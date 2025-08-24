Menu
Living Faith

In case you missed it: Elder Cook joins Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra in Argentina; Elder Andersen dedicates New Mexico’s second house of the Lord

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of Aug. 17 to 23

Clockwise from top left: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, talk with temple sealer Romero Brown and his wife, Laura Brown, before the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center; Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America South Area, left; and Elder Quentin L. Cook’s interpreter Gabriel Zang, right, stand and speak before the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members of the American Jewish Committee during dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 12, 2025; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Jackie Asher
By Jackie Asher

Elder Quentin L. Cook welcomed visitors to the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra and Temple Square’s first concert in Argentina, and Elder Neil L. Andersen dedicated the second house of the Lord in New Mexico. Also, Elder Gary E. Stevenson met with leaders of the American Jewish Committee in Salt Lake City, and various Church leaders spoke at this year’s BYU Education Week.

The First Presidency announced dedication and open house dates for the Harare Zimbabwe Temple.

On the week’s Church News podcast, the creative director and co-chairs of this year’s Utah Area YSA Conference talk about the power of gathering. Plus, Primary children are welcomed to take part in Church meetings by speaking and praying.

Statistics for JustServe in 2024, include numbers of new projects and users, and young single adults from 30 countries gathered in Thailand to worship and serve together.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Elder Cook offers welcome at Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s 1st concert in Argentina

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center; Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's South America South Area, left; and Elder Cook’s interpreter, Gabriel Zang, before The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated the 100th anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the gospel with a concert in Buenos Aires, where Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered the welcome message.

Read more about the concert here.
2. ‘We will make ourselves ready’ — Elder Andersen dedicates New Mexico’s second house of the Lord

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, talk with temple sealer Romero Brown and his wife, Laura Brown, before the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, talk with temple sealer Romero Brown and his wife, Laura Brown, before the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17.

“This sacred house of the Lord testifies more than any other place of the immortality of the soul and that life continues beyond the veil,” Elder Andersen said.

Read more about the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedication here.
Read the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedicatory prayer here.
3. Breaking challah, building bridges: Elder Stevenson meets with Jewish leaders

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressees members of the American Jewish Committee during dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 12, 2025.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressees members of the American Jewish Committee during dinner in Salt Lake City, on Aug. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with a 13-person delegation from the American Jewish Committee who visited Salt Lake City to strengthen ties with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Read more about this story here.
4. Elder Gong, other leaders speak at BYU Education Week

Attendees of BYU Education Week fill the Marriott Center to listen to a devotional with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Attendees of BYU Education Week fill the Marriott Center to listen to a devotional with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | BYU photo

Various Church leaders and scholars spoke at this year’s BYU Education Week, including Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

Read more about Elder Gong’s address here.
Read more about Sister Yee’s address here.
Read more about Brother Wunderli’s address here.
5. Dedication, open house dates announced for Harare Zimbabwe Temple

The Harare Zimbabwe Temple at dusk.
The Harare Zimbabwe Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the dedication and open house dates for the Harare Zimbabwe Temple — the first Latter-day Saint temple in the southern Africa nation.

Learn more about the upcoming open house and dedication here.
6. Podcast episode 254: Young single adults ‘Together in Christ’ — at Utah Area conference and gathering places worldwide

Sienna Jenson, Utah Area YSA Conference event co-chair, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Sienna Jenson, Utah Area YSA Conference event co-chair, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this episode of the Church News podcast, the creative director and co-chairs of this year’s Utah Area YSA Conference share insights on the importance of places that draw people “Together in Christ.”

“Our goal is to make sure that all who participate feel closer to their Savior and that they have a great feeling of belonging,” said event co-chair Sienna Johnson.

Listen to the podcast here.
7. ‘God taught us how to teach and preach’: Primary children lead, speak, pray and take part in Church meetings

A Valiant-age boy wearing a suit and tie gives a talk in the chapel.
A Valiant-age Primary child gives a talk in the chapel. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently, a 9-year-old boy conducted a children’s devotional in his stake. He and other children chose the theme, songs, speakers, prayers and refreshments.

The Primary general presidency has taught that children are capable and willing to serve in the Lord’s Church.

Read more about this story here.
8. By the numbers: Serving those in need

A line of helping hands volunteers carries boxes to a group of houses on the hillside in Peru.
Young single adults from Northern Lima bring clothing and blanket donations to El Paraíso de Belén, Peru, in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The number of JustServe users grew by thousands in 2024, as did available projects. Missionaries, members and friends of the Church contributed to service around the world.

See JustServe numbers for 2024 here.
9. YSAs from 30 nations gather in Thailand to be ‘Rooted and Rising’ in Christ

A young single adults pose for a photo during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand.
Young single adults pose for a photo during a July 30-Aug. 3, 2025, YSA conference in Bangkok, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the second international YSA Conference in Asia, hundreds of young single adults from 30 countries gathered to serve, socialize and attend the Bangkok Thailand Temple.

Read more about this story here.
