In case you missed it: President Holland featured in recent video, Elder Cook ministers in Asia, plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from YouTube; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Clockwise from top left: In the Church News video "Apostolic Comfort," President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from the January 2025 fires in Southern California; Elder Quentin L. Cook and Sister Mary Cook, center front, join leaders and members for a photo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 22, 2025. Seated to the right of the Cooks are Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, Asia Area president, and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai. To the left are Elder Kelly R. Johnson, first counselor in the area presidency, and his wife, Sister Terri Lynn Johnson; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in Albay, Philippines, in February 2025; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional broadcast to high school seniors and young adults throughout the Utah Area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

During the week of March 2-8, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was featured in a Church News video.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with members and missionaries during his recent Asia Area ministry. During his ministry in the Bicol Region of the Philippines, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited and met with hundreds of Latter-day Saints.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and the Utah Area president; and Sharon Eubank, director of the Church’s humanitarian services and a former counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; spoke on education to young adults in Utah. Elder Michael A. Dunn , a General Authority Seventy, spoke to students and faculty during a BYU devotional.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined members of the Church’s Temple and Family History Executive Council during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction. Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke to youth during the first-ever Global Youth Activity.

In the newest Church News podcast episode, Jonathan Wing, director of events for FamilySearch International, talks about RootsTech 2025. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke as a keynote speaker during the 2025 Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference.

Sister Amy A. Wright , first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Sister Kristin M. Yee , second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught and ministered in the Africa Central Area.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus , posted a video to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account and Facebook page .

Ground has been broken for the Cali Colombia Temple . Read the numbers of donors and donations from the Light the World Giving Machine initiative during the 2024 Christmas season.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Video: President Holland shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from fires in Southern California

In the Church News video "Apostolic Comfort," President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares feelings of love to those rebuilding from the January 2025 fires in Southern California. | Screenshot from YouTube

Following fires that displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed homes across multiple cities, President Holland ministered in Van Nuys, California, to Latter-day Saints whose lives have been turned upside down by the tragedy.

Related Stories President Holland’s message to Southern California Saints after wildfires

2. Elder Cook ministers in Asia, Elder Rasband ministers in the Philippines

Elder Quentin L. Cook and Sister Mary Cook, center front, join leaders and members for a photo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 22, 2025. Seated to the right of the Cooks are Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, Asia Area president, and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai; to the left are Elder Kelly R. Johnson, first counselor in the area presidency, and his wife, Sister Terri Lynn Johnson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his ministry in Asia, Elder Cook underscores importance of having a prophet and faith in Jesus Christ as he invited members and missionaries in Cambodia, Taiwan and Malaysia to be steadfast in their faith.

Elder Rasband invited members in the Philippines to rededicate their lives in preparation for temples being built, saying they are their “family’s pioneers.”

3. Elder Christofferson speaks to young adults in the Utah Area, Elder Dunn speaks at BYU

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional broadcast to high school seniors and young adults throughout the Utah Area on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Speaking to thousands of high school seniors and young adults throughout the Utah Area during an educational devotional broadcast, Elder Christofferson assured: “The Lord wants to help you. You are doing what He has asked. You are doing what He has counseled you to do through the Prophet.”

During a BYU devotional, Elder Dunn told students to embrace the divine and shape the future with faith. “Keep your focus on matters within your control, and let go of those which shimmer but in reality are counterfeit. Refuse to seek treasure where there is only trash,” he said.

4. Elder Andersen speaks at Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction; President Porter, Brother Wilcox speak at first-ever Global Youth Activity

Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, center, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, and other Church leaders provide instruction during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught how honoring covenants can be “wonderfully satisfying as we know we are doing our part,” during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction. Other Church leaders offered insights on accessing God’s power through temple ordinances and covenants.

During the Global Youth Activity, President Porter and Brother Wilcox taught the 4,600 youth in attendance how they can help ancestors obtain a covenantal relationship with Christ.

Related Stories When Latter-day Saints can watch the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction online

5. Episode 230: RootsTech 2025 helps attendees around the world ‘discover’ their family heritage

Jonathan Wing, director of events at FamilySearch International, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to talk about RootsTech. | Screenshot from YouTube

Jonathan Wing shares a preview to events of RootsTech 2025 and discusses how family history can help individuals and families discover, connect and become part of the family of God.

Related Stories FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood opens RootsTech 2025 with invitation to ‘discover’ family history

6. Elder Kearon on the ‘beautifully optimistic trio’ of hope, help and healing when overcoming pornography

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a video message during the Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference at the Salt Lake Community College campus in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Testifying of the Savior’s power, Elder Kearon focused his remarks on what he described as the “beautifully optimistic trio” of hope, help and healing for anyone harmed by pornography.

Related Stories Elder Renlund combines spiritual and professional knowledge during anti-pornography conference

7. Sister Wright and Sister Yee build and encourage Saints in 4 central African countries

Sister Kristin M. Yee and Sister Amy A. Wright take a picture with the area organization advisers of the Africa Central Area in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 21, 2025. Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Melissa Pieper, are on the back row. Brother James Wright is behind Sister Wright. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During their ministry, the general officers spoke to missionaries, held instruction, ministered to individuals and families, and taught members and their friends in several settings in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.

They were joined at different times by members of the Church’s Africa Central Area presidency: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo , president; Elder Paul B. Pieper , first counselor; and Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier , second counselor; all General Authority Seventies.

Related Stories Sister Browning and Sister Runia testify in Africa of Jesus Christ

8. ‘Jesus Christ is your strength,’ teaches Young Women general presidency

Jesus Christ heals a man at the pools of Bethesda in this image from the Bible Videos series. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a recent live video on the Young Women Worldwide accounts, the Young Women general presidency discussed the second chapter of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide , titled “ Jesus Christ Will Help You .”

9. Ground broken for Cali Colombia Temple

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, third from left; his wife, Sister Debbie Becerra, second from left; and Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder, left, join others to break ground for the Cali Colombia Temple in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jorge T. Becerra , a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, presided at the March 1 groundbreaking ceremony.

He referenced the parable of the sower , inviting attendees to remove weeds from their hearts and transform their habits, saying, “Each one of us needs to change something in our lives so that the Lord can sow in our hearts, and thus achieve greater peace and happiness.”

Related Stories Cali Colombia Temple | Church News Almanac

10. Light the World Giving Machine initiative ‘a living miracle’

Light the World Giving Machine donation stations sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launch in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout the 2024 Christmas season, people around the world gave generously to support others in need by donating at a Light the World Giving Machine donation station.

“The annual Light the World Giving Machine initiative is a living miracle,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The impact is reflected in numbers released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 5.