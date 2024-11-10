People enter the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023; Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stand near a section of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, April 9, 2022; Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a worldwide devotional for young adults held at Brigham Young University–Idaho on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024; Selected views of the site location maps for the Missoula Montana and Colorado Springs Colorado temples; Shovels stand ready to be used at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking services on Nov. 2, 2024, in Tarawa, Kiribati.

During the week of Nov. 3-9, the date and broadcasting information for the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional were announced. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf recalled the miracle of a temple in East Germany and fall of the Berlin Wall and explains why it matters today. On Nov. 3, Elder David A. Bednar spoke to young adults in a worldwide devotional.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released site locations for the Colorado Springs Colorado and Missoula Montana Temples. On Nov. 2, ground was broken for the Tarawa Kiribati Temple. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave a devotional at Brigham Young University; Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Family History Department, gave a devotional that same day at BYU–Hawaii.

Elder Quinn S. Millington, an Area Seventy in the Church’s North America Southeast Area who serves as head of the Area Disaster Response Committee, was the guest speaker in the newest episode of the Church News podcast. Learn of “Luz de las Naciones” from a dress rehearsal in the Conference Center on Monday, Nov. 4, prior to the Nov. 8-9 performances. An article released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Nov. 4 provided information on how the Church keeps its missionaries safe. The Church News reported on the ongoing efforts to serve those affected by the flash floods that occurred in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

1. How to watch or attend First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional this year

People enter the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set its annual Christmas devotional for Sunday, Dec. 8, with music provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. Information about how to get tickets, or how to broadcast the devotional have also been released.

2. 35 years since fall of Berlin Wall: Remembering Latter-day Saints in a divided Germany

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, pose for a portrait near a section of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. | Kristin Murphy

Oct. 9, 2024, marked the 35 years since the Berlin wall was torn down. Elder Uchtdorf, who was born in 1940 and grew up in Zwickau— then known as East Germany— reflected on the dedicatory prayer.

“There seemed no possible way that these beautiful promises to our people could happen in their lifetime, if ever. How could a temple be built and operated in East Germany? … I felt somehow like the man who cried out, ‘Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief,’” recalled then-President Uchtdorf of the First Presidency during the 2014 Church History Symposium.

3. Elder Bednar counsels young adults on artificial intelligence, moral agency during worldwide devotional

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a worldwide devotional for young adults held at Brigham Young University–Idaho on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Madeline Jex

In May 2009, Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to young adults in a worldwide devotional about the blessings and dangers of technology in an address titled “Things as They Really Are.” On Nov. 3, Elder Bendar gave a sequential devotional to young adults on the how to stand stalwart with the world’s rapidly expanding technologies.

“The warning voice I raised in 2009 was earnest, emphatic and urgent, because the technology perils and possibilities we were discussing were just emerging,” Elder Bednar said. “That was then. The warning voice I raise today is more earnest, more emphatic and even more urgent, because the technology perils and possibilities we are discussing are everywhere, all the time. This is now.”

4. Temple news: Sites set for Colorado Springs Colorado, Missoula Montana temples; ground broken for temple on tiny Pacific island nation of Kiribati,

Selected views of the site location maps for the Missoula Montana and Colorado Springs Colorado temples. Shovels stand ready to be used at the Tarawa Kiribati Temple groundbreaking services on Nov. 2, 2024, in Tarawa, Kiribati. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The sites and accompanying location maps for the Colorado Springs Colorado and Missoula Montana temples were first published Monday, Nov. 4, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temples are set to be released later.

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony in Kiribati’s capital of Tarawa. He offered a prayer dedicating the site and the construction process.

“Today’s breaking of the ground is symbolic of planting a giant coconut or breadfruit seed. It will produce the greatest harvest we have seen or can conceive for generations to come,” said Elder Jaggi in his remarks.

5. ‘A divine pattern of deliverance’: Sister Wright shares 4 lessons to navigate today’s storms; and why Elder Hamilton has ‘hope — beautiful, simple, pure hope’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a devotional at Brigham Young University, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 5, 2024. | Joey Garrison, BYU

Sister Wright offered 4 lessons learned through the apostle Paul’s deliverance from a dangerous sea voyage. “As we study his deliverance from this perilous journey, we discover there is a divine pattern of deliverance in our own lives and lessons to be learned that will help us successfully navigate the storms of our day,” Sister Wright said.

In his devotional, Elder Hamilton taught three ways the Lord is hastening his work of gathering Israel. He shared that through Family History and Temple work, hope can be found in an “ever-darkening and chaotic world.”

6. Episode 213: The miracle of Christ-centered disaster relief, with Elder Quinn S. Millington

Elder Quinn S. Millington, Area Seventy in the North America Southeast Area, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

After the effects of two hurricanes made landfall back-to-back in the southeastern United States, more than 20,000 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have donated their time to provide relief to thousands of impacted families in the area.

In the most recent episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Millington shared his gratitude for the many volunteers and missionaries that came together to help serve those affected by the hurricane. “This is truly the gospel in action,” he said. “This has to be the Lord’s work and the ministering that occurs. My faith in Jesus Christ is fortified. My hope in humanity is lifted.”

7. ‘Luz de las Naciones’: Celebrating unity and gratitude through music and dance

The Humahuaqueño, a traditional Argentine dance, is performed during a dress rehearsal for "Luz de las Naciones" ("Light of the Nations"), a celebration of Latin American culture hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

Around 1,000 volunteer musical artists showcased their talents in the 22nd run of the production “Luz de las Naciones,” a celebration of Latin American culture hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This year’s event featured music and dancing from Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Brazil and Peru. The theme was “Un corazón agradecido” (“A thankful heart”). “This is an opportunity to share our testimonies through music and dance,” said Israel González-Nieri, the director of the event.

8. How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints keeps its missionaries safe

Missionaries walk past the ward building on their way to invite people to come to the concert as residents gather at a ward building in the Pasay Philippines Stake to watch the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square concert from the SM Mall of Asia Arena in metro Manila on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Nov. 4, an article was released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on how the Church cares for the physical, spiritual and emotional health of the nearly 80,000 missionaries that are serving in 450 missions worldwide.

“The well-being and safety of these missionaries are our priority, and each missionary is expected to complete training and following missionary standards to help protect them and reduce risk while they serve,” stated the article.

9. How Latter-day Saints are helping in Spain after deadly flash floods

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clean the streets in Catarroja, Valencia. This town was one of the most affected by the flash floods in the country on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Missionaries and members of the Church are giving aid to help neighbors in the community after the flooding. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After flash floods that have taken the lives of over 200 people in Valencia, Spain, many Latter-day Saints in the area are working to help their neighbors in whatever way they can. President José Luis Barriá Fernandéz, president of the Valencia Spain Stake, is assisting the coordination of relief efforts to help serve those affected by the floods. “Church members have been affected significantly by this flood. At the same time, they are hopeful about the recovery,” he said. “We will continue to push forward helping the community with its immediate needs and with its long-term recovery.”

