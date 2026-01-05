The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 211 dedicated temples, and seven more already are scheduled for dedication in 2026.
The seven dedications scheduled are:
- Burley Idaho Temple, Jan. 11
- Alabang Philippines Temple, Jan. 18
- Harare Zimbabwe Temple, March 1
- Lindon Utah Temple, May 3
- Davao Philippines Temple, May 3
- Bacolod Philippines Temple, May 31
- Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, June 7
Fifty-five temples are under construction, and two groundbreakings are scheduled so far in 2026, the João Pessoa Brazil Temple and the Jacksonville Florida Temple, both on Jan. 24.
In addition, 108 locations for temples have been announced. The most recent was the Portland Maine Temple on Dec. 14.