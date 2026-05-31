In case you missed it: the First Presidency tours new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, plus 9 more stories

During the week of May 24 to 30, the First Presidency toured the new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City prior to its dedication. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of Chile, and Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, testified of Jesus Christ during a special broadcast across the U.K. and Ireland.
During a keynote address at a summit in Athens, Greece, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared both soaring hopes and hard questions for AI systems. Elder Gong also participated in a Friend to Friend broadcast for Primary children around the world with his wife, Sister Susan Gong, and the Primary general presidency. And Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson met with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
Temple news included announcements for temples in South Carolina, Idaho, Mexico and Brazil. Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, discussed the upcoming second hour changes for church. And a feature article highlighted how Church historians have worked with Northwest Shoshone leaders to create a digital database that holds the records of Native Shoshone members of the Church.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. First Presidency tours new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City
The First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors,President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — toured the new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026.
The new Humanitarian Center was dedicated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and will serve to further expand the humanitarian efforts of the Church around the world.
2. Elder Bednar ministers to members, meets with government officials in Chile and Argentina
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to members in Chile and Argentina and met with government leaders from May 15-22, 2026.
On May 18, Elder Bednar met with José Antonio Kast, the president of Chile, at the Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile.
Later on May 20, Elder Bednar traveled to Rosario, Argentina, where he met with Mayor Pablo Javkin at the Municipal Palace.
3. Elder Cook and Elder Gilbert testify of Christ during special broadcast across the U.K. and Ireland
On Sunday, May 24, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Clark G. Gilbert spoke to Church members across the United Kingdom and Ireland in a special broadcast, the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom reported.
With the broadcast originating from the Hyde Park Chapel in London, both Apostles spoke about strengthening faith and finding peace in Jesus Christ.
4. At summit in Athens, Elder Gong shares soaring hopes, hard questions for AI systems
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered a keynote address at the AI Summit on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence in Athens, Greece.
In his message delivered Tuesday, May 26, at the conference, Elder Gong shared practical, actionable ways that AI tools can achieve their loftiest potential.
5. Children learn about prophets in May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong, Primary general presidency
Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, participated in a Friend to Friend broadcast that was released on Sunday, May 24.
Elder Gong and his wife, along with the Primary general presidency, taught children about why God has provided living prophets on the earth today.
6. President Johnson meets governor of Maryland, discusses service priorities
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson met with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Friday, May 15, to discuss expanding service opportunities and strengthening communities across the state.
7. Sites announced for temples in South Carolina and Idaho
Site maps for the Greenville South Carolina Temple and the Caldwell Idaho Temple were released by the First Presidency on Tuesday, May 26. Both temples were announced April 6, 2025 during general conference.
Additionally, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple open house and dedication dates were announced, with the public open house running from Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 10, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3, because of general conference. The temple will then be dedicated on Nov. 1 by Elder Dale G. Renlund.
Also announced on Tuesday, May 26, the groundbreaking for the Santos Brazil Temple will take place on Aug. 1.
8. Episode 296: New Sunday schedule to help build disciples of Jesus Christ
Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, joined Church News reporter Mary Richards to explain what to know about the changes to the second hour class schedule and how to prepare.
Elder Homer explained that these updates are meant to support members as they learn, worship and serve both at home and at church.
9. The Washakie Ward: Church collaborates with Northwestern Shoshone to create ‘Native Saints’ digital history
Church historians have worked with Northwest Shoshone leaders to create a digital database that holds the records of Native Shoshone members of the Church.
The Washakie Ward is among 1,600 Shoshone individuals featured in a new digital history project, “Native Saints: The Washakie Ward.”
10. FSY in Brazil empowers youth to walk with Christ
Thousands of youth gathered in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the For the Strength of Youth conferences in February. The youth explored this year’s theme, “Walk with me” and how to open their hearts and grow spiritually.