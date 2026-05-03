The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Nate Edwards, BYU; Screenshot from YouTube; Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks in the Marriott Center as part of the 2026 BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with his son Derek Andersen in Salt Lake City for a podcast episode published April 22, 2026, on Divot, a podcast show by Derek Andersen; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles receives an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

During the week of April 26 to May 1, members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with representatives from Czech Republic and Kazakhstan; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church organizational leaders spoke at BYU Women’s Conference; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answered questions on faith; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received an honorary degree from the University of Utah.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center on April 28, and Church News became available in French. The list of temple presidents and matrons called in 2026 was released; the Yorba Linda California Temple open house is underway, and the president of BYU-Idaho spoke about being a peacemaker.

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, spoke about the Caring for Those in Need 2025 report on a new Church News podcast episode.

Read summaries and find links to these 10 articles below.

1. Church leaders welcome representatives from Czech Republic, Kazakhstan

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, greets Miloslav Stašek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the United States, during a visit in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — including First Presidency counselors President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — welcomed representatives from Czech Republic and Kazakhstan to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, where the visitors also received a tour of Church facilities.

Related Story First Presidency welcomes Thai ambassador to Temple Square

2. Church leaders speak at 2026 BYU Women’s Conference

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks in the Marriott Center as part of the 2026 BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Nate Edwards, BYU

Elder David A. Bednar spoke about rising up to our potential through the merits of Christ. Also, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about opening the door to the Savior, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke on the power of Christ’s light.

3. Elder Andersen answers his son’s questions on faith and service

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with his son Derek Andersen in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a podcast episode published April 22, 2026, on "Divot," a podcast show by Derek Andersen. | Screenshot from YouTube

Elder Andersen sat down with his son Derek Andersen to talk about faith on the “Divot” podcast. Elder Andersen talked about navigating how to help others in need, and ways that he has made the “hardest part” of being an Apostle into “the most wonderful.”

Related Story Elder Andersen invites social media followers on his recent ministry in the Pacific Area

4. Elder Rasband receives honorary degree at University of Utah

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, receives an honorary doctoral degree in business from the University of Utah Board of Trustees during the University of Utah class of 2026 commencement ceremony at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Rasband was awarded an honorary doctorate for his ‘critical support’ of Utah’s higher education institutions, and he invited graduates to “treat people with love.”

5. How the Savior’s parable of the sower applies to missionary work, Sister Wright teaches at Provo MTC

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, talks with sister missionaries Lindynn Smith and Samantha Garner, both assigned to serve in the South Carolina Charleston Mission, after Sister Wright and her husband, Brother James McConkie Wright, spoke to the missionaries at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Wright offered missionary insights from New Testament parable, utilizing the scriptures and “Preach My Gospel” during a Provo MTC devotional.

Related Story Missionaries return to African nation of Burundi

6. Church News available in French

The Church News was launched in French in April 2026. Articles are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French on both the Church News website and the Church News app. | Screenshot from TheChurchNews.com

The Church News is now accessible in French, allowing this living record of the Restoration to be available to millions more people globally. The Church News is available in French online and on social media, making it the fourth language to be published, in addition to English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Related Story Church News available in French

7. New temple presidents and matrons called in 2026

A map shows the number of houses of the Lord with new presidents and matrons called to serve in each area of the world in 2026. | Church News graphic

The First Presidency has called 62 couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons.

Related Story Learn about the history and stories of the temples of the Church in the Church News Almanac

8. Yorba Linda California Temple open house underway

The Yorba Linda California Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Yorba Linda California Temple opened its doors to the public this week for tours and viewing. The open house will run from April 30 to May 23, excluding Sundays. After its dedication on June 7, it is expected to serve more than 21,500 Latter-day Saints.

Additionally, the 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina received an updated rendering

Related Story Rendering updated for 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina

9. Peacemakers ‘stand for right without being contentious’ says BYU-Idaho president

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks in a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Kayvri Brewer, BYU–Idaho

President Alvin F. Meredith III taught about peacemakers “standing firmly for truth while showing genuine love." He emphasized that peacemaking doesn’t undermine values, rather, it stands for truth when others look to be contentious.

10. Church News podcast, episode 292: The global and individual impact of caring for those in need in 2025

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks with Church News reporter Mary Richards on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, discussed the Caring for Those in Need 2025 report in a recent Church News podcast episode. The report shows that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exceeded the previous year’s record, spending $1.58 billion to help those in need.