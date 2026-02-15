During the week of Feb. 8 to 14, President Dallin H. Oaks shared four ways to draw closer to Jesus Christ in his first devotional address as Prophet, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert was called as the newest Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The rendering and future location of the Norfolk Virginia Temple was released, and in a live social media video, members of the Young Women general presidency invited young women to learn how the Holy Ghost speaks to them individually. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center about developing righteous daily habits.
In this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Matt Grow discussed how working on the late President Jeffrey R. Holland’s biography strengthened his testimony of the Savior.
The Treasure Valley Ward (Swahili) was organized as the first Swahili-speaking ward in the United States. Also, more than 200 youth, families and missionaries participated in a milelong walk to the Mississippi River to commemorate the 180th anniversary of early Church members leaving Nauvoo to head west. Plus, donations, self-reliance initiatives and service have blessed families and communities across the United States.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt: Draw closer to the Savior
President Oaks delivered his first devotional address as Prophet at Brigham Young University on Tuesday, Feb. 10. He shared four ways to draw closer to Jesus Christ, which is the answer to overcoming any doubt, he said.
While on BYU campus, President Oaks also attended a plaque unveiling at the Carillon Bell Tower.
Read more about President Oaks’ devotional here.
Watch a video about the devotional here.
Learn more about the Carillon Tower plaque unveiling here.
2. Elder Clark G. Gilbert called as Church’s newest Apostle
Elder Gilbert — who previously served as the president of BYU–Idaho and is currently the commissioner of Church education — was announced as the Church’s newest Apostle on Thursday, Feb. 12.
Read more about Elder Gilbert’s call here.
Learn more about Elder Gilbert here.
3. Site, rendering released for Norfolk Virginia Temple
The site of the future Norfolk Virginia Temple was announced, along with a rendering of the house of the Lord. The Norfolk temple is one of four Latter-day Saint temples of various stages in Virginia.
See the location and rendering of the Norfolk Virginia Temple here.
4. Learn how the Holy Ghost speaks, Young Women general presidency members invite
In a live video on the Young Women Worldwide Instagram and Facebook accounts, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, her second counselor, continued the presidency’s ongoing discussion of chapters in the “For the Strength of Youth” guide along with the most recent words of the Prophet from his devotional at BYU. They shared why and how Church members can seek the companionship of the Holy Ghost.
Read more about the live video here.
5. Make effort to obtain ‘infusions of light every day,’ Sister Dennis tells missionaries
Sister Dennis spoke to missionaries at the Provo MTC about staying close to Heavenly Father long after their missions are over.
“You need infusions of light every day. You need repentance every day,” she said.
Read more about Sister Dennis’ devotional here.
6. Church News podcast, Episode 280: Historian Matt Grow and Sheri Dew discuss lessons of hope from President Holland’s life and teachings
Church historian Matt Grow shared what he has learned from writing President Holland’s biography on this week’s episode of the Church News podcast.
“He would want people to know through his life the Lord Jesus Christ. He would want people to understand the miracles of his life. He would want people to understand what faith did for him,” Grow said of the late apostle.
Listen to the podcast here.
7. A historic Sunday: Idaho congregation becomes first Swahili ward in the United States
The first Swahili-speaking ward in the U.S., the Treasure Valley Ward (Swahili), was formed in the Boise Idaho Stake earlier this month, with 177 ward members and 21 current and countless former missionaries who had served the group present.
Read more about this story here.
8. Walk to Mississippi River commemorates 180th anniversary of Latter-day Saints leaving Nauvoo, Illinois
More than 200 visitors and missionaries gathered in Historic Nauvoo, Illinois, last weekend to commemorate the 180th anniversary of when the first wagons of early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left the city on Feb. 4, 1846, as they headed west.
Read more about the Nauvoo 180th Anniversary Commemoration here.
9. What the Church does to help thousands in the United States each year
Throughout the U.S., millions of people have been fed, sheltered and cared for thanks to donations of time and resources from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.