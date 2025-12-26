Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Could have been a quiz question: Sept. 17, 2023, is the day with the most temple dedications — clockwise from top left, the Bentonville Arkansas, Brasília Brazil and Moses Lake Washington temples were dedicated that day. The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple was dedicated on the same Sept. 17 date in 2000.

Which is the oldest operating temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Which houses of the Lord were the first in various hemispheres or on specific continents? What do you know about temple names and locations in different states and countries?

Try your hand at answering the following questions about temples.

Please note: “Total temples” means all that are dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning. For brevity’s sake in the answers section, “Temple” is not used in the names of temples. Dedication dates or years placed in parentheses.

Could have been a quiz question: The entire First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gathered outside the United States for the first time in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to participate in the March 2019 dedication of the Rome Italy Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Questions

Oldest, newest, latest numbers

1. Which is the oldest currently operating temple?

2. Which temple is the most recently dedicated?

3. What is the current number of dedicated temples worldwide?

4. What is the current total number of temples — dedicated, under construction, in planning and announced?

5. Name one of the seven temples already scheduled to be dedicated in 2026?

Names

6. Name one of the four dedicated temples with the shortest names.

7. Which dedicated temple has the longest name?

8. The Singapore Temple is known by a one-word name. Which two dedicated temples don’t have a state or country in their names?

Renovate, reconstruct, replace

9. Name one of the six temples currently under renovation.

10. Which temple is being reconstructed?

11. Which temple is still operating while a replacement temple is being constructed adjacent to it?

Could have been a quiz question: After the historic Salt Lake Temple, which under renovation and expansion, the largest temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the Los Angeles California Temple at 190,614 square feet. The photo of the Los Angeles temple was taken Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Firsts

12. Which temple was the first dedicated outside of the United States?

13. The first in the Eastern Hemisphere?

14. The first in the Southern Hemisphere?

15. The first in South America?

16. The first in Europe?

17. The first in Africa?

18. The first in Asia?

19. The first in the South Pacific?

Multiple temples

20. What was the first city with two temples? Name the two temples.

21. What was the first city — not just a metro area — outside of Utah with 2 dedicated temples? Name the two temples.

22. Which two temples are the nearest to each other, having the shortest distance between two?

Temples in countries

23. The United States has how many dedicated temples? And how many total temples?

24. What two other countries have 20-plus total temples each?

25. And what three other countries have 10 to 15 total temples each?

Temple in states

26. Utah has how many dedicated temples? And how many total temples?

27. Rank the following six states in order of total temples: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Texas and Washington.

Temple features

28. Which temple has the most spires or towers?

29. Which two temples do not have a spire or tower?

30. Name one of the five temples built or are being built inside an existing building.

31. Which dedicated temple has two baptistries?

Could have been a quiz question: The Washington D.C. Temple grounds are the Church’s largest, spanning 52 square acres. The four next largest are the Sacrament California, Star Valley Wyoming, Hamilton New Zealand and London England temples, with ground acreage at 46, 43, 35 and 32, respectively. Here attendees walk the Washington D.C. Temple grounds on Friday, April 22, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Answers

1. St. George Utah (1877).

2. Bahía Blanca Argentina (Nov. 23, 2025).

3. 211.

4. 383.

5. Burley Idaho (Jan. 11), Alabang Philippines (Jan. 18). Harare Zimbabwe (March 1), Davao Philippines (May 3), Lindon Utah (May 3) and Willamette Valley Oregon (June 7).

6. Lima Peru, Orem Utah, Salt Lake, Suva Fiji and Yigo Guam — each with nine characters, including spaces.

7. Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo. Two future temples in the DR Congo — under construction in Lubumbashi and in planning for Mbuji-Mayi — will have longer names.

8. Salt Lake, Provo City Center.

9. Kona Hawaii, Manhattan New York, Orlando Florida, Salt Lake, San Diego California and Stockholm Sweden.

10. Provo Utah Rock Canyon.

11. Anchorage Alaska.

12. It depends on your definition of “the United States” — Laie Hawaii was dedicated in 1919, when Hawaii was still a U.S. territory; Cardston Alberta was dedicated in 1923.

13. Bern Switzerland (1955).

14. Hamilton New Zealand (1958).

15. São Paulo Brazil (1978).

16. Bern Switzerland.

17. Johannesburg South Africa (1985).

18. Tokyo Japan (1980).

19. Hamilton New Zealand.

20. South Jordan, Utah — Jordan River Utah (1981) and Oquirrh Mountain Utah (2009)

21. Lima, Peru — Lima Peru (1986) and Lima Peru Los Olivos (2024).

22. Provo City Center and Provo Utah Rock Canyon temples — 2.3 miles as the crow flies.

23. 101 dedicated, 157 total.

24. Mexico, 27; Brazil, 24.

25. Philippines, 14; Canada, 11; Peru, 10.

26. 24 dedicated, 32 total.

27. California, with 12; Idaho, 11; Texas, 10; Arizona, 9; Washington, 6; and Florida, 5.

28. San Diego California, 10 spires.

29. Mesa Arizona and Paris France.

30. Vernal Utah (Vernal Tabernacle), Manhattan New York (office building), Copenhagen Denmark (meetinghouse), Provo City Center (Provo Tabernacle) and Brussels Belgium (office building).

31. Syracuse Utah.

Could have been a quiz question: The Monticello Utah Temple has the shortest announcement-to-dedication period of all temples — 9 months and 22 days from its Oct. 4, 1997, announcement to its July 26, 1998, dedication. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints