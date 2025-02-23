Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in a new video about the Savior's Resurrection and the need to have Christ-centered traditions at Easter; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a young man in São Paulo, Brazil, following a youth devotional about missionary service on Feb. 13, 2025; Elder Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks to members, leaders, and new converts on the importance of the temple during a devotional titled “The house of the Lord” which was broadcast on Feb. 9, 2025; Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square before they perform for the “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

During the week of Feb. 16-22, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared an Easter message in a recent video. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke to members in Brazil about missionary work as part of his recent ministry.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a devotional as part of his Mexico ministry. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square' first concert in Lima, Peru. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to youth in Caribbean during his eight-day ministry there and in Guatemala.

A date has been set for the groundbreaking of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple; The First Presidency has released the site and rendering of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple and the site for the Culiacán Mexico Temple temple.

Dr. Laura Padilla-Walker, dean of Family, Home and Social Sciences at Brigham Young University joins in a new episode of the Church News podcast. A Church News employee gives various insights on BYU’s Master of Laws program. Read about the Latter-day Saint pioneers in Chile.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Oaks invites learning, teaching the Savior’s Resurrection in year’s first Easter message

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in a new video about the Savior's Resurrection and the need to have Christ-centered traditions at Easter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a recent video, President Oaks teaches about the blessings that can come from a more focused and prolonged commemoration each year of the Savior’s Resurrection.

“Let us prepare for an Easter celebration of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ, culminating in His Resurrection — the most glorious event in history,” President Oaks said in the video.

2. Ministering in Brazil, Elder Stevenson teaches 5 ways to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ in preparation for a mission

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a young man in São Paulo, Brazil, following a youth devotional about missionary service on Feb. 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a devotional to members in Brazil, Elder Stevenson recounted his own experience with missionary work and emphasized its immeasurable importance of missionary work.

“Missionary work is so important in this dispensation,” he said at the devotional. “This is how people know us. They know us by the sight of missionaries walking on the street.”

3. Elder Gong teaches in Mexico: ‘The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord’

Elder Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks to members, leaders, and new converts on the importance of the temple during a devotional titled “The house of the Lord” which was broadcast on Feb. 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong shared a message of invitation, hope and encouragement to members in Mexico —inviting them to embrace the blessings of the temple and live their faith in ways that bless their lives and the lives of others.

“The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord,” said Elder Gong. Temples are not merely physical buildings; they are places of spiritual refuge, peace and divine connection, he continued.

4. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra perform 1st concert in Peru

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves to The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square before they perform for the “Songs of Hope” world tour at The Westin Lima Hotel and Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

At the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s first concert of its Peru tour, “Songs of Hope”, Elder Soares invited all to feel God’s love through music.

Elder Soares said in an interview on Thursday, Feb. 20, that “it was a beautiful experience. The sacred hymns are are always inspirational and help us to draw ourselves closer to Jesus Christ.”

5. Knowing one’s divine identity can be a source of strength, Elder Kearon tells Caribbean youth

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in Georgetown, Guyana, on Feb. 11, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After reflecting on his own life experiences, Elder Kearon spoke to members around the Caribbean on the importance of knowing they are children of God.

“I wished I knew then what I know now — that I am a child of God. It would have made such a difference in my life." He continued: “You are not alone, because you are a child of God,” he said.

An exterior rendering of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency has set a date in April for the groundbreaking ceremony with Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, to preside.

In addition to the site location for the the Tuguegarao City temple, an exterior rendering has also been released. The Culiacán Mexico Temple was one of 13 temple locations President Nelson announced Oct. 3, 2021, at the conclusion of October 2021 general conference — and will be the 17th temple in Mexico.

7. Episode 228: BYU’s Laura Padilla-Walker on the power of service on teen flourishing

Dr. Laura Padilla-Walker, dean of Family, Home and Social Sciences at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Padilla-Walker has pondered this question in her research as she focuses on parenting and media influences during adolescence and young adulthood.

In this new episode, she shares how to help parents and leaders discover how positive behaviors can both replace and protect against negative behaviors and how sacred living strategies can help families stay stronger and happier.

8. How BYU’s Master of Laws program is blessing individuals, communities, the Church and nations

1707-32 0002 1707-32 GCS- Entrance Signs July 17, 2017 Photography by Nate Edwards/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2017 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322 | Nate Edwards/BYU

Christina Ortega, who earned her degree as part of BYU’s Master of Laws program, shares the blessings she received thanks to the program.

“I’ve come to understand that when you do what you can, God really takes care of the rest, and it is way better than anything you ever imagined,” said Ortega.

9. Pioneers of Chile: Early Latter-day Saints tell stories of faith and reflect on Church growth over decades

A view of the Santiago Chile Temple on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. | Lisa Toone

This year marks 100 years since Elder Melvin J. Ballard, an early 20th-century Apostle, offered a prayer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in late 1925, dedicating South America for the preaching of the gospel — today in Chile, there are more than 607,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 570 congregations, with 11 missions and six temples in operation, announced or under construction.