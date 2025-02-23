During the week of Feb. 16-22, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared an Easter message in a recent video. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke to members in Brazil about missionary work as part of his recent ministry.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a devotional as part of his Mexico ministry. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square' first concert in Lima, Peru. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to youth in Caribbean during his eight-day ministry there and in Guatemala.
A date has been set for the groundbreaking of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple; The First Presidency has released the site and rendering of the Tuguegarao City Philippines Temple and the site for the Culiacán Mexico Temple temple.
Dr. Laura Padilla-Walker, dean of Family, Home and Social Sciences at Brigham Young University joins in a new episode of the Church News podcast. A Church News employee gives various insights on BYU’s Master of Laws program. Read about the Latter-day Saint pioneers in Chile.
1. President Oaks invites learning, teaching the Savior’s Resurrection in year’s first Easter message
In a recent video, President Oaks teaches about the blessings that can come from a more focused and prolonged commemoration each year of the Savior’s Resurrection.
“Let us prepare for an Easter celebration of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ, culminating in His Resurrection — the most glorious event in history,” President Oaks said in the video.
Watch President Oak’s video here.
2. Ministering in Brazil, Elder Stevenson teaches 5 ways to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ in preparation for a mission
During a devotional to members in Brazil, Elder Stevenson recounted his own experience with missionary work and emphasized its immeasurable importance of missionary work.
“Missionary work is so important in this dispensation,” he said at the devotional. “This is how people know us. They know us by the sight of missionaries walking on the street.”
Read more about this story here.
3. Elder Gong teaches in Mexico: ‘The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord’
Elder Gong shared a message of invitation, hope and encouragement to members in Mexico —inviting them to embrace the blessings of the temple and live their faith in ways that bless their lives and the lives of others.
“The holy house of the Lord invites and proclaims holiness to the Lord,” said Elder Gong. Temples are not merely physical buildings; they are places of spiritual refuge, peace and divine connection, he continued.
Read more about this story here.
4. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra perform 1st concert in Peru
At the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s first concert of its Peru tour, “Songs of Hope”, Elder Soares invited all to feel God’s love through music.
Elder Soares said in an interview on Thursday, Feb. 20, that “it was a beautiful experience. The sacred hymns are are always inspirational and help us to draw ourselves closer to Jesus Christ.”
Read more about this story here.
5. Knowing one’s divine identity can be a source of strength, Elder Kearon tells Caribbean youth
After reflecting on his own life experiences, Elder Kearon spoke to members around the Caribbean on the importance of knowing they are children of God.
“I wished I knew then what I know now — that I am a child of God. It would have made such a difference in my life." He continued: “You are not alone, because you are a child of God,” he said.
Read more about this story here.
6. Temple News: Groundbreaking date set for Lethbridge Alberta Temple; rendering and site announced for Philippines temple, plus site for Mexico temple
The First Presidency has set a date in April for the groundbreaking ceremony with Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, to preside.
In addition to the site location for the the Tuguegarao City temple, an exterior rendering has also been released. The Culiacán Mexico Temple was one of 13 temple locations President Nelson announced Oct. 3, 2021, at the conclusion of October 2021 general conference — and will be the 17th temple in Mexico.
Read more about the Lethbridge Alberta Temple here.
Read more about the Philippines and Mexico temples here.
7. Episode 228: BYU’s Laura Padilla-Walker on the power of service on teen flourishing
Padilla-Walker has pondered this question in her research as she focuses on parenting and media influences during adolescence and young adulthood.
In this new episode, she shares how to help parents and leaders discover how positive behaviors can both replace and protect against negative behaviors and how sacred living strategies can help families stay stronger and happier.
Listen to this week’s podcast episode here.
8. How BYU’s Master of Laws program is blessing individuals, communities, the Church and nations
Christina Ortega, who earned her degree as part of BYU’s Master of Laws program, shares the blessings she received thanks to the program.
“I’ve come to understand that when you do what you can, God really takes care of the rest, and it is way better than anything you ever imagined,” said Ortega.
Read more about this story here.
9. Pioneers of Chile: Early Latter-day Saints tell stories of faith and reflect on Church growth over decades
This year marks 100 years since Elder Melvin J. Ballard, an early 20th-century Apostle, offered a prayer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in late 1925, dedicating South America for the preaching of the gospel — today in Chile, there are more than 607,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 570 congregations, with 11 missions and six temples in operation, announced or under construction.