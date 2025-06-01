Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed Latter-day Saints in England during a ministry assignment in Europe, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a devotional message with Saints in the Church’s Mexico Area. While ministering in Africa, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles held a devotional for youth in South Korea, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the Republic of Congo prime minister and dedicated the Nairobi Kenya Temple while in the Africa Central Area. Elder Patrick Kearon and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David met with parolees in the Philippines on Wednesday, May 21.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about ministering on a recent Church News podcast episode. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman testified to missionaries at the training center in Provo, Utah, that coming to know each member of the Godhead will change their lives.
Ground was broken in Benin, Nigeria on Saturday, May 24; another groundbreaking date was announced; and new Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovation updates were released.
1. ‘The Savior accomplished everything we need,’ Elder Cook tells Saints in Birmingham, England
More than 2,500 Saints gathered in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 25, to hear Elder Cook testify of gospel principles during his ministry assignment to the Church’s Europe North Area.
2. To share and invite is a ‘natural fruit of the pure love of Christ,’ teaches Elder Christofferson
Elder Christofferson spoke to Saints in the Church’s Mexico Area on Sunday, May 25, about loving, sharing and inviting.
Said Elder Christofferson, “This is a natural behavior, a natural fruit of the pure love of Christ: to share and invite.”
3. Elder Rasband dedicates the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
Elder Rasband referred to Ivory Coast as a “gathering oasis” at the dedication of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple Sunday, May 25.
Elder Rasband commended members of the Church in the Ivory Coast for their exemplary faithfulness. They are gathering through missionary work. In only a few decades, Church membership has surpassed 67,000 members, and the temple district includes about 40 stakes across several west African countries.
4. Elder Renlund testifies to youth in South Korea of their divine worth, Jesus Christ’s Atonement
While meeting with youth in Busan, South Korea, Elder Renlund counseled youth on how to strengthen their testimonies.
“Heavenly Father offers everything, but we must follow His path, not shortcuts,” Elder Renlund said.
5. Elder Soares meets Republic of the Congo prime minister and dedicates Nairobi Kenya Temple
While on a ministry assignment in the Africa Central Area, Elder Soares met with the prime minister of the Republic of Congo, as well as missionaries, Church education and institute students and other members.
In a new video, Elder Soares shares about the blessings and excitement for the Nairobi Kenya Temple, which he dedicated on Sunday, May 18.
6. Elder Kearon and Catholic cardinal minister to parolees in the Philippines
Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Cardinal David of the Catholic Diocese of Caloocan in Caloocan City, Philippines, met with a group of 250 parolees in a drug rehabilitation program. As part of his visit, Elder Kearon presented Cardinal David with 30 sets of the Church’s “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience” manuals to support those participating in the program.
7. Growing in confidence before God in ministering assignments
In a recent Church News podcast episode, Relief Society General President Johnson and Elder Daines talked about how ministering assignments in the Church are made so that all members of the Church are remembered and cared for in ways similar to how Jesus Christ blessed those around Him.
8. Deepen these 3 relationships, President Freeman invites missionaries, ‘and you will be different’
During the Tuesday, May 27, Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Young Women General President Freeman invited missionaries to deepen their relationships with Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.
”You will be different because of those relationships,” she explained, saying the deeper connection and understand will be one of the greatest miracles of their missions.
9. 2nd Nigeria temple groundbreaking in 14 days, date announced for Vancouver, plus Temple Square updates
For the second time in 14 days, ground in Nigeria was broken for a house of the Lord. The Benin Nigeria Temple will be one of seven temples to be built in Nigeria.
The First Presidency has release the groundbreaking date for the Vancouver Washington Temple.
See the newest updates released showing the progress of renovations on Temple Square and Salt Lake Temple.