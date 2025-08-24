Elder Quentin L. Cook welcomed visitors to the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra and Temple Square’s first concert in Argentina, and Elder Neil L. Andersen dedicated the second house of the Lord in New Mexico. Also, Elder Gary E. Stevenson met with leaders of the American Jewish Committee in Salt Lake City, and various Church leaders spoke at this year’s BYU Education Week.
The First Presidency announced dedication and open house dates for the Harare Zimbabwe Temple.
On the week’s Church News podcast, the creative director and co-chairs of this year’s Utah Area YSA Conference talk about the power of gathering. Plus, Primary children are welcomed to take part in Church meetings by speaking and praying.
Statistics for JustServe in 2024, include numbers of new projects and users, and young single adults from 30 countries gathered in Thailand to worship and serve together.
1. Elder Cook offers welcome at Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s 1st concert in Argentina
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the gospel with a concert in Buenos Aires, where Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered the welcome message.
Read more about the concert here.
2. ‘We will make ourselves ready’ — Elder Andersen dedicates New Mexico’s second house of the Lord
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17.
“This sacred house of the Lord testifies more than any other place of the immortality of the soul and that life continues beyond the veil,” Elder Andersen said.
Read more about the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedication here.
Read the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer here.
3. Breaking challah, building bridges: Elder Stevenson meets with Jewish leaders
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with a 13-person delegation from the American Jewish Committee who visited Salt Lake City to strengthen ties with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more about this story here.
4. Elder Gong, other leaders speak at BYU Education Week
Various Church leaders and scholars spoke at this year’s BYU Education Week, including Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.
Read more about Elder Gong’s address here.
Read more about Sister Yee’s address here.
Read more about Brother Wunderli’s address here.
5. Dedication, open house dates announced for Harare Zimbabwe Temple
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the dedication and open house dates for the Harare Zimbabwe Temple — the first Latter-day Saint temple in the southern Africa nation.
Learn more about the upcoming open house and dedication here.
6. Podcast episode 254: Young single adults ‘Together in Christ’ — at Utah Area conference and gathering places worldwide
On this episode of the Church News podcast, the creative director and co-chairs of this year’s Utah Area YSA Conference share insights on the importance of places that draw people “Together in Christ.”
“Our goal is to make sure that all who participate feel closer to their Savior and that they have a great feeling of belonging,” said event co-chair Sienna Johnson.
Listen to the podcast here.
7. ‘God taught us how to teach and preach’: Primary children lead, speak, pray and take part in Church meetings
Recently, a 9-year-old boy conducted a children’s devotional in his stake. He and other children chose the theme, songs, speakers, prayers and refreshments.
The Primary general presidency has taught that children are capable and willing to serve in the Lord’s Church.
Read more about this story here.
8. By the numbers: Serving those in need
The number of JustServe users grew by thousands in 2024, as did available projects. Missionaries, members and friends of the Church contributed to service around the world.
See JustServe numbers for 2024 here.
9. YSAs from 30 nations gather in Thailand to be ‘Rooted and Rising’ in Christ
At the second international YSA Conference in Asia, hundreds of young single adults from 30 countries gathered to serve, socialize and attend the Bangkok Thailand Temple.