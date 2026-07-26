During the week of July 19-25, the Church News reported on Church President Dallin H. Oaks’ teachings at his biennial family reunion on July 4.
During the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, President Oaks made a surprise appearance and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was the grand marshal.
Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes encouraged Aaronic Priesthood holders to share the gospel in small ways during a livestream on the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts.
The Church News also reported on the learnings and experiences of the outgoing Primary general presidency and children’s discipleship.
The Sunday School general presidency shared guidance on holding teacher council meetings and a new Gospel Foundations class was announced.
This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, and Richard Sutton from the Church’s Temple Department, discussing the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration.
In temple news, the First Presidency announced a groundbreaking date for the Maceió Brazil Temple.
In response to the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam flood this year, the Church News compiled lessons shared from Latter-day Saints about what they learned from the flooding.
The Church released 10 more hymns for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church.”
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. ‘Pull together’ as families, says Church President Dallin H. Oaks at biennial family reunion
President Oaks attended the biennial Abinadi and Hannah Seely Olsen family reunion with over 600 of their descendants spanning over seven generations. President Oaks testified of the knowledge of eternal families and the gospel of Jesus Christ to those in attendance.
Read more about President Oaks’ biennial family reunion here.
2. President Camille N. Johnson serves as Days of ’47 Parade grand marshal
President Oaks made a surprise appearance in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24. He appeared alongside his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, in a vehicle in the parade route, following behind President Johnson, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson. President Johnson was the grand marshal of the parade.
President Johnson said she was thrilled for the opportunity to honor her own pioneer ancestors and also celebrate all who are pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world.
See photos from the parade here.
Read more about the Days of ’47 Parade grand marshal here.
3. A smile, a note, a prayer: President Farnes offers simple ways youth can be missionaries now
In a social media livestream, President Farnes spoke to Aaronic Priesthood holders about sharing the gospel in small ways every day.
“I don’t think we wait for a mission experience,” he said. “That mission experience should happen today. It’s who we are. We’re lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”
Read more about President Farnes’ message here.
4. Outgoing Primary general presidency reflects on growing children’s discipleship
As current Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, prepare to conclude their service, they reflected on all that they have learned and experienced in an interview with the Church News.
On Aug. 1, a new Primary general presidency will begin serving.
Read more about what the Primary general presidency learned while serving here.
5. Strengthening gospel teaching through teacher council meetings
Ahead of the new Sunday meeting schedule, the Sunday School general presidency — President Paul V. Johnson and counselors Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid — shared guidance on how to strengthen gospel teaching through teacher council meetings.
Also, Gospel Foundations: A Sunday School Class for New Members and Friends is an optional class for new, adult Church members and people who are learning about the Church, according to a notice sent to stake, ward and branch leaders on Thursday, July 23.
Read more about the Sunday School presidency’s guidance here.
Find out more about the Gospel Foundations class here.
6. Church News podcast, Episode 304: Preparing for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration
On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Nielson and Sutton joined guest host Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp. and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency, to discuss the nature of the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration.
The celebration will provide many opportunities for individuals to learn about the historic and holy structure and its purpose in Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation.
Listen to the podcast episode here.
Read more about what to expect at the Salt Lake Temple Celebration here.
7. Groundbreaking date set for Maceió Brazil Temple
The First Presidency announced a Saturday, Oct. 10, groundbreaking date for the Maceió Brazil Temple. This will be the fourth groundbreaking in Brazil this year.
Read more about the groundbreaking for the Maceió Brazil Temple here.
8. Lessons from the Teton Dam flood, 50 years later
Fifty years after the Teton Dam flood, Latter-day Saints are remembering lessons of resiliency and faith. The Church News compiled stories from members as they were witnesses to the disaster.
Read more about the Teton Dam flood here.
9. 10 new hymns released in ‘Hymns for Home and Church’
The Church released 10 more hymns for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” on Thursday, July 23.
This latest release brings the total to 82 new hymns and songs in the new hymnbook in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.