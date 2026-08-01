August 2026 will have 6 temple groundbreakings. What’s the most in a single month?

Architectural renderings of six temples that will have a groundbreaking ceremony in August 2026 — Top row, from left: Santos Brazil Temple, Naga Philippines Temple and Huntsville Alabama Temple; Bottom row, from left: Tulsa Oklahoma Temple, Victoria British Columbia Temple and Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. In the center are shovels from the groundbreaking of the Missoula Montana Temple on June 6, 2026, in Missoula, Montana.

Speakers at temple groundbreakings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are quick to point out similarities between discipleship and building houses of the Lord.

As soil is turned at a groundbreaking, for example, it’s a reminder for Latter-day Saints to turn their hearts to Jesus Christ. They can spiritually prepare themselves to receive the Lord as the ground is prepared to receive a temple.

Six temple groundbreakings are planned for this month of August:

That’s at least one groundbreaking for five consecutive weeks.

Yet it’s not the most groundbreakings the Church has held in a single month — seven. A seven-groundbreaking month occurred three times, actually: March 1999, May 1999 and November 2020.

Read below about the first same-year, same-month and same-day groundbreakings, along with which months saw ground broken for more than one temple.

President Hugh B. Brown of the First Presidency, left; President Joseph Fielding Smith of the First Presidency, center; and then-Elder Gordon B. Hinckley of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, break ground for the Provo Utah Temple on Sept. 15, 1969. | University Archives, L. Tom Perry Special Collections, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University

First cases of multiple groundbreakings

The first instance of same-year temple groundbreakings happened sooner than one might think. The Logan Utah Temple and Manti Utah Temple — the Church’s second and third temples still in operation — entered their construction phase in 1877, only 23 days apart. The Manti temple was on April 25 and the Logan temple on May 18, 1877.

The first case of same-month groundbreakings also happened with two Utah temples. In September 1969, the Ogden Utah Temple and Provo Utah Temple — the Church’s 14th and 15th temples — entered their construction phase only seven days apart.

The first two groundbreakings on the same day happened Oct. 10, 1998. The Spokane Washington Temple and Detroit Michigan Temple — the Church’s 59th and 63rd houses of the Lord — entered their construction phase just hours apart.

What’s the most temple groundbreakings in a single day? On March 20, 1999, four houses of the Lord entered their construction phase — the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, Fresno California Temple, Fukuoka Japan Temple and Melbourne Australia Temple.

The ceremonial turning of the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple on Jan. 24, 2026, in João Pessoa, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Months with the most temple groundbreakings

As mentioned earlier, the largest number of groundbreakings in a single month was seven, happening three times. Here are the months in Church history that had more than four groundbreakings:

March 1999 — 7 groundbreakings

May 1999 — 7 groundbreakings

November 2020 — 7 groundbreakings

August 2026 — 6 upcoming groundbreakings

January 1999 — 5 groundbreakings

August 2025 — 5 groundbreakings

On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple; the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple; the groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple; a crowd at the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple. | Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other months with multiple groundbreakings

Dozens of other temples entered their construction phase in the same month as another. Here’s when four, three or two groundbreakings happened in the same month, in chronological order:

4 groundbreakings

October 1998

April 1999

May 2019

December 2020

April 2022

June 2024

August 2024

3 groundbreakings

February 1981

August 1982

June 2020

September 2020

September 2021

June 2022

March 2025

May 2025

2 groundbreakings

September 1969

September 1982

April 1983

October 1993

August 1996

November 1996

March 1998

May 1998

June 1998

September 1998

November 1998

December 1998

February 1999

July 1999

October 1999

November 1999

November 2000

March 2003

May 2010

October 2010

June 2011

September 2011

October 2011

August 2013

April 2015

October 2015

February 2016

March 2017

January 2019

October 2020

June 2021

August 2021

October 2021

August 2022

October 2022

December 2022

April 2023

June 2023

October 2023

September 2024

June 2025

September 2025

October 2025

January 2026

June 2026

Latter-day Saints in Otavalo, Ecuador, react to the news that a new temple will be built in their city. Photo taken on Thursday, May 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘A reason for all of us to rejoice’

In total, the Church has 385 houses of the Lord in various stages of operation, renovation, construction and planning. Of those, 219 are dedicated, while 12 are scheduled for dedication and an additional 49 are under construction.

When the most recently planned temple was announced for Otavalo, Ecuador, in a May devotional, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, the attending General Authority Seventy, read a letter from the First Presidency.

“This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and express gratitude for such a significant blessing,” said the letter, “one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord.”

Because for Latter-day Saints, temple building is more than a new shape in the skyline; it’s an invitation to prepare their hearts to receive the Lord through covenant.

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