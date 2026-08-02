During the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed BYU–Pathway Worldwide students around the world on the importance of increasing faith while acquiring knowledge and skills.
Many senior missionaries are answering the call as more missions open around the world. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a Liahona article the experience of one senior missionary and the various ways single seniors can serve the Lord.
In this episode of the Church News podcast, President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, discuss how children are learning the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.
Sister Wright also spoke to new missionaries about the transforming power of God’s plan at the Provo Missionary Training Center on July 28.
Three new statues of the Savior, Jesus Christ, have been installed on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.
A groundbreaking date for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple has been announced for Sept. 12. Also, the First Presidency announced a Nov. 22 dedication date for the Torreón Mexico Temple.
The Gospel Library app has been updated with added features to more effectively study the gospel at home and participate in Sunday meetings.
The Sierra Leone Bo Mission is expected to exceed 10,000 convert baptisms since the mission began two years ago.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Elder Cook to BYU–Pathway students: ‘Strengthen your faith as you face life’s challenges’
During a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students, Elder Cook shared three essential principles to strengthen faith when faced with trials.
“The challenge is to find the time for spiritual growth while acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a very competitive world,” said Elder Cook.
Read more about Elder Cook’s BYU–Pathway devotional here.
2. What mission does the Lord have for you? Single men and women over 40 are answering the call to serve
In a Liahona magazine article, Elder Rasband shares how one senior missionary’s experience demonstrates how the Lord needs His disciples. Single men and women over 40 years old are answering the call to serve missions.
“He knows your capacity to serve, and His Church offers a variety of lengths, assignments and locations for senior missionaries,” Elder Rasband wrote.
Read more about Elder Rasband’s Liahona article here.
3. Church News podcast, Episode 305: Primary general presidency talks about discovering the ‘character of the Lord’ by serving children
On this episode of the Church News podcast, President Porter and her counselors, Sister Wright and Sister Browning, discuss their observations of children around the world who are learning the gospel of Jesus Christ at home and in church settings. Before concluding their service in the Primary general presidency, they share the lessons they learned from their calling.
“We have tried to drink so deeply from the Savior’s example in 3 Nephi,” President Porter said in the interview. “When He gathered children so often around Him, and He prayed for them, and He called down angels, and He invited them, He loosed their tongues, invited them to share.”
Listen to or watch the podcast episode here.
4. Knowledge and testimony of plan of salvation ‘changes everything,’ Sister Wright teaches
Sister Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on July 28.
She taught that the knowledge and a testimony of God’s plan transform lives. She also shared four fundamental truths found in God’s plan of salvation that will help missionaries fulfill their missionary purpose.
Read more about Sister Wright’s devotional here.
5. 3 new statues of Christ installed on Temple Square
This month, three new statues depicting key moments in Jesus Christ’s earthly ministry were installed on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.
The new statues illustrate Jesus Christ with the woman at the well, Mary Magdalene seeing the resurrected Christ at the tomb and the Savior ordaining apostles.
Read about these statues here.
6. Temple news: Colorado Springs Colorado Temple groundbreaking date set, 2 Mexico temples to be dedicated this November
The Church announced a Sept. 12 groundbreaking date has been set for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. Elder Karl D. Hirst — a General Authority Seventy and member of the United States Central Area presidency — will preside over the ceremony.
The First Presidency has announced a Nov. 22 dedication date for the Torreón Mexico Temple. Dedicating the temple will be Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
This will be the second temple dedicated in Mexico in the month of November. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Nov. 1.
Read more about the upcoming Colorado Springs temple groundbreaking here.
Read more about the two Mexico temples to be dedicated here.
7. Updates to Gospel Library app support youth, Relief Society, elders quorum
Recently added features on the Gospel Library app will help youth, Relief Societies and elders quorums prepare for September’s Sunday schedule change, as well as help members study the gospel in homes and participate in Sunday meetings.
Read more about the updates to the Gospel Library app here.
8. Thousands baptized in Sierra Leone Bo Mission in past 2 years as Church grows in African country
Since the beginning of the Sierra Leone Bo Mission in 2024, the mission expected to exceed 10,000 convert baptisms last week.
Since the mission was created in the summer of 2024, 9,967 people have been baptized, with 170 people scheduled for baptism this past Saturday, Sierra Leone Bo Mission President Scott L. Wyatt said.