Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson made an announcement about the Salt Lake Temple; Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar participate in the Friend to Friend broadcast; Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Clark G. Gilbert speak about trusting the youth; and Elder Neil L. Andersen and Sister Kathy Andersen were announced as the speakers for RootsTech 2025.

During the week of Feb. 9-15, President Russell M. Nelson announced the open house dates for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple on Friday, Feb. 14. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is featured in the Friend to Friend.

The new Church News video features a recent interview with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the commissioner of Church education and General Authority Seventy.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen are set to speak during RootsTech 2025. President Camille N. Johnson , the Relief Society general president, spoke to missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

This week’s Church News podcast episode featured the Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor. The Toronto Ontario Temple is now open for public tours following recent renovations and prior to its late-March rededication.

Fifteen more songs were added to the growing catalog of new hymns of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Learn how to foster a welcoming environment for children with disabilities at church.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Nelson announces Salt Lake Temple open house

President Russell M. Nelson poses with photos of the Salt Lake Temple's interior. President Nelson announced the open house for the renovated temple on Feb. 14, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion,” wrote President Nelson in his recent social media post after announcing the Salt Lake Temple will open to the public from April to October 2027.

2. Children learn about sharing Jesus’ love through service in February Friend to Friend with Elder Bednar, Primary general presidency

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, meet with a Primary class in Salt Lake City to talk about service during the Friend to Friend event airing on Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

As a Primary class in Salt Lake City learned how to plan, invite and serve, they learned more about their capacity to share Jesus Christ’s love through service.

“The whole point of service is to help us bless other people, because that is what Jesus did,” Elder Bednar told the children. “And if we are His disciples, we should be looking for opportunities to serve and bless other people.”

3. Video: Why Latter-day Saints should ‘Trust the Youth’

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of Church education, express confidence in the rising generation and encourage others to do the same in the Church News video “Trust the Youth.” | Screenshot from YouTube

“We are doing everything we can to invest in them and to help them succeed,” said Elder Christofferson in a recent Church News interview.

In his role as chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Church Educational System, Elder Christofferson sees the fruits born of that rising generation on a regular basis.

4. Elder Neil L. Andersen to speak about temples, family history work at RootsTech Family Discovery Day

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will be the featured keynote speakers for RootsTech Family Discovery Day on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will speak during RootsTech 2025’s Family Discovery Day.

They will share personal messages focused on accessing the blessings of the temple and family history, and Elder Andersen will also take attendees on a virtual journey to the dairy farm of his youth.

5. Missionaries can ‘mind the gap’ through personal relationship with Christ, says President Johnson

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs Sister Elisabeth Beck, who will serve in the Texas Houston South Mission, after a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center, President Johnson acknowledged the missionaries may see a gap between who they are now and the disciples of Christ they are working to become.

“The Savior ‘minds the gap’ between my capacity and what He has called me to do,” said President Johnson. “I know He will do the same for you.”

6. Episode 227: Primary general presidency invites children to share Jesus’ love through service

Primary General President Susan H. Porter joins episode 227 of the Church News podcast on Feb. 11, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

The Primary General presidency discussed their sacred responsibility of inviting children around the world to serve.

Through this worldwide effort, children can realize they are an important part of the Church and can contribute in meaningful ways.

7. Renovated Toronto Ontario Temple opens for media, public tours

The Toronto Ontario Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Toronto Ontario Temple open house was hosted by three General Authority Seventies — Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, and Elder Mathias Held and Elder Robert M. Daines, counselors in the North America Northeast Area presidency.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is set to rededicate the house of the Lord in the Toronto.

8. Biggest release yet for new hymnbook includes 15 songs

The Church's hymn translation team in Botswana poses for a photo in Gaborone, Botswana in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fifteen new hymns were released in the third batch of published songs, which is the largest release of the project to date.

The Church has now released 37 new songs that may be sung in Church meetings, at home and in other settings.

9. How to help children with disabilities at church

A man helps a young women in a wheelchair. | Adobe Stock

Makell and Orion Burgoyne have seen firsthand how simple, thoughtful acts by others can make a huge difference in church being a welcoming place for their family.

“Just that small thoughtful thing was so big,” Makell Burgoyne said. “It was big for me, it was big for Orion, it was big for Marcy.”