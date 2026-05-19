Preliminary site work begins on Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.

After approvals from the city of Coeur d’Alene, the first house of the Lord planned for northern Idaho is now undergoing preliminary utility and infrastructure work on the site.

The Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of 11 in various stages in Idaho, the 10th that was announced for the state.

With the city’s approvals, the Church can begin initial site preparation work. This includes land grading and installing underground utility infrastructure like water, sewer and electrical service connections to the city’s existing systems.

A groundbreaking date has not yet been announced, but the Church will release additional information when available.

News about this preliminary work was published May 18 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As previously announced, the single-story structure of approximately 29,630 square feet will be built at the corner of Hanley Avenue and Coeur Terre Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

A meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building are also anticipated for the 10.91-acre site.

On Oct. 6, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. It was one of 17 temples he announced during October 2024 general conference.

A site map of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Idaho

Idaho is home to 11 houses of the Lord in various stages of operation, construction and planning.

Seven of those temples are operating: Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017), Pocatello (2021) and Burley (January 2026).

The Montpelier Idaho Temple will be soon to follow, with an Oct. 18 dedication date set. The Teton River Idaho Temple, to be Rexburg’s second house of the Lord, has been under construction since June 2024.

In addition to the Coeur d’Alene temple, the Caldwell Idaho Temple — announced April 2025 — is in planning stages.

In 1855, early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869.

Church presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho. Current Church President Dallin H. Oaks also lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, for about five years as a child, and earlier this year he dedicated the Burley temple.

Today, more than 482,000 Latter-day Saints meet in over 1,300 wards and branches in Idaho.