See 6 maps showing the worldwide locations of the Church’s 350 temples

In the concluding Sunday afternoon session of the April 2024 general conference on April 7, President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 locations for future houses of the Lord across the globe, from French Polynesia to British Columbia and from Scotland to Venezuela.
And in the six months since that day, nearly 45 of the Church’s temples — almost 60, if you add in the aforementioned 15 — have passed through noteworthy milestone events, including dedications, groundbreakings, site locations and announcements.
As of Oct. 1, 2024, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 350 total temples, including:
- 197 dedicated temples.
- 5 temples scheduled for dedication.
- 49 temples under construction.
- 1 temple scheduled for groundbreaking.
- 53 temples with published site locations.
- 45 temples announced and in planning but without sites.
In the past six months, eight houses of the Lord have been dedicated. They are:
- Urdaneta Philippines Temple, April 28, by President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.
- Puebla Mexico Temple, May 19, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple, June 2, by Elder Gong.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple, June 9, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Salta Argentina Temple, June 16, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Layton Utah Temple, June 16, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, Sept. 15, by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple, Sept. 22, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
During that time, an additional five houses of the Lord were scheduled for dedication, all before the end of 2024. They are:
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, Oct. 13, by Elder Renlund.
- Salvador Brazil Temple, Oct. 20, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple, Nov 10.
- Casper Wyoming Temple, Nov. 24, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple, Dec. 8, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Since April 2024 general conference, one temple has been rededicated after extensive renovations:
- Manti Utah Temple, April 21, by President Nelson.
Also, the Orlando Florida Temple closed in late June for its extended renovation, and the Church announced in July a December reopening for the Toronto Ontario Temple after its closure for renovations.
In the past six months, ground was broken for 10 new houses of the Lord, with three groundbreaking ceremonies held on the same day. They are:
- Cleveland Ohio Temple, June 1
- Teton River Idaho Temple, June 1
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple, June 8
- Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple, June 22
- Austin Texas Temple, Aug. 17
- Londrina Brazil Temple, Aug. 17
- Santiago West Chile Temple, Aug. 17
- Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple, Aug. 31
- Wichita Kansas Temple, Sept. 7
- Cody Wyoming Temple, Sept. 27
Also, a Nov. 2 groundbreaking was scheduled for the Tarawa Kiribati Temple.
Since the April 2024 general conference, site locations were announced for 10 new houses of the Lord and exterior renderings for another eight.
And the eight with released renderings are:
- Lethbridge Alberta Temple
- Santa Cruz Bolivia Temple
- Maceió Brazil Temple
- Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple
- Wellington New Zealand Temple
- João Pessoa Brazil Temple
- Wichita Kansas Temple
- Vancouver Washington Temple
The 10 with the released site locations are:
- Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
- Lehi Utah Temple
- West Jordan Utah Temple
- Tampa Florida Temple (a new, updated site)
- Des Moines Iowa Temple
- Cincinnati Ohio Temple
- Brussels Belgium Temple
- Springfield Missouri Temple
- Tulsa Oklahoma Temple
- Tacoma Washington Temple
At the conclusion of the April 2024 general conference, President Nelson announced 15 locations for new temples. They are:
- Uturoa, French Polynesia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Florianópolis, Brazil
- Rosario, Argentina
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Brisbane, Australia (a second temple for the city’s south area)
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Yuma, Arizona
- Houston, Texas (also a second temple for the city’s south area)
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- West Jordan, Utah
- Lehi, Utah
- Maracaibo, Venezuela
As acknowledged above, sites have already been identified and published for the Des Moines Iowa, Cincinnati Ohio, West Jordan Utah and Lehi Utah temples.