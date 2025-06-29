Clockwise from top left: Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson speaks via a recorded video at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, during the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders; President Dallin H. Oaks, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, right, counselors in the First Presidency, meet His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and head of international relations for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 18, 2025; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, take a photo with one of the young children served at Centro Sonrisas de Heroes (Smiles of Heroes Center) in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, June 13, 2025; hundreds of Latter-day Saints, friends and converts walk to the Bangaho River in Papua New Guinea, where 107 people were baptized on June 14, 2025.

Church President Russell M. Nelson invited new mission leaders to embrace the “converting power of the Book of Mormon” at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, members of the First Presidency met with a Hindu spiritual leader in Salt Lake City, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to children with complex and terminal illnesses in Chile.

In a new video, Church leaders recount how simple member invitations contributed to their conversions.

Ground was broken for the first temple in Hungary, and a groundbreaking date was announced for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple. At a BYU-Idaho devotional, Elder I. Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy, invited students to nurture their testimonies of Jesus Christ.

The week’s podcast commemorates the 5,000th broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word,” and new stakes in Papua New Guinea and Cameroon are evidence that the gospel is spreading throughout the world.

Church leaders expressed sorrow after a vehicular accident in the African country of Lesotho resulted in the deaths of several young women and two leaders.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks via a recorded video at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, during the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the final message to new mission leaders who are about to begin their service around the world, Church President Nelson shared his testimony of the Book of Mormon and its ability to strengthen individuals’ conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

2. Hindu spiritual leader visits with the First Presidency in Salt Lake City

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency meet His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi and international relations for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a significant sociospiritual organization within Hinduism, to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 18.

3. Church donations help Chilean children with complex and terminal illnesses

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, take a photo with one of the young children served at Centro Sonrisas de Heroes (Smiles of Heroes Center), in Santiago, Chile, on Friday, June 13, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson visited the Smiles of Heroes Center in Santiago, Chile. The Church recently donated vans and various medical supplies to the center.

“It was touching to see the love that was extended to each of the children there,” Elder Stevenson said.

4. Video: Simple ways to ‘Love, Share and Invite’

A new "Love, Share and Invite" video features Church leaders recounting simple member invitations that led to the leaders' own conversions. The leaders — pictured from left to right and from top row to the bottom — Elder Patrick Kearon, Sister Tracy Y. Browning and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus; Elder Hugo E. Martínez, Elder Jörg Klebingat and Elder Takashi Wada; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, Elder Yoon Hwan Choi and Elder Edward Dube. | Screenshots, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

A new video featuring Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders summarizes how simple invitations contributed to their individual conversions.

The turning of the soil concluded the groundbreaking ceremony of the Budapest Hungary Temple, held June 21, 2025, in Budapest, Hungary. This event marked the beginning of the construction of the first temple of the Church in Hungary. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One hundred and forty years after the first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in Hungary, ground was broken for the Budapest Hungary Temple — the first house of the Lord in Hungary.

The Church announced the groundbreaking date for the Fairbanks Alaska Temple in a June 23 news release.

6. ‘Come and see’: Elder Egbo invites BYU–Idaho students to build their testimonies of Jesus Christ

Elder I. Raymond Egbo speaks during a devotional at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Rexburg, Idaho. | BYU-Idaho, Jeron Thompson

Elder Egbo centered his June 24 devotional on a story from Matthew 16 and testified of Jesus Christ.

“I call you fellow students,” said Elder Egbo, “because we are all disciples — and the key to discipleship is learning and studying.”

7. Podcast episode 246: Looking back at 5,000 episodes of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square President Michael O. Leavitt joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, to discuss the 5,000th broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word." | Screenshot from YouTube

Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt and “Music and the Spoken Word” producer, principal writer and presenter Derrick Porter join this past week’s Church News podcast to discuss The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s historic milestone: 5,000 broadcasts.

8. The gospel is spreading throughout the world — new stakes created in Papua New Guinea and Cameroon

Left: Hundreds of Latter-day Saints, friends and converts walk to the Bangaho River in Papua New Guinea, where 107 people were baptized on June 14, 2025; right: Nvomo Alma, Kitombo Bifouma Abdonia Bibicha and Sonia Ndo take a photo together outside the building where the Yaoundé Cameroon Stake — the first stake in Cameroon — was organized on June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a day of baptisms resembling the Book of Mormon’s account of the Waters of Mormon, a new stake in Papua New Guinea was organized.

The first stake in Cameroon was organized June 1 by Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, and Elder Charden Ndinga, Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area.

9. Latter-day Saints in Lesotho mourn 8 young women, 2 leaders killed in crash

A meetinghouse in the country of Lesotho in the Africa South Area. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church published a statement on June 21 expressing sorrow following an accident in which young women and their leaders died in a vehicular accident in the African country of Lesotho.