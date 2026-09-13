Lukas Katilius, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave to missionaries following the evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Provo, Utah; Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, behind him, greet BYU-Pathway students after a devotional in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a women’s devotional in Offenbach, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2026; the Montpelier Idaho Temple is pictured on the media day of its open-house period on Monday, Sept. 8, 2026.

During the week of Sept. 6-12, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, saluted training missionaries for their “Here I am: send me” willingness.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his first Apostolic ministry assignment to West Africa, where he testified of the Savior and taught principles of leadership and education.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said she saw great faith during her recent ministry assignment in the Europe Central Area.

In temple news, the Montpelier Idaho Temple and the Managua Nicaragua Temple began their open-house phases; and ground was broken for the Piura Peru Temple and the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. Additionally, Salt Lake Temple open house organizers announced two more batches of tickets will be available within the next month.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy, united with faith leaders for a national day of prayer in the Dominican Republic. The Church News reported on the Church’s $1.2 million donation to UNICEF for maternal and newborn health in Pakistan.

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Church News shared reflections from five Latter-day Saints about experiences that shaped their faith.

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese invited students to “hear God more and your earbuds less”; while BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III gave his first devotional since completing cancer treatments.

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, BYU researcher Jason Carroll discussed finding hope in the modern dating landscape.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Uchtdorf salutes training missionaries for ‘Here am I; send me’ willingness

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave to missionaries following the evening devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in Provo, Utah. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Looking out across the sea of missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center auditorium, President Uchtdorf saw faces of sacrifice, willingness and faith.

“You all have one huge and decisive thing going for you — you chose to serve a mission,” said the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then referring to Isaiah 6:8, “In the sacred act of agency, you said to the Lord, ‘Here am I; send me.’”

President Uchtdorf was accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf; and his remarks to more than 2,800 during the Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, devotional in Provo, Utah, were broadcast to other MTCs worldwide.

Related Story President Uchtdorf and Elder Andersen minister in Spokane after devastating wildfires

2. Elder Gilbert testifies of Christ in his first apostolic visit to West Africa

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, behind him, greet BYU-Pathway students after a devotional in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is growing at “an amazing pace” in the Africa West Area, said Elder Gilbert.

Elder Gilbert spent Aug. 21-29 in Ghana and Sierra Leone, ministering to local Church members and leaders. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert.

Throughout his visit, Elder Gilbert focused on three important themes: Jesus Christ, leadership development and education.

3. Sister Yee sees great faith in Europe Central Area ministry

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a women’s devotional in Offenbach, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Yee met with members, young adults, missionaries and friends of the Church in Germany, Austria, Cyprus and Spain.

Her meetings from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7 included instruction for Relief Society, Young Women and Primary leaders, and devotionals for Relief Society sisters and young women, missionaries, temple workers and other members, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

4. Temple news: Open houses in Idaho and Nicaragua; groundbreaking in Colorado

This combination image shows the Montpelier Idaho Temple, left, as seen on Monday, Sept. 8, 2026; and the exterior of the Managua Nicaragua Temple, right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders led media on tours of the Montpelier Idaho Temple and Managua Nicaragua Temple, which are both open to the public through Saturday, Sept. 26, excluding Sundays.

Ground was broken for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple on Saturday, Sept. 12. The First Presidency also announced a Nov. 14 groundbreaking date for the Piura Peru Temple.

More tickets for Salt Lake Temple open house will be available on Sept. 15 and Oct. 1.

5. Elder Corbitt unites with faith leaders for national day of prayer in Dominican Republic

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Caribbean Area presidency, stands with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinder at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7, 2026, in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Corbitt represented the Church at a national day of prayer and thanksgiving interfaith event held Sept. 7 in the Hall of Caryatids at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, reported the Church’s Dominican Republic Newsroom.

6. Church donates $1.2 million to UNICEF for maternal and newborn health in Pakistan

A mother holds her baby in Pakistan. | UNICEF Pakistan

The Church made a $1.2 million donation to strengthen maternal and newborn health services in Pakistan.

It will help launch and sustain a new two-year initiative with UNICEF. The Church is also partnering with UNICEF to help mothers and newborns across South Asia, with care before, during and after childbirth.

Related Story More than 52 million women and children blessed by Church initiative

7. 5 Latter-day Saints reflect on Sept. 11 experiences that shaped their faith

An American flag flies, with the lower Manhattan skyline in background, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Jersey City, New Jersey. | Adam Gray, Associated Press

As Americans marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Church News has gathered reflections from Latter-day Saints who recounted their experiences in oral histories housed in the Church History Catalog (online at catalog.ChurchofJesusChrist.org).

“I thought a lot about the plan of salvation, the restored gospel and the reality of Heavenly Father and my Savior Jesus Christ,” one man said. “I was profoundly aware of all these things, probably like never before.”

8. BYU and BYU–Hawaii presidents give devotionals

BYU President C. Shane Reese, left, speaks during the opening devotional for fall semester in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, right, pause for a photo prior to speaking together during the opening devotional of fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. | Emma Thomas, BYU Photo; Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

Speaking to students gathered Tuesday, Sept. 8, in BYU’s Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for the opening devotional of the fall semester, President Reese encouraged listeners to follow the Savior’s example of reaching out to people.

“I beg you to sit a little longer with a friend in need. Give a few more smiles. Struggle a little harder together on that group project that’s already due two weeks into the semester. Start a conversation with someone you don’t know at the Cougareat,” President Reese said. “Hear God more and your earbuds less.”

Speaking in BYU–Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, during the Sept. 9 opening devotional of the fall 2026 semester, President Kauwe said perhaps even more remarkable than his miraculous physical healing was the peace and confidence he and his family felt. “We know that comes in large measure because of your faith and your prayers and through the power of God.”

9. Church News podcast, episode 311: Finding hope in the modern dating landscape with BYU’s Jason Carroll

Jason Carroll, the Family Initiative director at the Wheatley Institute of Brigham Young University, speaks with Church News reporter Mary Richards on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Jason S. Carroll, the Family Initiative director at the Wheatley Institute at Brigham Young University and a marriage preparation teacher for 20 years, joined the Church News podcast to talk about the patterns found in dating research and what the positive outliers can teach about creating a better dating and marriage culture.