In case you missed it: President Nelson and other Church leaders address new mission leaders, President Holland to speak at Utah Area YSA Conference

The week’s Church News podcast features highlights from Church leaders’ messages to new mission leaders.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will speak at the 2025 Utah Area YSA conference, plus Elder Gerrit W. Gong met with community leaders and local members in Central Europe to advocate for covenant belonging in Jesus Christ and civic responsibility.
Read a roundup of quotes from Church leaders about the importance of religious freedom.
In temple news, the construction phase has begun on the Republic of Singapore’s first house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building reopens, plus more Temple Square construction updates.
The Church has played a part in humanitarian projects for communities around the world, including Brazil and Ghana. Youth of the Church are living the gospel in a multitude of ways, such as visiting temples of the past, present and future and organizing a day of service. Also, the Bells at Temple Square performed “A Festive Journey” for the midyear concert.
1. Podcaspisode 247: Messages from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — Missionary purpose and personal conversion
This episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from messages shared during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders, including President Russell M. Nelson’s testimony of The Book of Mormon.
2. President Jeffrey R. Holland announced as devotional speaker for 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference
Organizers of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference announced President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as the concluding speaker of the conference.
3. In Central Europe ministry, Elder Gong advocates for covenant belonging in Jesus Christ and civic responsibility
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with leaders and local members in five Central European countries to discuss building healthy communities and faith in Jesus Christ.
He told members, “There is room for everyone in the inn.”
4. 17 times Church leaders emphasized the importance of religious freedom
Church leaders have spoken at international, national and academic conferences on religious liberty and developed interfaith relationships with faith leaders worldwide in an effort to advance and defend religious freedom. Here is a collection of some of those quotes.
5. Ground broken for first temple in Singapore
Ground was broken for the Singapore Temple on Saturday, June 28. Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Asia Area presidency presided over the service and dedicated the site.
“The temple here in Singapore will make a difference for the entire community. It will bring a light to the community that hasn’t been here before,” said Elder Johnson.
6. Temple Square update: Joseph Smith Memorial Building reopens to the public
After 2.5 years of construction, select areas of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building at Temple Square reopened to the public. Construction on the Salt Lake Temple has also reached new milestones.
7. The Church contributes to humanitarian efforts in Brazil and Ghana
The Church has collaborated with Operation Smile to provide life-changing reconstructive cleft lip and palate surgeries in Brazil.
In the wake of major storms, the Church provided relief to several communities in Ghana.
8. Youth gain testimonies of temples and service
From the historic Kirtland temple to the future Cincinnati Ohio Temple, youth in Ohio received witnesses of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ during a three-day youth conference.
Youth in Arizona planned a day of service with four different projects as part of the Global Youth Day of Service.
9. See photos of the Bells at Temple Square performing ‘A Festive Journey’
Recently, The Bells at Temple Square performed “A Festive Journey” in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.