In case you missed it: Elder Andersen speaks to missionaries plus 9 more stories

Lukas Katilius, Deseret News; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves after a devotional at the Institute of Religion in Salt Lake City, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrives at a devotional for young single adults in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026; Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional for Hispanic youth in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

During the week of Sept. 20-26, the Church News covered the teachings of four members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to four different groups: Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah; Elder Ronald A. Rasband gave a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion; Elder Ulisses Soares addressed a young single adult conference in New York City and Elder Clark G. Gilbert met with Hispanic youth in Chicago, Illinois.

In a Sunday, Sept. 20, evening devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, invited young adults to “be the Lord’s hands.” The Church News covered three college campus devotionals on Tuesday and wrote about commemorative events recognizing anniversaries in Japan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Open house tours began for the Wichita Kansas Temple and the San Luis Potosí Temple. The Gospel Library app added new music features and JustServe leaders spoke about the power of service on the Church News podcast.

Find links to these stories below.

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1. Put yourself in the scriptures, Elder Andersen invites missionaries

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Tuesday weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can find the Savior speaking directly to them — if they will liken all scriptures unto themselves, Elder Andersen taught during the Tuesday, Sept. 22, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

2. ‘Be moral, ethical and honest,’ Elder Rasband teaches at Salt Lake Institute

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks to students at the Institute of Religion in Salt Lake City, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“If your integrity is deep in your soul, it can override all other influences and is a key to becoming like the Savior, Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband taught institute students in Salt Lake City last Sunday evening, Sept. 20.

3. Elder Soares speaks to YSAs in New York City

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to young single adults during a devotional at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares spoke in New York City on Sunday evening, Sept. 20, during the third annual United States Northeast Area Young Single Adult Cities of Light conference, which was themed “Anchored in Christ.”

4. Elder Gilbert in Chicago: Hispanic youth have a ‘critical role’ in the Church’s future

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Hispanic youth of the Church's U.S. Central Area from the Schaumburg Illinois Stake Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds of Hispanic youth listened to Elder Gilbert speaking in Spanish to them on Sunday evening, Sept. 20, in Chicago as he invited them to prepare for and serve a mission.

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5. Sister Yee invites Utah Valley Institute students to care for those in need

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In a devotional at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion, Sister Yee told the students and their friends about the Church’s efforts to care for those in need and how they can be involved. The young adults then stayed to pack hygiene kits.

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6. Open houses begin for temples in Kansas and Mexico

Left, the Wichita Kansas Temple at sunrise; right, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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The open-house period began on Monday, Sept. 21, for the Wichita Kansas Temple — the first temple in that state — and the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple. Both tours will last until Oct. 10, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 3. Interior and exterior photos were released on the media days for each temple this week as well.

7. Celebrating Church anniversaries in Japan and Democratic Republic of the Congo

Left, a choir sings at Japan’s 125th anniversary meeting in Yamate, Yokohama, on Aug. 30, 2026; and right, Church and government leaders greet each other before a 40th anniversary commemoration in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Sept. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This past week, the Church News wrote about the commemorations of two major Church anniversaries in two countries. Japan celebrated the 125th anniversary of the Church in the country, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Church’s beginnings in that country.

8. This week’s campus devotionals

President Bruce C. Kusch, right, and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, greet a student following an Ensign College campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026. | Ensign College

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the president of Ensign College, President Bruce C. Kusch, spoke for the first time this semester. He shared six ways people can find out God’s plan for them. At BYU, Elder Alexander Dushku, a General Authority Seventy, pleaded with listeners to “choose Christ.” And at BYU–Idaho, Elder James O. Fantone, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about the Lord’s help in any battle.

9. Gospel Library app’s new music features

A screenshot shows a new metronome feature for hymns available in the Gospel Library app.

The Gospel Library app now includes featured playlists, topic-based search, new audio type selection, stake conference hymn board, metronome tool and guitar chord notation.

10. JustServe leaders join Church News podcast

LaDawn Stoddard, JustServe senior strategic relationships manager, and Stephen Bulpitt, JustServe global manager, join the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. | Ellie Lewis, Deseret News

Service unites communities and builds disciples of Jesus Christ, explained LaDawn Stoddard and Steve Bulpitt with JustServe on the Church News podcast. They also discussed the power of service and how the JustServe website and app has been involved in America 250 commemorations.