In case you missed it: President Holland featured in recent video, Elder Cook ministers in Asia, plus 8 more stories

During the week of March 2-8, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was featured in a Church News video.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with members and missionaries during his recent Asia Area ministry. During his ministry in the Bicol Region of the Philippines, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited and met with hundreds of Latter-day Saints.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and the Utah Area president; and Sharon Eubank, director of the Church’s humanitarian services and a former counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; spoke on education to young adults in Utah. Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, spoke to students and faculty during a BYU devotional.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined members of the Church’s Temple and Family History Executive Council during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction. Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke to youth during the first-ever Global Youth Activity.
In the newest Church News podcast episode, Jonathan Wing, director of events for FamilySearch International, talks about RootsTech 2025. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke as a keynote speaker during the 2025 Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference.
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught and ministered in the Africa Central Area.
Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, posted a video to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account and Facebook page.
Ground has been broken for the Cali Colombia Temple. Read the numbers of donors and donations from the Light the World Giving Machine initiative during the 2024 Christmas season.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Video: President Holland shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from fires in Southern California
Following fires that displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed homes across multiple cities, President Holland ministered in Van Nuys, California, to Latter-day Saints whose lives have been turned upside down by the tragedy.
Watch this video here.
2. Elder Cook ministers in Asia, Elder Rasband ministers in the Philippines
During his ministry in Asia, Elder Cook underscores importance of having a prophet and faith in Jesus Christ as he invited members and missionaries in Cambodia, Taiwan and Malaysia to be steadfast in their faith.
Elder Rasband invited members in the Philippines to rededicate their lives in preparation for temples being built, saying they are their “family’s pioneers.”
Read more about Elder Cook’s ministry here.
Read more about Elder Rasband’s ministry here.
3. Elder Christofferson speaks to young adults in the Utah Area, Elder Dunn speaks at BYU
Speaking to thousands of high school seniors and young adults throughout the Utah Area during an educational devotional broadcast, Elder Christofferson assured: “The Lord wants to help you. You are doing what He has asked. You are doing what He has counseled you to do through the Prophet.”
During a BYU devotional, Elder Dunn told students to embrace the divine and shape the future with faith. “Keep your focus on matters within your control, and let go of those which shimmer but in reality are counterfeit. Refuse to seek treasure where there is only trash,” he said.
Read about the Utah Area devotional here.
Read about Elder Dunn’s devotional here.
4. Elder Andersen speaks at Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction; President Porter, Brother Wilcox speak at first-ever Global Youth Activity
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught how honoring covenants can be “wonderfully satisfying as we know we are doing our part,” during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction. Other Church leaders offered insights on accessing God’s power through temple ordinances and covenants.
During the Global Youth Activity, President Porter and Brother Wilcox taught the 4,600 youth in attendance how they can help ancestors obtain a covenantal relationship with Christ.
Read more about the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction here.
Read more about the Global Youth Activity here.
5. Episode 230: RootsTech 2025 helps attendees around the world ‘discover’ their family heritage
Jonathan Wing shares a preview to events of RootsTech 2025 and discusses how family history can help individuals and families discover, connect and become part of the family of God.
Listen to this podcast episode here.
6. Elder Kearon on the ‘beautifully optimistic trio’ of hope, help and healing when overcoming pornography
Testifying of the Savior’s power, Elder Kearon focused his remarks on what he described as the “beautifully optimistic trio” of hope, help and healing for anyone harmed by pornography.
Read more about this story here.
7. Sister Wright and Sister Yee build and encourage Saints in 4 central African countries
During their ministry, the general officers spoke to missionaries, held instruction, ministered to individuals and families, and taught members and their friends in several settings in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.
They were joined at different times by members of the Church’s Africa Central Area presidency: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, president; Elder Paul B. Pieper, first counselor; and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, second counselor; all General Authority Seventies.
Read more about this story here.
8. ‘Jesus Christ is your strength,’ teaches Young Women general presidency
During a recent live video on the Young Women Worldwide accounts, the Young Women general presidency discussed the second chapter of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, titled “Jesus Christ Will Help You.”
Read more about this story here.
9. Ground broken for Cali Colombia Temple
Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, presided at the March 1 groundbreaking ceremony.
He referenced the parable of the sower, inviting attendees to remove weeds from their hearts and transform their habits, saying, “Each one of us needs to change something in our lives so that the Lord can sow in our hearts, and thus achieve greater peace and happiness.”
Read more about this story here.
10. Light the World Giving Machine initiative ‘a living miracle’
Throughout the 2024 Christmas season, people around the world gave generously to support others in need by donating at a Light the World Giving Machine donation station.
“The annual Light the World Giving Machine initiative is a living miracle,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The impact is reflected in numbers released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 5.