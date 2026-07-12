Clockwise from top left: Ellie Alder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks at an 1896 Tiffany art-glass panel depicting Jesus Christ in the Nauvoo Visitors' Center on Friday, June 26, 2026; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, film the Relief Society worldwide devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025; Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

During the week of July 5-11, Elder Dale G. Renlund‘s message from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — about involving members in the various aspects of missionary work — was featured in a July 5 ChurchofJesusChrist.org news release.

In a Church News video, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the significance of Nauvoo, Illinois, at the June 27 dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center.

The Church News reported on what members of the Relief Society general presidency have taught about the importance of ministering.

Another report focused on the opportunity and responsibility of youth serving missions, messages Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared in recent social media posts.

In a new Church video, Primary General President Susan H. Porter shares an experience she had in an empty hardware store after her husband died that taught her about Jesus Christ.

The First Presidency announced an Aug. 29 groundbreaking date for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features historian Spencer W. McBride with the Church History Department as he talks about the American Revolution, religious freedom and God’s hand in history.

Andy Reid, head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, joined The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday for the “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Members of the Church in Venezuela are relying on faith in Jesus Christ as they work toward rebuilding and recovering after two deadly earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, June 24. Also, the Church alongside the National Muslim Leaders Forum provided emergency relief to thousands of vulnerable families in a drought-stricken area of Kenya.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. ‘Every member who is willing can do something’ to further missionary work, Elder Renlund says

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Ellie Alder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund emphasized involving members to further missionary work to new mission leaders at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

Related Stories How Church members and missionaries can collaborate better, Elder Renlund teaches

2. Video: Elder Gong at dedication of new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints looks at an 1896 Tiffany art-glass panel depicting Jesus Christ in the Nauvoo Visitors' Center on Friday, June 26, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Gong spoke on the significance of Nauvoo and June 27 at the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and rededication of the Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home in a Church News video.

Elder Gong said Latter-day Saints consider Nauvoo part of the “cornerstone of Zion.”

3. ‘It is a way of being’: What the Relief Society general presidency is teaching about ministering

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, and her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, film the Relief Society worldwide devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The broadcast was made available to download on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since April, members of the Relief Society general presidency explained that ministering is much more than a calling. The Church News reported on the distinct messages shared by the presidency since then.

4. What youth should know about serving a mission

Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Farnes and President Freeman outlined the responsibility and opportunity youth have when serving a mission. Both presidents addressed questions youth may have about serving missions and offered their own advice in recent social media posts.

5. Watch: How President Porter learned she is never alone through Jesus Christ

Primary General President Susan H. Porter shares her testimony from the new Temple Square Visitors' Center in a video titled "Never Alone Through Jesus Christ." The video was released by the Church on June 28, 2026. | Screenshot from YouTube

President Porter shared an experience she had in an empty hardware store after her husband died that helped her learn that through Jesus Christ, she was never alone in a new Church video released on June 28.

Related Stories The impression Sister Porter received after her husband’s death that continues to carry her

An exterior rendering of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A groundbreaking date was announced by the First Presidency for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. The groundbreaking will take place Aug. 29 and Elder Hutch U. Fale will preside over the ceremony.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of temples

7. Church News podcast episode 302: Historian Spencer W. McBride on U.S. history, Church history and religious freedom

Historian Spencer W. McBride with the Church History Department speaks with Church News reporter Mary Richards on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Historian Spencer W. McBride with the Church History Department joins the Church News podcast as he discusses the 250th anniversary of America and the topics of religious freedom and God’s hand in history.

“I think that Heavenly Father’s Church restored on the earth should be leading the way in helping establish and protect religious freedom,” said McBride.

Related Stories Read more coverage of America 250 in the Church News

8. Andy Reid on a ‘more perfect union’ during ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ for America250

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and his wife, Tammy Reid, pause for a photo before appearing as guests during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America’s 250th anniversary at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, joined the broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.

Reid’s remarks pointed to how the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution have guided the United States.

9. Humanitarian news: Service and faith helping Venezuelans after deadly earthquakes and Church brings emergency relief to Kenya

From left to right: Damaged buildings stand a day after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, June 25, 2026; Denis Mukasa, the humanitarian manager in the Church's Africa Central Area, unloads food for distribution in Korr, Kenya, May 29, 2026. | From left to right, Juan Pablo Arraez, Associated Press; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Church in Venezuela are relying on faith in Jesus Christ as they work toward rebuilding and recovering after two deadly earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday, June 24. According to reporting by The Associated Press, the death toll had risen to 3,535 by Monday, July 6, with another 16,740 people injured and tens of thousands missing.

The Church alongside the National Muslim Leaders Forum provided emergency relief to thousands of vulnerable families in a drought-stricken area of Kenya.