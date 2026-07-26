Clockwise from top left: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks smiles during a family devotional on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Joe's Valley, Utah; President Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, pose for a photo with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, prior to the Days of '47 parade on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2026; during a ministry assignment in Asia from May 21-31, 2026, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and his wife, Sister Linsey Farnes, attend a “Missionaries Around the World” activity in Singapore; the Primary general presidency: President Susan H. Porter, center, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right.

During the week of July 19-25, the Church News reported on Church President Dallin H. Oaks’ teachings at his biennial family reunion on July 4.

During the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24, President Oaks made a surprise appearance and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was the grand marshal.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes encouraged Aaronic Priesthood holders to share the gospel in small ways during a livestream on the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts.

The Church News also reported on the learnings and experiences of the outgoing Primary general presidency and children’s discipleship.

The Sunday School general presidency shared guidance on holding teacher council meetings and a new Gospel Foundations class was announced.

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, and Richard Sutton from the Church’s Temple Department, discussing the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

In temple news, the First Presidency announced a groundbreaking date for the Maceió Brazil Temple.

In response to the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam flood this year, the Church News compiled lessons shared from Latter-day Saints about what they learned from the flooding.

The Church released 10 more hymns for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church.”

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. ‘Pull together’ as families, says Church President Dallin H. Oaks at biennial family reunion

President Dallin H. Oaks smiles during a family devotional on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Joe's Valley, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Oaks attended the biennial Abinadi and Hannah Seely Olsen family reunion with over 600 of their descendants spanning over seven generations. President Oaks testified of the knowledge of eternal families and the gospel of Jesus Christ to those in attendance.

2. President Camille N. Johnson serves as Days of ’47 Parade grand marshal

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, pose for a photo with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Doug Johnson, prior to the Days of '47 parade on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks made a surprise appearance in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 24. He appeared alongside his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, in a vehicle in the parade route, following behind President Johnson, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson. President Johnson was the grand marshal of the parade.

President Johnson said she was thrilled for the opportunity to honor her own pioneer ancestors and also celebrate all who are pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world.

Related Stories Utah stakes witness miracles while building Days of ’47 Parade floats

3. A smile, a note, a prayer: President Farnes offers simple ways youth can be missionaries now

During a ministry assignment in Asia from May 21-31, 2026, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and his wife, Sister Linsey Farnes, attended a “Missionaries Around the World” activity in Singapore where nearly 100 children were inspired to prepare for future missionary service. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a social media livestream, President Farnes spoke to Aaronic Priesthood holders about sharing the gospel in small ways every day.

“I don’t think we wait for a mission experience,” he said. “That mission experience should happen today. It’s who we are. We’re lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”

4. Outgoing Primary general presidency reflects on growing children’s discipleship

The Primary general presidency: President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right. | Drake Busath, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As current Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, prepare to conclude their service, they reflected on all that they have learned and experienced in an interview with the Church News.

On Aug. 1, a new Primary general presidency will begin serving.

Related Stories 2025: Primary service initiative an important invitation and sacred opportunity for children

5. Strengthening gospel teaching through teacher council meetings

The Sunday School general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left: Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor; President Paul V. Johnson; and Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ahead of the new Sunday meeting schedule, the Sunday School general presidency — President Paul V. Johnson and counselors Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid — shared guidance on how to strengthen gospel teaching through teacher council meetings.

Also, Gospel Foundations: A Sunday School Class for New Members and Friends is an optional class for new, adult Church members and people who are learning about the Church, according to a notice sent to stake, ward and branch leaders on Thursday, July 23.

Related Story Sunday School general president and counselor on upcoming Sunday schedule changes

6. Church News podcast, Episode 304: Preparing for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration

Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp., interviews Elder Brent H. Nielson, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, right, and Richard Sutton from the Church’s Temple Department, left, on an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Nielson and Sutton joined guest host Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp. and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency, to discuss the nature of the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

The celebration will provide many opportunities for individuals to learn about the historic and holy structure and its purpose in Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation.

Related Stories Church provides Salt Lake Temple Celebration resources to involve members around the globe

Exterior rendering of the Maceió Brazil Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced a Saturday, Oct. 10, groundbreaking date for the Maceió Brazil Temple. This will be the fourth groundbreaking in Brazil this year.

8. Lessons from the Teton Dam flood, 50 years later

A rupture forms in the Teton Dam on Saturday, June 5, 1976, sending a wall of water through the Upper Snake River Valley. | BYU–Idaho Library Special Collections

Fifty years after the Teton Dam flood, Latter-day Saints are remembering lessons of resiliency and faith. The Church News compiled stories from members as they were witnesses to the disaster.

Related Story 2024: How President and Sister Eyring found peace in temple covenants during the Teton Dam collapse

9. 10 new hymns released in ‘Hymns for Home and Church’

Members of the congregation sing selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church released 10 more hymns for the new global hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church,” on Thursday, July 23.

This latest release brings the total to 82 new hymns and songs in the new hymnbook in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.