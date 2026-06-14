In case you missed it: President Christofferson dedicates the Yorba Linda California Temple, plus 8 more stories.

During the week of June 7-13, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Yorba Linda California Temple.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.
A 22-minute discussion video on religious freedom between President Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was published for congregations to watch together.
The Church News reported on Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he testified of Jesus Christ and the power of making covenants to missionaries in the Philippines Bacolod Mission.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about best practices for maintaining sensitivity to hear the Holy Ghost as AI use increases in the world.
The public open house began for the Belo Horizante Brazil Temple. The Springfield Missouri Temple and Missoula Montana Temple both broke ground and the Huntsville Alabama Temple groundbreaking date was set.
A letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family department detailed an implementation guide to help members and leaders prepare for the new Sunday schedule changes.
Brigham Young University professor Justin Dyer joined the Church News podcast to discuss religious activity in America and what it means for Church members.
Around 1,500 young adults from across Europe gathered in Burnley, England, to serve women and children in need.
Find more about these stories below.
1. President Christofferson dedicates the Yorba Linda California Temple as a testament of the Lord’s work
On Sunday, June 6, President D. Todd Christofferson dedicated the Yorba Linda California Temple, calling it a “a testament to the faith of many generations, with the promise of more faithful, covenant-keeping generations to come.”
This is the first temple dedication President Christofferson has presided over since he was named as second counselor in the First Presidency by President Dallin H. Oaks in October 2025.
Read more about the Yorba Linda California Temple dedication here.
Watch a video with President Christofferson at the Yorba Linda California Temple talking about youth.
Read the Yorba Linda California Temple dedicatory prayer here.
2. ‘It will enrich our lives’: President Uchtdorf dedicates Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
President Dieter F. Utchdorf dedicated the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Sunday, June 6. He sought parallels between temple blessings and “the wonderful Willamette River flowing quietly but strongly just in the neighborhood of this temple.”
The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple marks the 219th dedicated temple in operation.
Read more about the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple dedication here.
Watch a video with President Uchtdorf talking about the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple here.
Read the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple dedicatory prayer here.
3. A look back at the 5th-Sunday discussion and video with President Christofferson and on religious freedom, Constitution
Both the Church and the Church News revisited the video of President D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook sitting down for a 22-minute discussion on religious freedom and America’s founding. The video was published for Latter-day Saints to watch together during the fifth Sunday lesson on May 31.
Read more about President Christofferson’s and Elder Cook’s discussion on religious freedom here.
4. Elder Andersen testifies to missionaries in Philippines Bacolod Mission of the power of temple covenants
On May 30, Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke to missionaries in the Philippines Bacolod Mission on the power of making covenants. The missionary meeting came the night before the dedication of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.
“It’s an amazing time for the Philippines,” Elder Andersen said.
Read more about Elder Andersen meeting with missionaries in the Philippines here.
5. Elder Gong teaches how to hear God’s voice amid increased use of artificial intelligence
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles released a video titled “Faith, Dignity, and Human Flourishing: Hearing God’s Voice in an Age of Artificial Intelligence,”
In the video, Elder Gong taught about three gospel-centered guideposts to help guide personal use of AI: rely on the Spirit, practice wisdom and apply wise judgment informed by doctrine and one’s lived experience.
Read more about this story here and watch the video.
6. Temple News: Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple to begin open house, Springfield Missouri and Missoula Montana groundbreakings, and Huntsville Alabama Temple groundbreaking date set
The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple open house will run from June 13 to June 27. It will then be dedicated on Aug. 16.
The Springfield Missouri Temple and Missoula Montana Temple held their groundbreaking ceremonies on Saturday, June 6.
The groundbreaking for the Huntsville Alabama Temple was set for Aug. 15.
See photos from the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple here.
Read more about the Missoula Montana Temple groundbreaking here.
Read more about the Springfield Missouri Temple groundbreaking here.
Read more about the upcoming groundbreaking for the Huntsville Alabama Temple here.
7. Prepare for new Sunday class meeting schedule with implementation guide
As announced in March, congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world will begin a new Sunday class meeting schedule on Sept. 6.
A letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family department sent Thursday, June 11, to ward and stake leaders says the Church has an implementation guide to help members and leaders prepare. The guide explains what should be done for the next few months and specifically on Sunday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 6.
Read this story here.
8. Episode 298: Examining religious activity data with Justin Dyer
BYU professor Justin Dyer joined Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen on this week’s podcast to discuss data showing that Church members have the highest religious activity in America.
“What we find in the research is that it’s that religiosity — it’s that connecting with the divine — that really makes the big differences in our lives,” Dyer said.
Listen to or watch the podcast here.
9. European young adults assemble food supplies, hygiene kits for women and children in need
Around 1,500 young adults from across Europe gathered in Burnley, England, on Saturday, May 30, to serve women and children in need in Lancashire, England.
In addition to the service project, the event included temple worship, social activities and a special meeting with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.