Clockwise from top left: Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025; The Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, May 17, 2025; Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area President; His Eminence Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David; Latter-day Saint volunteers help distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The First Presidency expressed “warmest regards” in a letter to the new pope following his Mass of Inauguration. Dedicated on May 18, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Nairobi Kenya Temple became the Church’s 204th dedicated house of the Lord.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, discuss ministering in the Savior’s way on this week’s Church News podcast.

Church leaders at three school devotionals on Tuesday, May 20, encouraged students to remember who they are, discover their God-given gifts and talents and act now in faith.

In temple news, ground for the 15th house of the Lord in Brazil was broken on Saturday, May 17, and the Church will offer a mobile temple recommend option in coming weeks. Church leaders attended the opening of the new Children’s Justice Center in northern Utah that provides a place for children to heal from trauma.

Learn about the additions to Gospel Topics and Questions which provide answers to more frequently asked questions. The future site of the BYU School of Medicine building announced in BYU News release.

1. First Presidency sends ‘warmest regards’ to Pope Leo XIV following Mass of Inauguration

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass and delivered a letter of congratulations from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“May the Lord guide and sustain you as you embark on this weighty new ministry that is so vital and needed in the world today,” the First Presidency wrote.

2. Celebrating ‘covenant confidence’ in East Africa: Elder Soares dedicates Nairobi Kenya Temple

With the Christus statue overlooking the temple grounds, attendees gather at the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Soares testified that “God and His Beloved Son want to extend Their blessings to all people” prior to offering the dedicatory prayer for the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18. The first house of the Lord in East Africa will serve members in seven countries.

3. Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in His way, with President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this week’s Church News podcast, President Johnson and Elder Daines discuss how ministering is a vital way to help accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation and how Saints can grow in their confidence before the Lord to become more like Him.

4. Divine identity and purpose, three Church leaders urge students to engage in God’s work

Ensign College students listen during the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 devotional. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, urged students to remember they are sons and daughters of God with a divine purpose. | Ensign College

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, told Ensign College students they are “children of the Most High God” and their lives have a divine purpose.

At BYU–Hawaii, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught students their lives can be a masterpiece that testifies of Jesus Christ.

General Authority Seventy Elder David P. Homer invited students at BYU–Idaho to choose to fortify their faith now.

5. Temple news: Ground broken for 15th temple in Brazil; Church begins offering mobile temple recommends

Elder Mark D. Eddy, second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Annette Eddy, along with government leaders and members of the Church, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Natal Brazil Temple in Natal, Brazil, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Natal Brazil Temple and dedicated the site for construction.

Over the next several weeks, Latter-day Saints will be able to choose between a mobile temple recommend on a phone or tablet or a printed copy.

6. New Children’s Justice Center opens in Ogden, Church recognized for $300,000 donation

Community members participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Utah Area President Kevin W. Pearson, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, all attended the event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders participated in the ribbon cutting for the new Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center in Ogden, Utah. Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, Utah Area president and community member, said the well-being of children is a high priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which made significant contributions to the new center. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also attended the event.

7. Additions to Gospel Topics and Questions discuss financial administration, temples and peacemaking

The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, dedicated Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Three new pages in Gospel Topics and Questions answer questions about financial administration, temples and peacemaking. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Three new pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org, providing answers about Church finances, temples and peacemaking in an often-violent world.

8. BYU announces future building site of medical school

BYU campus in Provo, Utah. The university announced May 19, 2025, that the new medical school will be built on the site of the old Provo High School. | Ellie Alder, BYU Photo

The site location for the construction of a building which will house the BYU School of Medicine was announced by BYU President C. Shane Reese on Monday, May 19. The facility will be built on property owned by the university since 2016.

9. Service in the Pacific, California and Missouri

Latter-day Saint volunteers help distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church opened a wildfire recovery center in Pasadena, California, to help survivors of the Eaton Fire. In the Pacific, the Church worked on providing clean water in Kiribati and prosthetics in Samoa. Latter-day Saints and JustServe volunteers in Missouri crocheted emotional support pickles for children in foster care.