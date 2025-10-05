Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing at President Russell M. Nelson's tribute on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City; President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets children after a devotional in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, embrace each other as they look at the remains of a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a Catholic priest on the rooftop terrace of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

During the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Church leaders honored the late President Russell M. Nelson — President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a world-renowned heart surgeon — in a special broadcast tribute. Funeral plans were also announced, and this week’s episode of the Church News podcast is a special memorial episode dedicated to President Nelson.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, released a statement following the death of President Nelson and an attack on a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited victims of the deadly mass shooting that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

At a university conference in Rome, Italy, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles highlighted shared values between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church on human dignity and a pluralistic society.

Oct. 1 marked the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the 100th house of the Lord in this dispensation. Also, two new Area Seventies were called and sustained in the leadership session of the October 2025 general conference, and an updated chart of all general authorities and general officers was published.

The Church News featured the composer of the hymn “Bread of Life, Living Water” and a new documentary highlights BYU–Pathway Worldwide students in Africa.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Church leaders remember President Nelson’s love in tender tribute

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing at President Russell M. Nelson's tribute on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders paid tribute to President Nelson at a special memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Leaders shared personal interactions with the Prophet and praised his lifelong service. Additionally, President Nelson’s funeral will be Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Related Stories President Russell M. Nelson dies at 101

2. Church News podcast, episode 260: President Russell M. Nelson, 1924-2025 — a Prophet of science and faith in his own words

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs children after they rushed to meet him in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

To honor the life of President Nelson, this week’s episode of the Church News podcast features a small sample of the Prophet’s teachings from devotionals, conference talks and more.

Related Stories Listen to these 10 Church News podcast episodes on the life and legacy of President Russell M. Nelson

3. President Oaks makes Church statement on President Nelson’s death, shooting in Michigan

Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Oaks released a statement released a statement on Monday, Sept. 29, following the death of President Nelson on Saturday and a Sunday, Sept. 28, attack on a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

“We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies,” he wrote.

4. Elder and Sister Bednar visit with victims after church shooting, fire in Michigan

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, embrace each other as they look at the remains of a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Elder and Sister Bednar visited the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tuesday, Sept. 30, Elder Bednar — along with his wife, Sister Susan Bednar — visited victims of the deadly mass shooting that took place at a meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday, Sept. 28.

“If I were to highlight just one lesson from this incredible day, it is that the devotion of these faithful members makes me want to be more devoted. And the faithfulness of these good people makes me want to be more faithful,” Elder Bednar said in a social media video posted Tuesday night.

Related Stories Latter-day Saints fought to save each other during Michigan church shooting

5. Elder Christofferson highlights shared values of human dignity, pluralistic society

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with a Catholic priest on the rooftop terrace of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, Italy, where he participated in a conference with scholars and theologians on the topics of infinite dignity, human freedom and the place of law on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson highlighted shared values between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church on human dignity and a pluralistic society at a university conference in Rome, Italy, Sept. 23.

“As disciples of Christ, we have a solemn responsibility to advocate for human dignity and moral agency in a setting of religious pluralism,” the Apostle said.

Related Stories Elder Christofferson meets Sierra Leone’s president and first lady

6. Gathering hearts, nations and generations: 100th temple dedicated 25 years ago

The Boston Massachusetts Temple before the addition of its spire. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Boston Massachusetts Temple became the 100th dedicated house of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2000. Now, just 25 years later, there are 208 dedicated temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Related Stories By the numbers: Temple dedications from 1836 to 2025

7. See 2 new Area Seventies, plus a chart of general authorities and general officers

Keith Johnson, Deseret News

Two new Area Seventies were called and sustained in the leadership session of the October 2025 general conference. Both will serve in the Caribbean Area.

Plus an updated chart of all general authorities and general officers was published.

Related Stories See the 78 new Area Seventies sustained at April 2025 general conference leadership session

8. What led Annette Dickman to compose the hymn ‘Bread of Life, Living Water’

Annette Dickman talks about sacred musical compositions at her home in Layton, Utah, on June 12, 2024. Dickman is the author of “Bread of Life, Living Water,” one of the hymns included in the Church’s new music collection “Hymns — For Home and Church.” | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Annette Dickman said there were many questions that led to the answer from God that led to the composition of “Bread of Life, Living Water,” which is in the new hymnbook project.

Related Story Salt Lake Tabernacle organ renovation project includes repairs to thousands of pieces

9. ‘Never take your education for granted’: New documentary highlights BYU-Pathway students in Africa

Grace Ninsiima, left, speaks with Jane Clayson Johnson, right, about her experience with BYU-Pathway Worldwide at a pre-screening of Johnson's documentary, "Pathway to Hope," in Provo, Utah, Sept. 30, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU photo

Emmy-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson teased her new documentary, “Pathway to Hope,” at a BYU campus forum on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The documentary highlights BYU-Pathway students in Africa.