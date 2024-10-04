See 6 maps showing the worldwide locations of the Church’s 350 temples

Map shows locations of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of September 2024.

In the concluding Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference on April 7, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 locations for future houses of the Lord across the globe, from French Polynesia to British Columbia and from Scotland to Venezuela.

And in the six months since that day, nearly 45 of the Church’s temples — almost 60, if you add in the aforementioned 15 — have passed through noteworthy milestone events, including dedications, groundbreakings, site locations and announcements.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 350 total temples, including:

197 dedicated temples.

5 temples scheduled for dedication.

49 temples under construction.

1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.

53 temples with published site locations.

45 temples announced and in planning but without sites.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada as of September 2024. | Church News graphic

In the past six months, eight houses of the Lord have been dedicated. They are:

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean as of September 2024. | Church News graphic

During that time, an additional five houses of the Lord were scheduled for dedication, all before the end of 2024. They are:

Since April 2024 general conference, one temple has been rededicated after extensive renovations:

Manti Utah Temple, April 21, by President Nelson.

Also, the Orlando Florida Temple closed in late June for its extended renovation, and the Church announced in July a December reopening for the Toronto Ontario Temple after its closure for renovations.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe as of September 2024. | Church News graphic

In the past six months, ground was broken for 10 new houses of the Lord, with three groundbreaking ceremonies held on the same day. They are:

Also, a Nov. 2 groundbreaking was scheduled for the Tarawa Kiribati Temple.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa. | Church News graphic

Since the April 2024 general conference, site locations were announced for 10 new houses of the Lord and exterior renderings for another eight.

And the eight with released renderings are:

The 10 with the released site locations are:

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia and in the Pacific as of September 2024. | Church News graphic

At the conclusion of the April 2024 general conference, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples. They are:

As acknowledged above, sites have already been identified and published for the Des Moines Iowa, Cincinnati Ohio, West Jordan Utah and Lehi Utah temples.