children around the world, the Primary general presidency held its September Friend to Friend broadcast, which included messages from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he explained the principle of sharing the love of Jesus Christ with others.

The work of building more houses of the Lord continues as the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple began its open house, the groundbreaking for the Wichita Kansas Temple took place, and that of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple was announced.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area, consisting of 10 stakes made up of 80 congregations, will now be home to the new Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. The temple was dedicated by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time, after being announced in April 2020.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square paid tribute on 9/11 to the lives lost that tragic day as well as the lives lost in the recent shooting event in Georgia by sharing their “message of hope in Jesus Christ.” Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp shared that just as the United States witnessed a new spirit of patriotism and courage that historic day, citizens likewise are ”all coming together to pray for the families and friends and those touched by this tragedy.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, thousands of students from both BYU and BYU–Hawaii were addressed by the university presidents and their wives. Commencing the new school year, BYU President C. Shane Reese discussed “becoming” with a focus on deeply embracing the university’s mission, while Sister Wendy Reese emphasized the importance of positive thinking and turning to God. BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III spoke about how purpose, consecration and excellence are essential to individual success, sharing a personal experience on achieving excellence through humble determination, and Sister Monica Kauwe testified of the Lord’s “relentless pursuit” of His children, based on an address by Elder Patrick Kearon.

1. ‘You have made my life more wonderful,’ President Nelson shares with members around the world in his celebration of 100 years

President Russell M. Nelson, joined by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, thanks those who attended his 100th birthday celebration in the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 9, family, friends and members from all around the world came together for a special event honoring and celebrating the life of President Nelson.

Messages of the love and kindness shown by President Nelson were shared through both words and song, and religious leaders and family members shared the lessons they have learned and the impact made on their lives from President Nelson.

2. Friend to Friend features President Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, visits with Primary children during a Friend to Friend broadcast aired Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Primary children were invited to join the Primary general presidency and special guest President Holland in a Friend to Friend broadcast. President Holland, along with children around the world, shared stories about how they’ve shared the love of Jesus Christ. He said, “How grateful I am that we have Primary to teach us more about Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

This broadcast is available in various languages and on various platforms, including broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel for Kids Youtube channel.

3. Temple news: San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple open house, ground broken for Wichita Kansas Temple, groundbreaking announced for Tarawa Kiribati Temple

Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy; his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter, center; and local Church members break ground for the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony took place Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a visit from the Church’s Central America Area presidency, the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple opened to the public for tours Sept. 12 through Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Pedro temple in two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., local time.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple was conducted by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency. Home to nearly 40,000 Latter-day Saints, Kansas will now have its first house of the Lord.

After the initial announcement of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple in October 2020, it was announced that Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, will preside over the groundbreaking of the temple on Nov. 2.

4. The Pittsburgh temple: A prophecy fulfilled after 15 years

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nearing the dedication of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, the members and leaders of the surrounding stakes shared how construction of the temple has exploded “God’s work of salvation and exaltation,” said by President Chris Hoke of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania North Stake. Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, reflected on how this temple is a direct result of the faithfulness of the members in Pittsburgh and hopes they can always use it as a reminder of Jesus Christ and the covenants they will make or have made.

5. A choir of ‘heavenly voices’

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform at the Georgia State Capitol as part of their “Songs of Hope” tour stop in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square filled the grand staircase of the Georgia State Capitol to give tribute to all of the lives lost on this historic day. Their song selection consisted of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” and they concluded the ceremony with “God Bless America.”

The Georgia governor thanked the choir for accepting the invitation and said that although many choirs had previously performed in that same building, they were not only the biggest but the “best sounding.” President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency, shared that the choir takes “the message of hope in Jesus Christ across the world,” and they hoped that by sharing the choir and orchestra’s talents, they could bring that same hope on that very day.

6. Messages of growth, becoming and positivity: Back-to-school speeches given by presidents of BYU and BYU–Hawaii and their wives

Left, Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese smiles before speaking at the fall semester opening devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah; right, BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III speaks at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. | Joey Garrison, BYU; Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, both BYU President C. Shane Reese and BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III, along with their wives, rang in the start of a new school year with the first fall devotionals.

After a message from his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, on thinking positively by “seeking the good and turning to God,” President Reese shared three ideas on “becoming” and “leaning even more deeply into our unique mission.” He concluded with a quote by President Nelson, who said, “The reward for keeping covenants with God is heavenly power, power that strengthens us to withstand our trials, temptations and heartaches better.”

Sister Monica Kauwe, wife of President Kauwe, shared her testimony and prayer based on Elder Kearon’s recent general conference address, that Heavenly Father is in “relentless pursuit” of His children. President Kauwe focused his address on how purpose, consecration and excellence are essential to individual success. He testified of the blessings received from dedication to the Savior, Jesus Christ. He ended with sharing personal experience where he learned that “excellence is achieved when we refine ourselves with humble determination.”

7. Bonnie H. Cordon inaugurated as SVU president

Bonnie H. Cordon was inaugurated as the 10th president of Southern Virginia University on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. | Southern Virginia University

On the morning of Sept. 13, students, faculty and family gathered for the inauguration of Bonnie H. Cordon as the 10th president of Southern Virginia University.

Students and faculty recounted the various interactions they’ve been privileged to have shared with Cordon, and came to the conclusion that she is a true representative of Jesus Christ. Audrey McKeeon, a college senior, shared, “I would be bold enough to say that I doubt there is a single student on campus over the last year who hasn’t had any genuine interactions with President Cordon.” She added that she has embraced the university community “and brought each of us into the Cordon family.”

8. 29 years after the Church is recognized in Malawi, it receives its first 2 stakes

The congregation stands to sing during the creation of Malawi's first stake, the Lilongwe Malawi Stake, inside the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In just one month, two stakes were created in the Republic of Malawi in southeast Africa. More than 1,000 Church members gathered June 2 to witness the growth of the Church and hear from local and global leaders of the Church. Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy and then the second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, shared a powerful promise with the members: “I promise you if we are faithful to our covenants, this country will be blessed with a temple. Do not give up, do not fall away, talk about the gospel to your friends. Invite them to come and see, and they will come and stay.”

9. Hatching Hope project in Honduras lifts women through egg production

A woman cares for chickens as part of the "Hatching Hope" initiative from iDE with the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Honduras in 2024. | iDE

With support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Hatching Hope initiative from iDE — a nonprofit organization that powers entrepreneurs to end poverty — is changing lives, especially for women, through a poultry farming initiative.

Remote communities in the Central American country of Honduras face significant challenges, including limited access to resources and few economic opportunities. The initiative seeks to change that by providing tools, training and support for raising chickens and producing eggs. The eggs become sources of better-quality nutrition and income — thus enhancing food security and economic stability while empowering women.