Editor’s note: This article was written before the October 2023 general conference. To see locations of the Church’s 335 temples across six maps before April 2024 general conference, see this Church News article. To see locations of 350 temples before October 2024 general conference, go to this Church News article.
How many temples are there?
The Church News has updated its maps showing temple locations and the status of each of the 315 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that are in various phases, which includes temples in renovation and temples that are announced, but not under construction yet.
The maps are current as of Sept. 29, 2023.
Dedicated temples
The Church has 182 dedicated houses of the Lord, of which 177 are currently operating. Four — the Salt Lake, Manti Utah, Stockholm Sweden and San Diego California temples — are undergoing renovations. Extensive renovation and updating of the St. George Utah Temple is recently completed, and it will be rededicated in December.
Five of the 177 operating temples are scheduled for renovation or reconstruction to begin later this year or next year: Kona Hawaii, Toronto Ontario, Provo Utah, Manhattan New York and Anchorage Alaska.
Soon to be dedicated
Construction is completed on four additional temples and dedication dates have been set:
- McAllen Texas Temple, to be dedicated on Oct. 8 by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Feather River California Temple, to be dedicated on Oct. 8 by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Bangkok Thailand Temple, to be dedicated on Oct. 22 by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Okinawa Japan Temple, to be dedicated on Nov. 12 by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Two temple dedications have already been scheduled for soon after the new year — the Jan. 14 dedication of the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple and the Jan. 21 dedication of the Orem Utah Temple.
Other planned temples
Forty-eight temples are under construction; 79 more locations have been announced and buildings are in planning and design stages.
This article was published on Sept. 29, 2023, and updated with an editor’s note on Oct. 16, 2024.