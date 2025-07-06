In case you missed it: President Nelson and other Church leaders address new mission leaders, President Holland to speak at Utah Area YSA Conference

Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from YouTube; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The Church News podcast on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, features messages from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits down for an interview in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, March 24, 2025; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets visitors at a regional conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in the Rotunda at the University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

The week’s Church News podcast features highlights from Church leaders’ messages to new mission leaders.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will speak at the 2025 Utah Area YSA conference, plus Elder Gerrit W. Gong met with community leaders and local members in Central Europe to advocate for covenant belonging in Jesus Christ and civic responsibility.

Read a roundup of quotes from Church leaders about the importance of religious freedom.

In temple news, the construction phase has begun on the Republic of Singapore’s first house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building reopens, plus more Temple Square construction updates.

The Church has played a part in humanitarian projects for communities around the world, including Brazil and Ghana. Youth of the Church are living the gospel in a multitude of ways, such as visiting temples of the past, present and future and organizing a day of service. Also, the Bells at Temple Square performed “A Festive Journey” for the midyear concert.

1. Podcaspisode 247: Messages from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — Missionary purpose and personal conversion

The Church News podcast on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, features messages from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Screenshot from YouTube

This episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from messages shared during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders, including President Russell M. Nelson’s testimony of The Book of Mormon.

2. President Jeffrey R. Holland announced as devotional speaker for 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits down for an interview in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Organizers of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference announced President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as the concluding speaker of the conference.

3. In Central Europe ministry, Elder Gong advocates for covenant belonging in Jesus Christ and civic responsibility

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets visitors at a regional conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with leaders and local members in five Central European countries to discuss building healthy communities and faith in Jesus Christ.

He told members, “There is room for everyone in the inn.”

4. 17 times Church leaders emphasized the importance of religious freedom

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in the Rotunda at the University of Virginia on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church leaders have spoken at international, national and academic conferences on religious liberty and developed interfaith relationships with faith leaders worldwide in an effort to advance and defend religious freedom. Here is a collection of some of those quotes.

5. Ground broken for first temple in Singapore

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Asia Area presidency, second from left, and his wife, Sister Terri Johnson, left, break ground for the Singapore Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with government, interfaith and community leaders, in southern Singapore on Saturday, June 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Singapore Temple on Saturday, June 28. Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Asia Area presidency presided over the service and dedicated the site.

“The temple here in Singapore will make a difference for the entire community. It will bring a light to the community that hasn’t been here before,” said Elder Johnson.

The lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025. The building reopened to the public Monday, June 30, 2025, after 2.5 years of renovations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After 2.5 years of construction, select areas of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building at Temple Square reopened to the public. Construction on the Salt Lake Temple has also reached new milestones.

7. The Church contributes to humanitarian efforts in Brazil and Ghana

From left: A toddler affected by cleft conditions plays with a ball prior to reconstructive surgery in northeastern Brazil in early 2025; Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, and Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, director general of NADMO, and others link arms to show solidarity and unity in caring for the poor and needy at a handover ceremony in Ghana on May 30, 2025. | From left to right: Provided by Operation Smile; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has collaborated with Operation Smile to provide life-changing reconstructive cleft lip and palate surgeries in Brazil.

In the wake of major storms, the Church provided relief to several communities in Ghana.

8. Youth gain testimonies of temples and service

From left: Youth from the Cincinnati Ohio East Stake visit the Kirtland Temple for a youth conference on June 20, 2025; youth from Chandler, Arizona, refurbish bikes on April 26, 2025, during the Global Youth Service Day multiactivity service project. | From left to right: Bekah Goldie; Angela Jones

From the historic Kirtland temple to the future Cincinnati Ohio Temple, youth in Ohio received witnesses of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ during a three-day youth conference.

Youth in Arizona planned a day of service with four different projects as part of the Global Youth Day of Service.

9. See photos of the Bells at Temple Square performing ‘A Festive Journey’

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Recently, The Bells at Temple Square performed “A Festive Journey” in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.