Map shows locations of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 211 dedicated temples, and seven more already are scheduled for dedication in 2026.

The seven dedications scheduled are:

Map shows locations of temples in United States and Canada of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026. Temples in Hawaii are included in the map showing the Pacific area. | Church News graphic

Fifty-five temples are under construction, and two groundbreakings are scheduled so far in 2026, the João Pessoa Brazil Temple and the Jacksonville Florida Temple, both on Jan. 24.

Map shows locations in Mexico, Central America, South America and Caribbean of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026. | Church News graphic

In addition, 108 locations for temples have been announced. The most recent was the Portland Maine Temple on Dec. 14.

Map shows locations in Asia, Australia and Pacific of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026. | Church News graphic

Map shows locations in Africa of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026. | Church News graphic

Map shows locations in Europe of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of Jan. 1, 2026. | Church News graphic