In case you missed it: President Christofferson dedicates the Yorba Linda California Temple, plus 8 more stories.

Clockwise from top left: Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, holds the hand of his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, as they arrive for the Yorba Linda California Temple dedication ceremony on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Yorba Linda, California; Lada Serdiuk and Kateryna Serdiuk present a special Ukrainian bread to President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Sister Harriet Uchtdorf at the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Sunday, June 7, 2026; President Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discuss religious freedom and America's founding in a video; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to missionaries serving in the Philippines Bacolod Mission in Talisay, Philippines, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

During the week of June 7-13, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the Yorba Linda California Temple.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

A 22-minute discussion video on religious freedom between President Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was published for congregations to watch together.

The Church News reported on Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he testified of Jesus Christ and the power of making covenants to missionaries in the Philippines Bacolod Mission.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about best practices for maintaining sensitivity to hear the Holy Ghost as AI use increases in the world.

The public open house began for the Belo Horizante Brazil Temple. The Springfield Missouri Temple and Missoula Montana Temple both broke ground and the Huntsville Alabama Temple groundbreaking date was set.

A letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family department detailed an implementation guide to help members and leaders prepare for the new Sunday schedule changes.

Brigham Young University professor Justin Dyer joined the Church News podcast to discuss religious activity in America and what it means for Church members.

Around 1,500 young adults from across Europe gathered in Burnley, England, to serve women and children in need.

Find more about these stories below.

1. President Christofferson dedicates the Yorba Linda California Temple as a testament of the Lord’s work

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, center, holds the hand of his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, as they climb the front stairs of the Yorba Linda California Temple arriving for its dedication ceremony on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Yorba Linda, California. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

On Sunday, June 6, President D. Todd Christofferson dedicated the Yorba Linda California Temple, calling it a “a testament to the faith of many generations, with the promise of more faithful, covenant-keeping generations to come.”

This is the first temple dedication President Christofferson has presided over since he was named as second counselor in the First Presidency by President Dallin H. Oaks in October 2025.

2. ‘It will enrich our lives’: President Uchtdorf dedicates Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stand near the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple in Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Dieter F. Utchdorf dedicated the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Sunday, June 6. He sought parallels between temple blessings and “the wonderful Willamette River flowing quietly but strongly just in the neighborhood of this temple.”

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple marks the 219th dedicated temple in operation.

3. A look back at the 5th-Sunday discussion and video with President Christofferson and on religious freedom, Constitution

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, left, and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discuss religious freedom and America's founding in a video that congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States watched together during Sunday services on Sunday, May 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Both the Church and the Church News revisited the video of President D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Quentin L. Cook sitting down for a 22-minute discussion on religious freedom and America’s founding. The video was published for Latter-day Saints to watch together during the fifth Sunday lesson on May 31.

4. Elder Andersen testifies to missionaries in Philippines Bacolod Mission of the power of temple covenants

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to missionaries serving in the Philippines Bacolod Mission in Talisay, Philippines, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

On May 30, Elder Neil L. Andersen spoke to missionaries in the Philippines Bacolod Mission on the power of making covenants. The missionary meeting came the night before the dedication of the Bacolod Philippines Temple.

“It’s an amazing time for the Philippines,” Elder Andersen said.

Related Stories Honoring area pioneers and looking to the blessings of the temple, Elder Andersen dedicates the Bacolod Philippines Temple

5. Elder Gong teaches how to hear God’s voice amid increased use of artificial intelligence

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles as he teaches about artificial intelligence in a video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, June 7, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles released a video titled “Faith, Dignity, and Human Flourishing: Hearing God’s Voice in an Age of Artificial Intelligence,”

In the video, Elder Gong taught about three gospel-centered guideposts to help guide personal use of AI: rely on the Spirit, practice wisdom and apply wise judgment informed by doctrine and one’s lived experience.

Clockwise from top left: The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple at dusk; Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante joins Latter-day Saints and community leaders for the ceremonial turning of the soil at the groundbreaking of the Springfield Missouri Temple on June 6, 2026; Shovels to be used for the ceremonial turning of the soil at the groundbreaking of the Missoula Montana Temple stand ready on June 6, 2026; an exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple open house will run from June 13 to June 27. It will then be dedicated on Aug. 16.

The Springfield Missouri Temple and Missoula Montana Temple held their groundbreaking ceremonies on Saturday, June 6.

The groundbreaking for the Huntsville Alabama Temple was set for Aug. 15.

7. Prepare for new Sunday class meeting schedule with implementation guide

Members of a ward converse with each other. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As announced in March, congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world will begin a new Sunday class meeting schedule on Sept. 6.

A letter from the Church’s Priesthood and Family department sent Thursday, June 11, to ward and stake leaders says the Church has an implementation guide to help members and leaders prepare. The guide explains what should be done for the next few months and specifically on Sunday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 6.

Related Story Episode 296: New Sunday schedule to help build disciples of Jesus Christ

8. Episode 298: Examining religious activity data with Justin Dyer

Brigham Young University professor of religious education and BYU Studies editor-in-chief Justin Dyer speaks with Church News editor Ryan Jensen on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, June 9, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

BYU professor Justin Dyer joined Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen on this week’s podcast to discuss data showing that Church members have the highest religious activity in America.

“What we find in the research is that it’s that religiosity — it’s that connecting with the divine — that really makes the big differences in our lives,” Dyer said.

9. European young adults assemble food supplies, hygiene kits for women and children in need

Young adults from across Europe gather in Burnley, England, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, to prepare six-month food supplies and assemble over 1,500 hygiene kits for three local charities that help women and children. The project was part of the One by One Young Single Adult Conference held May 29-31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Around 1,500 young adults from across Europe gathered in Burnley, England, on Saturday, May 30, to serve women and children in need in Lancashire, England.

In addition to the service project, the event included temple worship, social activities and a special meeting with Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.