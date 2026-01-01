A chart shows the annual total number of temples — dedicated, under construction and announced, distinguished by separate colors — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 50 years, from 1976 to 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been organized for nearly 200 years and has a total of just under 400 temples that are dedicated, under construction or in planning.

However, the simple math of dividing the total temples by the number of years doesn’t work here — one can’t assume the Church added a temple or two every year of its existence so far.

Dedications of temples have gone from infrequent events for houses of the Lord built near the main body of Saints through the 1800s to now 211 and counting dedicated houses of the Lord worldwide.

After its 1830 organization in New York, the Church ended the 19th century with four dedicated and operating temples, all in Utah — the St. George, Logan, Manti and Salt Lake temples. That was after leaving temples in Kirtland, Ohio, and Nauvoo, Illinois, before the pioneer exodus to the Salt Lake Valley.

Then through the first half of the 20th century, the Church doubled the number of its houses of the Lord to eight, with temples in Hawaii, Canada, Arizona and Idaho.

It wasn’t until the mid-1950s the Church first had temple dedications in successive years — and then in 1958, two in a single year.

The 1950s saw new temples in Switzerland, California, New Zealand and England, with temples over the next decade and a half being added with two in Utah (Ogden and Provo), California (Oakland) and Washington, D.C.

A chart shows the annual number of temples — separated by those dedicated, under construction and announced — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 50 years, from 1976 to 2025. | Church News graphic

The greatest growth in temple numbers for the Church of Jesus Christ has come in the last 50 years, from 1976 to 2025. Houses of the Lord are found in or have been announced for every inhabited continent, in 75 countries and in 46 states and territories of the United States. That increase is evident in the accompanying graphics showing temple growth over the past 50 years.

The first push came in the early 1980s, when 23 new temples were dedicated under the administrations of Presidents Spencer W. Kimball and Ezra Taft Benson, both aided by President Gordon B. Hinckley as a First Presidency counselor. Of the 23, 16 were outside of the United States — from Tokyo, Japan, to Nuku‘alofa, Tonga; from Mexico City, Mexico, to Manila, Philippines; and from Johannesburg, South Africa, to Freiberg Germany.

Later as President of the Church, President Hinckley announced an ambitious effort to close the 20th century with reaching 100 dedicated houses of the Lord worldwide, The goal was met and slightly surpassed, with 16 new temples dedicated in 1999 and 34 more in 2000 — including several instances of two temples being dedicated over the same weekend or even on the same day.

A chart shows the annual number of temples — separated by those dedicated, under construction and announced — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a 25-year period, from 1976 to 2025. | Church News graphic

And President Russell M. Nelson led the most recent charge of new temple growth, announcing 200 new temple locations in the nearly eight years as President of the Church until his death on Sept. 27, 2025. During that time, 49 houses of the Lord were dedicated — despite an 18-month pause on temple dedications because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings.

In addition to its 211 dedicated temples, the Church has seven temples already scheduled for dedication in the first half of 2026, with 57 temples under construction or scheduled for groundbreaking and 108 announced and in planning and design. That makes for the Church’s total of 383 houses of the Lord worldwide.

The Church now has temples operating, being built or in planning in 44 of the 50 United States and in 78 other countries and U.S. territories.

A chart shows the annual number of temples — separated as dedicated, under construction and announced — of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a 25-year period, from 2001 to 2025. | Church News graphic