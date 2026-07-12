During the week of July 5-11, Elder Dale G. Renlund‘s message from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — about involving members in the various aspects of missionary work — was featured in a July 5 ChurchofJesusChrist.org news release.
In a Church News video, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the significance of Nauvoo, Illinois, at the June 27 dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center.
The Church News reported on what members of the Relief Society general presidency have taught about the importance of ministering.
Another report focused on the opportunity and responsibility of youth serving missions, messages Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared in recent social media posts.
In a new Church video, Primary General President Susan H. Porter shares an experience she had in an empty hardware store after her husband died that taught her about Jesus Christ.
The First Presidency announced an Aug. 29 groundbreaking date for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features historian Spencer W. McBride with the Church History Department as he talks about the American Revolution, religious freedom and God’s hand in history.
Andy Reid, head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, joined The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday for the “Music & the Spoken Word.”
Members of the Church in Venezuela are relying on faith in Jesus Christ as they work toward rebuilding and recovering after two deadly earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, June 24. Also, the Church alongside the National Muslim Leaders Forum provided emergency relief to thousands of vulnerable families in a drought-stricken area of Kenya.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. ‘Every member who is willing can do something’ to further missionary work, Elder Renlund says
Elder Renlund emphasized involving members to further missionary work to new mission leaders at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.
Read more about Elder Renlund’s address at the Seminar for New Mission Leaders here.
2. Video: Elder Gong at dedication of new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center
Elder Gong spoke on the significance of Nauvoo and June 27 at the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and rededication of the Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home in a Church News video.
Elder Gong said Latter-day Saints consider Nauvoo part of the “cornerstone of Zion.”
Watch Elder Gong’s video at the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center here.
3. ‘It is a way of being’: What the Relief Society general presidency is teaching about ministering
Since April, members of the Relief Society general presidency explained that ministering is much more than a calling. The Church News reported on the distinct messages shared by the presidency since then.
Read more about what the Relief Society Presidency teaches about ministering here.
4. What youth should know about serving a mission
President Farnes and President Freeman outlined the responsibility and opportunity youth have when serving a mission. Both presidents addressed questions youth may have about serving missions and offered their own advice in recent social media posts.
Learn more about the responsibility and opportunity of missionary work here.
5. Watch: How President Porter learned she is never alone through Jesus Christ
President Porter shared an experience she had in an empty hardware store after her husband died that helped her learn that through Jesus Christ, she was never alone in a new Church video released on June 28.
Watch President Porter’s testimony here.
6. Groundbreaking date set for Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple
A groundbreaking date was announced by the First Presidency for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. The groundbreaking will take place Aug. 29 and Elder Hutch U. Fale will preside over the ceremony.
Read about the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple groundbreaking here.
7. Church News podcast episode 302: Historian Spencer W. McBride on U.S. history, Church history and religious freedom
Historian Spencer W. McBride with the Church History Department joins the Church News podcast as he discusses the 250th anniversary of America and the topics of religious freedom and God’s hand in history.
“I think that Heavenly Father’s Church restored on the earth should be leading the way in helping establish and protect religious freedom,” said McBride.
Listen to the podcast episode here.
8. Andy Reid on a ‘more perfect union’ during ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ for America250
Head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, joined the broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.
Reid’s remarks pointed to how the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have guided the United States.
Read more about Andy Reid and ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ here.
9. Humanitarian news: Service and faith helping Venezuelans after deadly earthquakes and Church brings emergency relief to Kenya
Members of the Church in Venezuela are relying on faith in Jesus Christ as they work toward rebuilding and recovering after two deadly earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, June 24. According to reporting by The Associated Press, the death toll had risen to 3,535 by Monday, July 6, with another 16,740 people injured and tens of thousands missing.
The Church alongside the National Muslim Leaders Forum provided emergency relief to thousands of vulnerable families in a drought-stricken area of Kenya.