In case you missed it: Elder Andersen speaks to missionaries plus 9 more stories

During the week of Sept. 20-26, the Church News covered the teachings of four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to four different groups: Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah; Elder Ronald A. Rasband gave a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion; Elder Ulisses Soares addressed a young single adult conference in New York City and Elder Clark G. Gilbert met with Hispanic youth in Chicago, Illinois.
In a Sunday, Sept. 20, evening devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, invited young adults to “be the Lord’s hands.” The Church News covered three college campus devotionals on Tuesday and wrote about commemorative events recognizing anniversaries in Japan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Open house tours began for the Wichita Kansas Temple and the San Luis Potosí Temple. The Gospel Library app added new music features and JustServe leaders spoke about the power of service on the Church News podcast.
Find links to these stories below.
1. Put yourself in the scriptures, Elder Andersen invites missionaries
Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can find the Savior speaking directly to them — if they will liken all scriptures unto themselves, Elder Andersen taught during the Tuesday, Sept. 22, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
See what Elder Andersen invited the missionaries to do.
2. ‘Be moral, ethical and honest,’ Elder Rasband teaches at Salt Lake Institute
“If your integrity is deep in your soul, it can override all other influences and is a key to becoming like the Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband taught institute students in Salt Lake City last Sunday evening, Sept. 20.
Read more about what Elder Rasband taught.
3. Elder Soares speaks to YSAs in New York City
Elder Soares spoke in New York City on Sunday evening, Sept. 20, during the third annual United States Northeast Area Young Single Adult Cities of Light conference, which was themed “Anchored in Christ.”
See Elder Soares’ message to the YSAs.
4. Elder Gilbert in Chicago: Hispanic youth have a ‘critical role’ in the Church’s future
Hundreds of Hispanic youth listened to Elder Gilbert speaking in Spanish to them on Sunday evening, Sept. 20, in Chicago as he invited them to prepare for and serve a mission.
Read more about his message.
5. Sister Yee invites Utah Valley Institute students to care for those in need
In a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, Sister Yee told the students and their friends about the Church’s efforts to care for those in need and how they can be involved. The young adults then stayed to pack hygiene kits.
Read about Sister Yee’s message and the service project afterward.
6. Open houses begin for temples in Kansas and Mexico
The open-house period began on Monday, Sept. 21, for the Wichita Kansas Temple — the first temple in that state — and the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. Both tours will last until Oct. 10, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3. Interior and exterior photos were released on the media days for each temple this week as well.
Read about and see photos of the Wichita temple here.
Read about and see photos of the San Luis Potosí temple here.
7. Celebrating Church anniversaries in Japan and Democratic Republic of the Congo
This past week, the Church News wrote about the commemorations of two major Church anniversaries in two countries. Japan celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Church in the country, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Church’s beginnings in that country.
Read about Japan’s commemorations here.
Learn about the Democratic Republic of the Congo commemorations here.
8. This week’s campus devotionals
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the president of Ensign College, President Bruce C. Kusch, spoke for the first time this semester. He shared six ways people can find out God’s plan for them. At BYU, Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, pleaded with listeners to “choose Christ.” And at BYU–Idaho, Elder James O. Fantone, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about the Lord’s help in any battle.
Read about the Ensign College devotional here.
Here is more about the BYU devotional.
This is the BYU–Idaho devotional here.
9. Gospel Library app’s new music features
The Gospel Library app now includes featured playlists, topic-based search, new audio type selection, stake conference hymn board, metronome tool and guitar chord notation.
See the new music features here.
10. JustServe leaders join Church News podcast
Service unites communities and builds disciples of Jesus Christ, explained LaDawn Stoddard and Steve Bulpitt with JustServe on the Church News podcast. They also discussed the power of service and how the JustServe website and app has been involved in America 250 commemorations.