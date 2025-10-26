Clockwise from left: Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Kara Gildea; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Elders John Mahazovelo and Charlie Jones walk in Maseru, Lesotho, on Sunday, July 20, 2025; President Dallin H. Oaks shakes hands with the ambassador of Mongolia to the United States, His Excellency Batbayar Ulziidelger, in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025; President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks to youth at the Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025; Marsha Waugh, left, embraces Natalie Gehl as they celebrate the new temple following the dedication of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

During the week of Oct. 19 to 25, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to create 55 missions, effective July 1, 2026.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a visit from the ambassador of Mongolia to the United States at Church headquarters on Oct. 22, plus the Church News reported on the ministry of Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to members in Mongolia.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, bore witness of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ to members in Las Vegas, Nevada. President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, dedicated Colorado’s third temple, and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the Rome Summit on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence in the Vatican City.

Also, ground was broken for a second house of the Lord in Ghana, construction is scheduled to begin for the first temple in Belgium, and renderings were released for temples in Samoa, Oklahoma and Texas.

In this week’s Church News podcast episode, Brother Chad H Webb and Becky Scott emphasize the importance of seminary in fostering faith, supporting youth, and encouraging missionary and temple preparation.

The Church made adjustments to 25 section introductions in the Doctrine and Covenants and two chapter summaries in the Book of Mormon, plus a replica of the first ship carrying immigrants from Norway to America docked in New York 200 years after the original voyage.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Church announces the addition of 55 new missions in 2026

Elders John Mahazovelo and Charlie Jones walk in Maseru, Lesotho, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The Church announced plans to create 55 new missions in 2026, which will bring the total number of missions worldwide to 506 — the most ever in Church history.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks said, “It is inspiring to see the number of young Church members who continue to answer the call to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. These missionaries are helping to bless the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year who are choosing to be baptized into the Lord’s Church.”

2. First Presidency meets with Mongolia ambassador; Elder Andersen sees Mongolian members’ joy and excitement for announcements about country’s 1st temple

From left, President Dallin H. Oaks shakes hands with the Ambassador of Mongolia to the United States, His Excellency Batbayar Ulziidelger, in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a meeting focused on the upcoming house of the Lord in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the First Presidency — comprising Church President Dallin H. Oaks; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor — met with the Mongolian ambassador during his visit to Church headquarters.

Elder Andersen ministered to members in Mongolia the same week the site and rendering were released for the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple. “Receiving a temple here in Mongolia is a monumental step in the Church,” he said, adding, “It is a statement to say, ‘We are never leaving Mongolia. We will be here when the Savior returns.’”

3. President Christofferson in Las Vegas testifies of Jesus Christ

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks to youth at the Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Kara Gildea

Speaking just days after being named as second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Christofferson bore witness of the name of Jesus Christ and of His Resurrection to thousands of people over two days of meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related Stories Elder Christofferson highlights shared values of human dignity, pluralistic society

4. President Holland dedicates Grand Junction Colorado Temple, the Church’s 210th

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets volunteers, from left, Hannah Nye, her sister Brielle and brother Logan as he arrives to dedicate the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

On Sunday, Oct. 19, President Holland dedicated the Grand Junction Colorado Temple.

President Holland said that in a time of division, hostility and dishonesty, the temple is a place of instruction, peace, cleanliness and divine covenants — “a world as close to God’s world as we can find in mortality.”

5. AI needs ‘moral grounding and moral compass,’ Elder Gong says

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a tour of the Vatican as part of the Rome Summit on AI Ethics in Rome on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Gong spoke at the Rome Summit on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence in the Vatican City, Oct. 21.

He said when society embeds within AI moral grounding and moral compass, “we embrace our divine identity and purpose and promote human flourishing for the common good.”

Related Stories Elder Gong gives 3 ways global faith leaders can act on AI-centered issues

6. Temple groundbreaking in Ghana, construction to begin on Belgium’s 1st temple, plus 3 temple renderings released

From left, Elder Isaac K. Morrison — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Africa West Area presidency, fourth from left — joins local Church and community members to break ground for the Kumasi Ghana Temple on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Kumasi, Ghana; An exterior rendering of the Brussels Belgium Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kumasi Ghana Temple groundbreaking was held Oct. 18. This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Ghana.

A site dedication for the Brussels Belgium Temple, to be constructed in an existing metropolitan area building, will be held Nov. 22, commencing the temple’s construction phase.

Renderings were released for the Tulsa Oklahoma and Savai’i Samoa temples, both of which were announced in October 2023.

A rendering and site map were also released for the Houston Texas South Temple — the second house of the Lord to be built in the Greater Houston area of Texas.

Related Stories President Nelson’s unique temple contributions

7. Church News podcast, episode 263: Record seminary and institute enrollment blesses young people worldwide

Brother Chad H Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Screenshot from Church News video

On this episode of the Church News podcast, Brother Webb, administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and Becky Scott, associate administrator of operations for seminaries and institutes, discuss the growth and impact of these programs.

Related Stories What to know about new seminary life preparation lessons being rolled out this January

8. 25 Doctrine and Covenants section introductions adjusted following Joseph Smith Papers findings

The Savior loves us, knows our needs and seeks to bless us. When we see with spiritual eyes (see Doctrine and Covenants 76:12), we will recognize his persistent, loving outreach in times both good and challenging, often accomplished as we open and read the scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church recently made adjustments to 25 section introductions in the Doctrine and Covenants and two chapter summaries in the Book of Mormon for accuracy and contextual clarity.

9. Descendants of Norwegian immigrants commemorate ancestors’ historic journey 200 years later

After a 70-day voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, the Restauration sails past the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The Restauration is a replica of the original ship that brought 53 people seeking religious freedom to the United States from Norway 200 years ago. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Norwegian government and FamilySearch celebrated the 200th anniversary of Norwegian immigration to the U.S. with a replica of the first ship carrying immigrants from Norway to the U.S. The replica followed the original ship’s voyage and landed in New York exactly 200 years after the original.