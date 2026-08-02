Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Rex Warner, Deseret News; Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students on Friday, July 31, 2026; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah; Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, speak during an episode of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, July 28, 2026; Sister Wright, center, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, poses for a photo with missionaries after the weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

During the week of July 26 to Aug. 1, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed BYU–Pathway Worldwide students around the world on the importance of increasing faith while acquiring knowledge and skills.

Many senior missionaries are answering the call as more missions open around the world. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a Liahona article the experience of one senior missionary and the various ways single seniors can serve the Lord.

In this episode of the Church News podcast, President Susan H. Porter and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, discuss how children are learning the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.

Sister Wright also spoke to new missionaries about the transforming power of God’s plan at the Provo Missionary Training Center on July 28.

Three new statues of the Savior, Jesus Christ, have been installed on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

A groundbreaking date for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple has been announced for Sept. 12. Also, the First Presidency announced a Nov. 22 dedication date for the Torreón Mexico Temple.

The Gospel Library app has been updated with added features to more effectively study the gospel at home and participate in Sunday meetings.

The Sierra Leone Bo Mission is expected to exceed 10,000 convert baptisms since the mission began two years ago.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Elder Cook to BYU–Pathway students: ‘Strengthen your faith as you face life’s challenges’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students on Friday, July 31, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a devotional broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students, Elder Cook shared three essential principles to strengthen faith when faced with trials.

“The challenge is to find the time for spiritual growth while acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a very competitive world,” said Elder Cook.

2. What mission does the Lord have for you? Single men and women over 40 are answering the call to serve

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a Liahona magazine article, Elder Rasband shares how one senior missionary’s experience demonstrates how the Lord needs His disciples. Single men and women over 40 years old are answering the call to serve missions.

“He knows your capacity to serve, and His Church offers a variety of lengths, assignments and locations for senior missionaries,” Elder Rasband wrote.

Related Stories The ‘pioneering’ journey for the first missionary called after the Church allows senior single males to serve

3. Church News podcast, Episode 305: Primary general presidency talks about discovering the ‘character of the Lord’ by serving children

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, speak to Church News editor Ryan Jensen on Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

On this episode of the Church News podcast, President Porter and her counselors, Sister Wright and Sister Browning, discuss their observations of children around the world who are learning the gospel of Jesus Christ at home and in church settings. Before concluding their service in the Primary general presidency, they share the lessons they learned from their calling.

“We have tried to drink so deeply from the Savior’s example in 3 Nephi,” President Porter said in the interview. “When He gathered children so often around Him, and He prayed for them, and He called down angels, and He invited them, He loosed their tongues, invited them to share.”

Related Stories Episode 289: Get to know the new General Authority Seventies and Primary general presidency through their testimonies

4. Knowledge and testimony of plan of salvation ‘changes everything,’ Sister Wright teaches

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, poses for a photo with missionaries after the weekly devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Sister Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on July 28.

She taught that the knowledge and a testimony of God’s plan transform lives. She also shared four fundamental truths found in God’s plan of salvation that will help missionaries fulfill their missionary purpose.

Related Stories Sister Wright shares 4 fundamental truths in God’s plan that help missionaries fulfill their divine purpose

5. 3 new statues of Christ installed on Temple Square

The statue Jesus Christ and Mary at the Tomb was installed at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This month, three new statues depicting key moments in Jesus Christ’s earthly ministry were installed on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

The new statues illustrate Jesus Christ with the woman at the well, Mary Magdalene seeing the resurrected Christ at the tomb and the Savior ordaining apostles.

From left to right: An exterior rendering of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple; Architectural renderings of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, left, and Torreón Mexico Temple, right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church announced a Sept. 12 groundbreaking date has been set for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. Elder Karl D. Hirst — a General Authority Seventy and member of the United States Central Area presidency — will preside over the ceremony.

The First Presidency has announced a Nov. 22 dedication date for the Torreón Mexico Temple. Dedicating the temple will be Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

This will be the second temple dedicated in Mexico in the month of November. Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on Nov. 1.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of temples

The latest releases of the Gospel Library and Member Tools apps have helpful new features for studying the gospel and serving others. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently added features on the Gospel Library app will help youth, Relief Societies and elders quorums prepare for September’s Sunday schedule change, as well as help members study the gospel in homes and participate in Sunday meetings.

Related Stories How Sunday youth lessons will be structured beginning in September

8. Thousands baptized in Sierra Leone Bo Mission in past 2 years as Church grows in African country

A young woman teaches Primary in the Njala Branch in Njala, Sierra Leone, Sunday, June 14, 2026. | President Scott L. Wyatt

Since the beginning of the Sierra Leone Bo Mission in 2024, the mission expected to exceed 10,000 convert baptisms last week.

Since the mission was created in the summer of 2024, 9,967 people have been baptized, with 170 people scheduled for baptism this past Saturday, Sierra Leone Bo Mission President Scott L. Wyatt said.