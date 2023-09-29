A worldwide map shows the locations of the 315 temples — dedicated and operating, under construction, under renovation or announced — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temples are as of Sept. 29, 2023.

Editor’s note: This article was written before the October 2023 general conference. To see locations of the Church’s 335 temples across six maps before April 2024 general conference, see this Church News article. To see locations of 350 temples before October 2024 general conference, go to this Church News article.

How many temples are there?

The Church News has updated its maps showing temple locations and the status of each of the 315 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that are in various phases, which includes temples in renovation and temples that are announced, but not under construction yet.

The maps are current as of Sept. 29, 2023.

Map shows the Church’s temples in the United States and Canada (the two Hawaii temples are included in the Pacific map). Temples and their statuses are as of Sept. 29, 2023. | Church News graphic

Dedicated temples

The Church has 182 dedicated houses of the Lord, of which 177 are currently operating. Four — the Salt Lake, Manti Utah, Stockholm Sweden and San Diego California temples — are undergoing renovations. Extensive renovation and updating of the St. George Utah Temple is recently completed, and it will be rededicated in December.

Five of the 177 operating temples are scheduled for renovation or reconstruction to begin later this year or next year: Kona Hawaii, Toronto Ontario, Provo Utah, Manhattan New York and Anchorage Alaska.

Map shows Church’s temples in Asia and in the Pacific. Temples and their statuses are as of Sept. 29, 2023. | Church News graphic

Soon to be dedicated

Construction is completed on four additional temples and dedication dates have been set:

Two temple dedications have already been scheduled for soon after the new year — the Jan. 14 dedication of the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple and the Jan. 21 dedication of the Orem Utah Temple.

Map shows the Church’s temples in Latin America. | Church News graphic

Other planned temples

Forty-eight temples are under construction; 79 more locations have been announced and buildings are in planning and design stages.

Maps show the Church’s temples in Europe and Africa. Temples and their statuses are as of Sept. 29, 2023. | Church News graphic

This article was published on Sept. 29, 2023, and updated with an editor’s note on Oct. 16, 2024.