Temples

See 6 maps showing the worldwide locations of the Church’s 382 temples

6 new temples have been dedicated in the 6 months since April 2025 general conference

A map showing Latter-day Saint temples around the world.
Map shows locations of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of September 2025. Church News graphic
David Schneider
Scott Taylor
By David Schneider, Scott Taylor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 208 dedicated temples. Adding in houses of the Lord under construction or announced and in planning stages brings the number to 382.

In the six months since April 2025 general conference:

  • 6 new temples have been dedicated.
  • 6 additional dedications have been scheduled for new temples.
Map showing locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in U.S. and Canada as of September 2025.
Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada as of September 2025. | Church News graphic

Temples dedicated

Map showing locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central and South America as of September 2025.
Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America and South America as of September 2025. | Church News graphic
Map showing locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia and the Pacific as of September 2025.
Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia and the Pacific as of September 2025. | Church News graphic

Dedications scheduled

Map showing locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa.
Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa as of September 2025. | Church News graphic
Map showing locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe as of September 2025.
Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe as of September 2025. | Church News graphic
