During the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Church leaders honored the late President Russell M. Nelson — President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a world-renowned heart surgeon — in a special broadcast tribute. Funeral plans were also announced, and this week’s episode of the Church News podcast is a special memorial episode dedicated to President Nelson.
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, released a statement following the death of President Nelson and an attack on a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited victims of the deadly mass shooting that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
At a university conference in Rome, Italy, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles highlighted shared values between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church on human dignity and a pluralistic society.
Oct. 1 marked the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the 100th house of the Lord in this dispensation. Also, two new Area Seventies were called and sustained in the leadership session of the October 2025 general conference, and an updated chart of all general authorities and general officers was published.
The Church News featured the composer of the hymn “Bread of Life, Living Water” and a new documentary highlights BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in Africa.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Church leaders remember President Nelson’s love in tender tribute
Church leaders paid tribute to President Nelson at a special memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Leaders shared personal interactions with the Prophet and praised his lifelong service. Additionally, President Nelson’s funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Read more about the tribute to President Nelson here.
See details for President Nelson’s funeral here.
2. Church News podcast, episode 260: President Russell M. Nelson, 1924-2025 — a Prophet of science and faith in his own words
To honor the life of President Nelson, this week’s episode of the Church News podcast features a small sample of the Prophet’s teachings from devotionals, conference talks and more.
Listen to the podcast here.
3. President Oaks makes Church statement on President Nelson’s death, shooting in Michigan
President Oaks released a statement released a statement on Monday, Sept. 29, following the death of President Nelson on Saturday and a Sunday, Sept. 28, attack on a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
“We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies,” he wrote.
Read more about President Oaks’ statement here.
4. Elder and Sister Bednar visit with victims after church shooting, fire in Michigan
Tuesday, Sept. 30, Elder Bednar — along with his wife, Sister Susan Bednar — visited victims of the deadly mass shooting that took place at a meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday, Sept. 28.
“If I were to highlight just one lesson from this incredible day, it is that the devotion of these faithful members makes me want to be more devoted. And the faithfulness of these good people makes me want to be more faithful,” Elder Bednar said in a social media video posted Tuesday night.
Learn more about this story here.
5. Elder Christofferson highlights shared values of human dignity, pluralistic society
Elder Christofferson highlighted shared values between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church on human dignity and a pluralistic society at a university conference in Rome, Italy, Sept. 23.
“As disciples of Christ, we have a solemn responsibility to advocate for human dignity and moral agency in a setting of religious pluralism,” the Apostle said.
Read more about Elder Christofferson’s insights here.
6. Gathering hearts, nations and generations: 100th temple dedicated 25 years ago
The Boston Massachusetts Temple became the 100th dedicated house of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2000. Now, just 25 years later, there are 208 dedicated temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more about this story here.
7. See 2 new Area Seventies, plus a chart of general authorities and general officers
Two new Area Seventies were called and sustained in the leadership session of the October 2025 general conference. Both will serve in the Caribbean Area.
Plus an updated chart of all general authorities and general officers was published.
Read about the new Area Seventies here.
See the updated chart of general authorities and general officers here.
See Church News’ coverage of general conference.
8. What led Annette Dickman to compose the hymn ‘Bread of Life, Living Water’
Annette Dickman said there were many questions that led to the answer from God that led to the composition of “Bread of Life, Living Water,” which is in the new hymnbook project.
Read more about this story here.
9. ‘Never take your education for granted’: New documentary highlights BYU-Pathway students in Africa
Emmy-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson teased her new documentary, “Pathway to Hope,” at a BYU campus forum on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The documentary highlights BYU-Pathway students in Africa.