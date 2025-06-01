Clockwise from top left: Nathan Reid; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees of a multistake conference held Birmingham, England on Sunday, May 25, 2025; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles interacts with missionaries who participated in the devotional broadcast throughout Mexico on May 25, 2025; Elder Ronald A. Rasband7, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves farewell to attendees at the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed Latter-day Saints in England during a ministry assignment in Europe, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a devotional message with Saints in the Church’s Mexico Area. While ministering in Africa, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles held a devotional for youth in South Korea, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the Republic of Congo prime minister and dedicated the Nairobi Kenya Temple while in the Africa Central Area. Elder Patrick Kearon and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David met with parolees in the Philippines on Wednesday, May 21.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about ministering on a recent Church News podcast episode. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman testified to missionaries at the training center in Provo, Utah, that coming to know each member of the Godhead will change their lives.

Ground was broken in Benin, Nigeria on Saturday, May 24; another groundbreaking date was announced; and new Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square renovation updates were released.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. ‘The Savior accomplished everything we need,’ Elder Cook tells Saints in Birmingham, England

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees of a multistake conference in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Nathan Reid

More than 2,500 Saints gathered in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, May 25, to hear Elder Cook testify of gospel principles during his ministry assignment to the Church’s Europe North Area.

2. To share and invite is a ‘natural fruit of the pure love of Christ,’ teaches Elder Christofferson

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches that to share and invite is a “natural fruit of the pure love of Christ” during devotional broadcast throughout Mexico on May 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson spoke to Saints in the Church’s Mexico Area on Sunday, May 25, about loving, sharing and inviting.

Said Elder Christofferson, “This is a natural behavior, a natural fruit of the pure love of Christ: to share and invite.”

3. Elder Rasband dedicates the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves farewell to attendees at the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple dedication in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Rasband referred to Ivory Coast as a “gathering oasis” at the dedication of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple Sunday, May 25.

Elder Rasband commended members of the Church in the Ivory Coast for their exemplary faithfulness. They are gathering through missionary work. In only a few decades, Church membership has surpassed 67,000 members, and the temple district includes about 40 stakes across several west African countries.

4. Elder Renlund testifies to youth in South Korea of their divine worth, Jesus Christ’s Atonement

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While meeting with youth in Busan, South Korea, Elder Renlund counseled youth on how to strengthen their testimonies.

“Heavenly Father offers everything, but we must follow His path, not shortcuts,” Elder Renlund said.

5. Elder Soares meets Republic of the Congo prime minister and dedicates Nairobi Kenya Temple

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Anatole Collinet Makosso, prime minister of the Republic of the Congo, on May 23, 2025. He was accompanied by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While on a ministry assignment in the Africa Central Area, Elder Soares met with the prime minister of the Republic of Congo, as well as missionaries, Church education and institute students and other members.

In a new video, Elder Soares shares about the blessings and excitement for the Nairobi Kenya Temple, which he dedicated on Sunday, May 18.

6. Elder Kearon and Catholic cardinal minister to parolees in the Philippines

Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area president; Catholic Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, in Caloocan, Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Cardinal David of the Catholic Diocese of Caloocan in Caloocan City, Philippines, met with a group of 250 parolees in a drug rehabilitation program. As part of his visit, Elder Kearon presented Cardinal David with 30 sets of the Church’s “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience” manuals to support those participating in the program.

7. Growing in confidence before God in ministering assignments

Ministering assignments are made so that every member is cared for the way the Savior cared for those around Him. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a recent Church News podcast episode, Relief Society General President Johnson and Elder Daines talked about how ministering assignments in the Church are made so that all members of the Church are remembered and cared for in ways similar to how Jesus Christ blessed those around Him.

8. Deepen these 3 relationships, President Freeman invites missionaries, ‘and you will be different’

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shakes hands after speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

During the Tuesday, May 27, Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Young Women General President Freeman invited missionaries to deepen their relationships with Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.

”You will be different because of those relationships,” she explained, saying the deeper connection and understand will be one of the greatest miracles of their missions.

Clockwise from top left: Exterior rendering of the Vancouver Washington Temple; Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, second from the left, and his wife, Sister Olufunmilayo, third from left, are joined by invited guests at the Benin City Nigeria groundbreaking ceremony on May 24, 2025, in Benin City, Nigeria; stonework in progress on the northwest tower of the Salt Lake Temple on Friday, May 9, 2025; original cast-iron oxen for a baptismal font of the Salt Lake Temple are reinstalled. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

For the second time in 14 days, ground in Nigeria was broken for a house of the Lord. The Benin Nigeria Temple will be one of seven temples to be built in Nigeria.

The First Presidency has release the groundbreaking date for the Vancouver Washington Temple.

See the newest updates released showing the progress of renovations on Temple Square and Salt Lake Temple.