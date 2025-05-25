The First Presidency expressed “warmest regards” in a letter to the new pope following his Mass of Inauguration. Dedicated on May 18, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Nairobi Kenya Temple became the Church’s 204th dedicated house of the Lord.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, discuss ministering in the Savior’s way on this week’s Church News podcast.
Church leaders at three school devotionals on Tuesday, May 20, encouraged students to remember who they are, discover their God-given gifts and talents and act now in faith.
In temple news, ground for the 15th house of the Lord in Brazil was broken on Saturday, May 17, and the Church will offer a mobile temple recommend option in coming weeks. Church leaders attended the opening of the new Children’s Justice Center in northern Utah that provides a place for children to heal from trauma.
Learn about the additions to Gospel Topics and Questions which provide answers to more frequently asked questions. The future site of the BYU School of Medicine building announced in BYU News release.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. First Presidency sends ‘warmest regards’ to Pope Leo XIV following Mass of Inauguration
Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass and delivered a letter of congratulations from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.
“May the Lord guide and sustain you as you embark on this weighty new ministry that is so vital and needed in the world today,” the First Presidency wrote.
Read more about the letter from the First Presidency here.
2. Celebrating ‘covenant confidence’ in East Africa: Elder Soares dedicates Nairobi Kenya Temple
Elder Soares testified that “God and His Beloved Son want to extend Their blessings to all people” prior to offering the dedicatory prayer for the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18. The first house of the Lord in East Africa will serve members in seven countries.
Learn more about the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication here.
Read the dedicatory prayer here.
3. Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in His way, with President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines
In this week’s Church News podcast, President Johnson and Elder Daines discuss how ministering is a vital way to help accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation and how Saints can grow in their confidence before the Lord to become more like Him.
Listen to the podcast here.
4. Divine identity and purpose, three Church leaders urge students to engage in God’s work
Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, told Ensign College students they are “children of the Most High God” and their lives have a divine purpose.
At BYU–Hawaii, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught students their lives can be a masterpiece that testifies of Jesus Christ.
General Authority Seventy Elder David P. Homer invited students at BYU–Idaho to choose to fortify their faith now.
Read about what Sister Dennis taught at Ensign College here.
Read about what Sister Browning taught at BYU–Hawaii here.
Read what Elder Homer taught at BYU–Idaho here.
5. Temple news: Ground broken for 15th temple in Brazil; Church begins offering mobile temple recommends
Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Natal Brazil Temple and dedicated the site for construction.
Over the next several weeks, Latter-day Saints will be able to choose between a mobile temple recommend on a phone or tablet or a printed copy.
Read more about the Natal Brazil Temple groundbreaking here.
Find out about mobile temple recommends here.
6. New Children’s Justice Center opens in Ogden, Church recognized for $300,000 donation
Church leaders participated in the ribbon cutting for the new Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center in Ogden, Utah. Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, Utah Area president and community member, said the well-being of children is a high priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which made significant contributions to the new center. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also attended the event.
Learn more about the new center here.
7. Additions to Gospel Topics and Questions discuss financial administration, temples and peacemaking
Three new pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org, providing answers about Church finances, temples and peacemaking in an often-violent world.
Learn more about the new Gospel Topics and Questions updates here.
8. BYU announces future building site of medical school
The site location for the construction of a building which will house the BYU School of Medicine was announced by BYU President C. Shane Reese on Monday, May 19. The facility will be built on property owned by the university since 2016.
Find out where the new school will be built here.
9. Service in the Pacific, California and Missouri
The Church opened a wildfire recovery center in Pasadena, California, to help survivors of the Eaton Fire. In the Pacific, the Church worked on providing clean water in Kiribati and prosthetics in Samoa. Latter-day Saints and JustServe volunteers in Missouri crocheted emotional support pickles for children in foster care.