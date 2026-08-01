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Temples

August 2026 will have 6 temple groundbreakings. What’s the most in a single month?

Read about the first same-year, same-month and same-day groundbreakings, along with which months saw ground broken for multiple temples

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Six temple renderings, with a photo of ceremonial groundbreaking shovels and a painting of Christ.
Architectural renderings of six temples that will have a groundbreaking ceremony in August 2026 — Top row, from left: Santos Brazil Temple, Naga Philippines Temple and Huntsville Alabama Temple; Bottom row, from left: Tulsa Oklahoma Temple, Victoria British Columbia Temple and Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. In the center are shovels from the groundbreaking of the Missoula Montana Temple on June 6, 2026, in Missoula, Montana. Images provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Joel Randall
By Joel Randall

Speakers at temple groundbreakings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are quick to point out similarities between discipleship and building houses of the Lord.

As soil is turned at a groundbreaking, for example, it’s a reminder for Latter-day Saints to turn their hearts to Jesus Christ. They can spiritually prepare themselves to receive the Lord as the ground is prepared to receive a temple.

Six temple groundbreakings are planned for this month of August:

That’s at least one groundbreaking for five consecutive weeks.

Yet it’s not the most groundbreakings the Church has held in a single month — seven. A seven-groundbreaking month occurred three times, actually: March 1999, May 1999 and November 2020.

Read below about the first same-year, same-month and same-day groundbreakings, along with which months saw ground broken for more than one temple.

Pres. Hugh B. Brown of the First Presidency, left, Pres. Joseph Fielding Smith of the Quorum of the Twelve, and Elder Gordon B. Hinckley break ground for the Provo Temple Sept. 15, 1969.
President Hugh B. Brown of the First Presidency, left; President Joseph Fielding Smith of the First Presidency, center; and then-Elder Gordon B. Hinckley of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, break ground for the Provo Utah Temple on Sept. 15, 1969. | University Archives, L. Tom Perry Special Collections, Harold B. Lee Library, Brigham Young University

First cases of multiple groundbreakings

The first instance of same-year temple groundbreakings happened sooner than one might think. The Logan Utah Temple and Manti Utah Temple — the Church’s second and third temples still in operation — entered their construction phase in 1877, only 23 days apart. The Manti temple was on April 25 and the Logan temple on May 18, 1877.

The first case of same-month groundbreakings also happened with two Utah temples. In September 1969, the Ogden Utah Temple and Provo Utah Temple — the Church’s 14th and 15th temples — entered their construction phase only seven days apart.

The first two groundbreakings on the same day happened Oct. 10, 1998. The Spokane Washington Temple and Detroit Michigan Temple — the Church’s 59th and 63rd houses of the Lord — entered their construction phase just hours apart.

What’s the most temple groundbreakings in a single day? On March 20, 1999, four houses of the Lord entered their construction phase — the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, Fresno California Temple, Fukuoka Japan Temple and Melbourne Australia Temple.

The ceremonial turning of the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple on Jan. 24, 2026, in João Pessoa, Brazil.
The ceremonial turning of the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple on Jan. 24, 2026, in João Pessoa, Brazil. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Months with the most temple groundbreakings

As mentioned earlier, the largest number of groundbreakings in a single month was seven, happening three times. Here are the months in Church history that had more than four groundbreakings:

March 1999 — 7 groundbreakings
May 1999 — 7 groundbreakings
November 2020 — 7 groundbreakings
August 2026 — 6 upcoming groundbreakings
January 1999 — 5 groundbreakings
August 2025 — 5 groundbreakings
Three photos of a line of people holding shovels into the ground, with one photo of a crowd of people sitting outside.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ground was broken for three temples of the Church. Clockwise from top left: The groundbreaking of the Tampa Florida Temple; the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple; the groundbreaking of the Vancouver Washington Temple; a crowd at the groundbreaking of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple. | Photos from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other months with multiple groundbreakings

Dozens of other temples entered their construction phase in the same month as another. Here’s when four, three or two groundbreakings happened in the same month, in chronological order:

4 groundbreakings
  • October 1998
  • April 1999
  • May 2019
  • December 2020
  • April 2022
  • June 2024
  • August 2024
3 groundbreakings
  • February 1981
  • August 1982
  • June 2020
  • September 2020
  • September 2021
  • June 2022
  • March 2025
  • May 2025
2 groundbreakings
  • September 1969
  • September 1982
  • April 1983
  • October 1993
  • August 1996
  • November 1996
  • March 1998
  • May 1998
  • June 1998
  • September 1998
  • November 1998
  • December 1998
  • February 1999
  • July 1999
  • October 1999
  • November 1999
  • November 2000
  • March 2003
  • May 2010
  • October 2010
  • June 2011
  • September 2011
  • October 2011
  • August 2013
  • April 2015
  • October 2015
  • February 2016
  • March 2017
  • January 2019
  • October 2020
  • June 2021
  • August 2021
  • October 2021
  • August 2022
  • October 2022
  • December 2022
  • April 2023
  • June 2023
  • October 2023
  • September 2024
  • June 2025
  • September 2025
  • October 2025
  • January 2026
  • June 2026
Latter-day Saints in Otavalo, Ecuador, react to the news that a new temple will be built in their city. Photo taken on Thursday, May 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘A reason for all of us to rejoice’

In total, the Church has 385 houses of the Lord in various stages of operation, renovation, construction and planning. Of those, 219 are dedicated, while 12 are scheduled for dedication and an additional 49 are under construction.

When the most recently planned temple was announced for Otavalo, Ecuador, in a May devotional, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, the attending General Authority Seventy, read a letter from the First Presidency.

“This is a reason for all of us to rejoice and express gratitude for such a significant blessing,” said the letter, “one that will allow more frequent access to the ordinances, covenants and power that can only be found in the house of the Lord.”

Because for Latter-day Saints, temple building is more than a new shape in the skyline; it’s an invitation to prepare their hearts to receive the Lord through covenant.

Related Stories
Church to dedicate 7 temples over 4 Sundays in October, November
From 2025: Same-day groundbreakings for 3 temples — has it happened before?
From 2025: Which months, dates have had the most temple dedications?
Read more Church News coverage of temples
Scenes from temple groundbreakings in 2024.
Scenes from temple groundbreakings in 2024. Clockwise from top left: Shovels for the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple groundbreaking, with a backdrop of event attendees and the city skyline; Tickets and event program for the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple groundbreaking; Shovels stand ready at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking; Elder Vaiangina Sikahema is joined by Sister Keala Sikahema and local youth in breaking ground for the Cleveland Ohio Temple; Exterior rendering of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple; Local Church members break ground for the Wichita Kansas Temple.
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