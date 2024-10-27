Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024; Conference-goers take notes during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, smile during a combined leadership meeting in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024; temple covenants will help Latter-day Saints "serve each other and help each other," Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles says in this Church News video, titled "Temple Covenants."

During the week of Oct. 20-26, the Church announced who will dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple. The Church News compiled invitations extended by the First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the October 2024 general conference. President Jeffrey R. Holland, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during a leadership training meeting in Saratoga Springs, Utah. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was featured in a Church News video titled “Temple Covenants.” Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Salvador Brazil Temple on Sunday, Oct. 20.

On Oct. 24, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund spoke at the Church History Symposium. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Elder Jörg Klebingat shared a message on preparing for Judgment Day. On the 211th episode of the Church News podcast, Justin Dyer, a professor of religious education at BYU, talks on mental health and the positive impact of temple attendance. In a recent episode of the Y’s Guys podcast, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, gave his thoughts on balancing faith and athletics.

1. President Nelson will dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the Church’s 200th house of the Lord

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the Church’s 200th house of the Lord — will be dedicated by President Nelson on Sunday, Nov. 10.

President Nelson will be accompanied by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the dedication ceremony, which is scheduled to be dedicated at 4 p.m. MST and broadcast to meetinghouses within the temple district at that time. The dedication will also be rebroadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district at 7 p.m. later that evening.

2. 15 invitations from October 2024 general conference by the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Conferencegoers take notes during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

During his message, President Nelson said, “Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.” Improving discipleship can begin with pondering the various invitations extended to listeners during the October 2024 general conference. These topics included: preparing for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, avoiding contention, teaching true doctrine and overcoming pride.

3. Try the virtue — the power — of the word of God, President Holland invites

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, smile during a combined leadership meeting in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

In a meeting with local leaders from six stakes in the north part of Saratoga Springs, Utah, President Holland was joined by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Utah Area presidency; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency. The meetings were conducted by Elder Jason C. Jensen, an Area Seventy in the Utah Area.

Inviting the local Church leaders to increase their own faith in Jesus Christ in order to help those they serve. President Holland quoted from President Russell M. Nelson, “The Lord does not require perfect faith for us to access His perfect power. But He does ask us to believe.”

4. Video: Elder Uchtdorf speaks on importance of temple covenants

Temple covenants will help Latter-day Saints "serve each other and help each other," Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles says in this Church News video, titled "Temple Covenants." | Screenshot from YouTube

In this video, titled “Temple Covenants,” Elder Uchtdorf speaks about the importance — both doctrinally and practically — of attending the temple and emphasizing temple covenants.

This, he said, will help Latter-day Saints “serve each other and help each other.”

5. House of the Lord in Salvador, Brazil, dedicated to help Saints prepare for the Second Coming

The Salvador Brazil Temple was dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Elder Andersen dedicated the Salvador Brazil Temple, making it Brazil’s 11th dedicated house of the Lord and the 199th operating temple of the Church in this dispensation.

Elder Andersen honored the Saints who were driving nearly 12 hours per day to the temple. “They have dreamed, they have hoped, they have prayed, they have traveled great distances. Now, the house of the Lord is closer to 36 minutes away than 36 hours,” he said. Sister Kathy Andersen, who accompanied her husband, spoke about the feelings she experiences in the temple. “When I come to the temple, I feel peace and the love of Heavenly Father,” she said. “It is a beautiful blessing.”

6. President Freeman and President Lund speak at Church History Symposium

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the Church History Symposium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Both President Freeman and President Lund spoke at the Church History Symposium on Thursday, Oct. 24. The symposium’s theme was “Shall the Youth of Zion Falter: The Young Women and the Young Men Organizations of the Church.”

President Freeman and President Lund took turns reflecting on aspects of the Church’s early youth program with how it is today. President Lund talked about how camping continues to be a valuable part of the Children and Youth program for young men and young women. “Those outdoor activities bring with them a multitude of blessings that will bless them all their lives,” he said. President Lund and President Freeman also talked about the importance — both past and present — of the Young Men and Young Women themes, as well as weekly activities. President Freeman shared, “Each of you can probably think back to activities that left a significant impression on your heart and soul.”

7. Elder Klebingat teaches how to prepare for Judgment Day

Elder Jörg Klebingat speaks during a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. | Joey Garrison, BYU

During the Tuesday, Oct. 22, devotional at Brigham Young University, Elder Klebingat taught how to prepare oneself for the Judgment Day by seeing repentance as a vital role.

“Those of us who love God and give our heart and will over to Him should do so rejoicing in both the giver of the gift, Jesus Christ, and the gift itself, His infinite, personal and practical Atonement, so that there should be no more sorrow in our soul,” Elder Klebingat said.

8. Episode 211: BYU’s Justin Dyer on mental health and the positive impact of temple attendance

A family sits on temple grounds. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Justin Dyer joined the Church News podcast to talk about his research findings that youth who attend the temple more often have better mental health, including lower levels of depression and anxiety. He said, “If we’re going to the temple and we’re seeking the healing of the Savior and we’re seeking to serve Him, there’s service. Getting outside of oneself is a wonderful help to our mental health.”

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) after Lassiter’s score while BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo, Utah, at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In a recent podcast by the Y’s Guys podcast (distributed by the Deseret News), Elder Gilbert expresses his admiration for the humility conveyed by the Brigham Young University football team, as they have now become undefeated through its first seven games.

Referring to the coaches who push for the players not only to improve but also to stand the mission of BYU and of its owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he shared that “it’s not just that we cheer for sports, it’s that these teams do it in a special way. And I think this football team is doing it in a special way. I always cheer for BYU, but when they can reflect the values of the Church and of the university, it’s another gear, and it’s deeper, and it’s more meaningful.”