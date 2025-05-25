Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

In case you missed it: First Presidency sends warm regards to new pope, first house of the Lord in East Africa dedicated, plus 7 more stories

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of May 18 to 24

Photo collage of four photos: Pope Leo XIV in the back of a truck waving to a large crowd; photo of the Nairobi Kenya temple from the perspective of a flower bed with bright orange flowers; At an event hosted by the Pasadena California Stake Center, a volunteer in a yellow shirt organizes items on a table of supplies to aid the survivors of the Southern California wildfires; President Camille N. Johnson talking with two individuals as part of the lead image for this week's Church News podcast.
Clockwise from top left: Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025; The Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, May 17, 2025; Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area President; His Eminence Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David; Latter-day Saint volunteers help distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Clockwise from top left: Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from Church News podcast on YouTube
Lynnette McConkie
Jackie Asher
By Lynnette McConkie, Jackie Asher

The First Presidency expressed “warmest regards” in a letter to the new pope following his Mass of Inauguration. Dedicated on May 18, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Nairobi Kenya Temple became the Church’s 204th dedicated house of the Lord.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, discuss ministering in the Savior’s way on this week’s Church News podcast.

Church leaders at three school devotionals on Tuesday, May 20, encouraged students to remember who they are, discover their God-given gifts and talents and act now in faith.

In temple news, ground for the 15th house of the Lord in Brazil was broken on Saturday, May 17, and the Church will offer a mobile temple recommend option in coming weeks. Church leaders attended the opening of the new Children’s Justice Center in northern Utah that provides a place for children to heal from trauma.

Learn about the additions to Gospel Topics and Questions which provide answers to more frequently asked questions. The future site of the BYU School of Medicine building announced in BYU News release.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. First Presidency sends ‘warmest regards’ to Pope Leo XIV following Mass of Inauguration

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass and delivered a letter of congratulations from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“May the Lord guide and sustain you as you embark on this weighty new ministry that is so vital and needed in the world today,” the First Presidency wrote.

Read more about the letter from the First Presidency here.
Related Stories
First Presidency offers goodwill message to new pope, Leo XIV
Watch: President Russell M. Nelson’s historic meeting with Pope Francis

2. Celebrating ‘covenant confidence’ in East Africa: Elder Soares dedicates Nairobi Kenya Temple

With the Christus statue overlooking the temple grounds, attendees gather at the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
With the Christus statue overlooking the temple grounds, attendees gather at the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Soares testified that “God and His Beloved Son want to extend Their blessings to all people” prior to offering the dedicatory prayer for the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18. The first house of the Lord in East Africa will serve members in seven countries.

Learn more about the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication here.
Read the dedicatory prayer here.
Related Stories
‘Walk in faith and patience’: A look back at the Church’s historic journey to Kenya’s first house of the Lord
Media day offers first look at Nairobi Kenya Temple

3. Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in His way, with President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this week’s Church News podcast, President Johnson and Elder Daines discuss how ministering is a vital way to help accomplish the work of salvation and exaltation and how Saints can grow in their confidence before the Lord to become more like Him.

Listen to the podcast here.
Related Stories
Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast
How to conduct, prepare for and make the most out of ministering interviews

4. Divine identity and purpose, three Church leaders urge students to engage in God’s work

Three Ensign College students smiling during the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 devotional.
Ensign College students listen during the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 devotional. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, urged students to remember they are sons and daughters of God with a divine purpose. | Ensign College

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, told Ensign College students they are “children of the Most High God” and their lives have a divine purpose.

At BYU–Hawaii, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught students their lives can be a masterpiece that testifies of Jesus Christ.

General Authority Seventy Elder David P. Homer invited students at BYU–Idaho to choose to fortify their faith now.

Read about what Sister Dennis taught at Ensign College here.
Read about what Sister Browning taught at BYU–Hawaii here.
Read what Elder Homer taught at BYU–Idaho here.
Related Stories
‘Cast off all that hinders you from feeling’ the love of Jesus Christ, Elder Soares invites, at BYU–Idaho devotional
BYU–I students that in the hastening of the Lord’s work, ‘you are His work’

5. Temple news: Ground broken for 15th temple in Brazil; Church begins offering mobile temple recommends

A row of people holding ceremonial golden shovels into the ground.
Elder Mark D. Eddy, second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Annette Eddy, along with government leaders and members of the Church, participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Natal Brazil Temple in Natal, Brazil, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Mark D. Eddy, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Natal Brazil Temple and dedicated the site for construction.

Over the next several weeks, Latter-day Saints will be able to choose between a mobile temple recommend on a phone or tablet or a printed copy.

Read more about the Natal Brazil Temple groundbreaking here.
Find out about mobile temple recommends here.
Related Stories
Ground broken for Londrina Brazil Temple, 14th temple in country
Emphasizing covenants, First Presidency updates temple recommend interview questions, shares statement on the wearing of the temple garment

6. New Children’s Justice Center opens in Ogden, Church recognized for $300,000 donation

Community members participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Utah Area President Kevin W. Pearson, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, all attended the event.
Community members participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Utah Area President Kevin W. Pearson, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, all attended the event. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders participated in the ribbon cutting for the new Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center in Ogden, Utah. Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy, Utah Area president and community member, said the well-being of children is a high priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which made significant contributions to the new center. Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also attended the event.

Learn more about the new center here.
Related Stories
‘It’s all about the children:’ The Church strives to improve education in Pacific Islands
Church donations in Ghana part of global initiative for women and children

7. Additions to Gospel Topics and Questions discuss financial administration, temples and peacemaking

The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple.
The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple, dedicated Jan. 14, 2024, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Three new pages in Gospel Topics and Questions answer questions about financial administration, temples and peacemaking. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Three new pages have been added to the Gospel Topics and Questions section of the Gospel Library app and ChurchofJesusChrist.org, providing answers about Church finances, temples and peacemaking in an often-violent world.

Learn more about the new Gospel Topics and Questions updates here.
Related Stories
Church adds new resources to Gospel Topics and Questions
Church continues to expand resources for those with gospel questions

8. BYU announces future building site of medical school

Th welcome sign in front of BYU campus in Provo, Utah.
BYU campus in Provo, Utah. The university announced May 19, 2025, that the new medical school will be built on the site of the old Provo High School. | Ellie Alder, BYU Photo

The site location for the construction of a building which will house the BYU School of Medicine was announced by BYU President C. Shane Reese on Monday, May 19. The facility will be built on property owned by the university since 2016.

Find out where the new school will be built here.
Related Stories
First Presidency announces new medical school for Brigham Young University
BYU appoints 1st dean of future medical school

9. Service in the Pacific, California and Missouri

Latter-day Saint volunteers helping distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025.
Latter-day Saint volunteers help distribute supplies to Southern California wildfire survivors at the Multi-Agency Resource Center hosted at the Pasadena California Stake Center on May 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church opened a wildfire recovery center in Pasadena, California, to help survivors of the Eaton Fire. In the Pacific, the Church worked on providing clean water in Kiribati and prosthetics in Samoa. Latter-day Saints and JustServe volunteers in Missouri crocheted emotional support pickles for children in foster care.

See the California wildfire resource center here.
Learn about prosthetic legs in Samoa here.
See the water projects in Kiribati here.
Read more about the pickles here.
Related Story
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed