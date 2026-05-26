San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple open house, dedication dates set

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A November dedication date has been announced for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate this house of the Lord. It’s currently planned to be the 15th in the country.

Preceding the dedication, a public open house will run from Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 10, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3, due to general conference.

A media day is also planned for Sept. 21, and invited guests will tour the sacred edifice Sept. 22-23.

These dates were announced in a Tuesday, May 26, news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The 10 a.m. dedicatory session will be broadcast to all congregations in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

Earlier that same day, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Wichita Kansas Temple.

A map of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the San Luis Potosí temple

A single-story building of approximately 9,300 square feet, the San Luis Potosí temple is being constructed on a 3.87-acre site in Fraccionamiento del Parque, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

On April 3, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple in general conference. It was one of 17 houses of the Lord announced in the conference, alongside another Mexico temple, for Mexico City Benemérito.

On March 9, 2024, ground was broken for the San Luis Potosí temple. Presiding over the ceremony was Elder Sean Douglas — then a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency. He now serves as second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric.

“Help us to increase our commitment to keep our covenants,” pleaded Elder Douglas in his dedicatory prayer on the site.

Individuals participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Saturday, March 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Mexico

Of Mexico’s 27 temples in various stages, 14 are dedicated: in Mexico City, Colonia Juárez, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tampico, Villahermosa, Mérida, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Puebla.

Besides the San Luis Potosí temple, another two are under construction, in Torreón and Querétaro.

That leaves 10 houses of the Lord in planning and design stages: the Culiacán, Mexico City Benemérito, Cuernavaca, Pachuca, Toluca, Tula, Cancún, Chihuahua, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Reynosa temples.

Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875, when seven missionaries were sent to the country. The first five members in Mexico were baptized in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 1877. A branch was soon established in Mexico City in 1879. The country’s first stake, the Juárez Stake, was created in 1895.

Today, Mexico has more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 wards and branches.