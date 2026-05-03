During the week of April 26 to May 1, members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with representatives from Czech Republic and Kazakhstan; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church organizational leaders spoke at BYU Women’s Conference; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answered questions on faith; and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received an honorary degree from the University of Utah.
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center on April 28, and Church News became available in French. The list of temple presidents and matrons called in 2026 was released; the Yorba Linda California Temple open house is underway, and the president of BYU-Idaho spoke about being a peacemaker.
Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, spoke about the Caring for Those in Need 2025 report on a new Church News podcast episode.
Read summaries and find links to these 10 articles below.
1. Church leaders welcome representatives from Czech Republic, Kazakhstan
Senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — including First Presidency counselors President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — welcomed representatives from Czech Republic and Kazakhstan to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, where the visitors also received a tour of Church facilities.
Read more about their visits.
2. Church leaders speak at 2026 BYU Women’s Conference
Elder David A. Bednar spoke about rising up to our potential through the merits of Christ. Also, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about opening the door to the Savior, and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke on the power of Christ’s light.
Read more about Elder Bednar’s address here.
Read about what President Johnson said here.
Read about Sister Runia talked about here.
3. Elder Andersen answers his son’s questions on faith and service
Elder Andersen sat down with his son Derek Andersen to talk about faith on the “Divot” podcast. Elder Andersen talked about navigating how to help others in need, and ways that he has made the “hardest part” of being an Apostle into “the most wonderful.”
Read more about their interview here.
4. Elder Rasband receives honorary degree at University of Utah
Elder Rasband was awarded an honorary doctorate for his ‘critical support’ of Utah’s higher education institutions, and he invited graduates to “treat people with love.”
Read more about Elder Rasband at the University of Utah here.
5. How the Savior’s parable of the sower applies to missionary work, Sister Wright teaches at Provo MTC
Sister Wright offered missionary insights from New Testament parable, utilizing the scriptures and “Preach My Gospel” during a Provo MTC devotional.
Read more about Sister Wright’s teachings at the Provo MTC here.
6. Church News available in French
The Church News is now accessible in French, allowing this living record of the Restoration to be available to millions more people globally. The Church News is available in French online and on social media, making it the fourth language to be published, in addition to English, Spanish and Portuguese.
Read about how to find the Church News in French.
7. New temple presidents and matrons called in 2026
The First Presidency has called 62 couples to serve as temple presidents and matrons.
See the list of new temple leader assignments.
8. Yorba Linda California Temple open house underway
The Yorba Linda California Temple opened its doors to the public this week for tours and viewing. The open house will run from April 30 to May 23, excluding Sundays. After its dedication on June 7, it is expected to serve more than 21,500 Latter-day Saints.
Additionally, the 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina received an updated rendering
Read more about the Yorba Linda California Temple.
9. Peacemakers ‘stand for right without being contentious’ says BYU-Idaho president
President Alvin F. Meredith III taught about peacemakers “standing firmly for truth while showing genuine love." He emphasized that peacemaking doesn’t undermine values, rather, it stands for truth when others look to be contentious.
Read more about President Meredith’s address here.
10. Church News podcast, episode 292: The global and individual impact of caring for those in need in 2025
Blaine Maxfield, managing director of Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, discussed the Caring for Those in Need 2025 report in a recent Church News podcast episode. The report shows that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints exceeded the previous year’s record, spending $1.58 billion to help those in need.