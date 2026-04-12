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Living Faith

In case you missed it: Church leaders speak in general conference; Prophet, Apostles testify of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday; plus 7 more stories

Here are 9 stories from Church News the week of April 5-11

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Clockwise from top left: Conference-goers and Church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026; The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026; A woman poses for a photo in front of the Christus during the Saturday afternoon session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026; Jesus Christ minister to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.
Clockwise from top left: Conferencegoers and Church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026; The First Presidency members — from left, President Henry B. Eyring, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson — give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026; A woman poses for a photo in front of the Christus statue during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2026; Jesus Christ is depicted ministering to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. Clockwise from top left: Isaac Hale, Deseret News; Isaac Hale, Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Carly Ludlow
By Carly Ludlow

During the week of April 5 to 11, President Dallin H. Oaks and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ during the April 2026 general conference.

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each address in April 2026 general conference. On Easter Sunday, members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Church announced the next Friend to Friend broadcast will take place on May 24 and feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke to global leaders during the 2026 Kindness Summit in Salt Lake City.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke to students around the world during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast about the importance of prayer.

Elder José Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during BYU–Idaho’s commencement ceremony.

The Black 14 and College Hall of Fame collaborated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to donate 36,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The Church News compiled a list of seven publications released since 2016 that preserve and celebrate the history, teachings and contributions of women in the Church.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Church leaders speak in April 2026 general conference

Conferencegoers and Church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
Conferencegoers and Church leaders give sustaining votes during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Oaks addressed listeners as the final speaker of the April 2026 general conference, speaking about the importance of following Jesus Christ. Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general officers of the Church also spoke, focusing on the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The conference also contained a solemn assembly to sustain a new Church President and First Presidency.

See what President Oaks taught in conference here.
See conference highlights , news and talk summaries here.
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2. Church News podcast, episode 288: April 2026 general conference — Easter and a solemn assembly

The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
The First Presidency members — from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor — give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Following the 196th Annual General Conference, the past week’s Church News podcast episode features excerpts from each of the conference addresses. It covers topics such as Easter and Christ’s Resurrection, walking His covenant path and sustaining His called prophet on the earth today.

Listen to the podcast here.
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April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast here

3. Prophet, Apostles testify of Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection on Easter Sunday

A woman poses for a photo in front of the Christus statue during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Oaks and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles bore testimonies and witnesses of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday during the April 2026 general conference.

President Oaks said knowledge of the Resurrection provides strength and perspective to endure the challenges of mortality.

Read the testimonies of Jesus Christ shared on Easter Sunday here.
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Elder Quentin L. Cook at April 2026 general conference: ‘Keys, Covenants and Easter’

4. Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency

Jesus Christ ministers to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos.
Jesus Christ is depicted ministering to Nephite children in this picture from the Book of Mormon Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder and Sister Gong will speak at the next Friend to Friend broadcast. The Church announced that the broadcast on May 24 will be hosted by the Primary general presidency.

The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

Read more about the May Friend to Friend broadcast here.
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Read more Church News stories about Primary and children
Resources for teaching children the gospel at home and at church in 2026

5. President Johnson speaks on the importance of daily acts of kindness — both global and personal — in address to global leaders

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the 2026 Kindness Summit, sponsored by the Semnani Family Foundation and One Kind Act a Day, in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026.
President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the 2026 Kindness Summit, sponsored by the Semnani Family Foundation and One Kind Act a Day, in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When it comes to tackling large, global challenges, the solution lies in doing one kind act a day, said President Johnson during the 2026 Kindness Summit, sponsored by the Semnani Family Foundation and One Kind Act a Day.

“Looking at these challenges through that lens keeps me optimistic,” she said. “The challenges are big, but our opportunities are even bigger.”

Read about President Johnson’s devotional here.
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6. When heaven feels silent, ‘keep praying,’ Sister Runia tells BYU–Pathway students

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, April 3, 2026.
Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, April 3, 2026. | Screenshot from BYUPathway.org

Sister Runia offered the simple counsel to BYU-Pathway students around the world: “Keep praying.”

During the BYU–Pathway devotional broadcast, she shared three truths she has learned about prayer.

Read about Sister Runia’s devotional here.
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7. ‘Remember the lesson from the shores of the Great Salt Lake,’ Elder Teixeira tells BYU–Idaho graduates

BYU–Idaho graduates enter the BYU–I Center for commencement on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho.
BYU–Idaho graduates enter the BYU–I Center for commencement on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

Elder José A. Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy, offered a message of hope and encouragement at the BYU-Idaho commencement.

The commencement took place Friday, April 10, with nearly 4,000 graduates in attendance.

Read about Elder José A. Teixeira’s remarks here.
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BYU–Idaho celebrates 25th anniversary of President Hinckley’s historic, transformative announcement
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8. Black 14 and College Football Hall of Fame collaborate with the Church to donate food in Atlanta

Tony McGee, left, and Mel Hamilton, right, of the Black 14 Philanthropy thank Dustin Walker, the truck driver who delivered 36,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The Black 14, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Church collaborated for the food donation. | Alicia Lee, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Black 14 Philanthropy and College Football Hall of Fame donated 36,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

This donation brings the Black 14’s total to 1.75 million pounds of food donated across the country since 2020.

Read more about the food donation here.
Related Stories
Black 14 and the Church unite: ‘This is all about healing and really the Savior’s grace’
How lives have been blessed by the Church’s efforts to care for those in need

9. 7 publications that highlight and celebrate Latter-day Saint women’s history

Copies of books highlighting Latter-day Saint women history published by The Church Historian’s Press are displayed during a release event at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
Copies of books highlighting Latter-day Saint women's history published by the Church Historian’s Press are displayed during a release event at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The Church News compiled a list of seven publications released since 2016 that preserve and celebrate the history, teachings and contributions of women in the Church, including the newest volume, “Rise Up and Speak,” featuring discourses from Eliza R. Snow.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during a release event for “Rise Up and Speak: Selected Discourses of Eliza R. Snow.” She said: “It’s such a gift that we have this history.”

Read more about the publications about Latter-day Saint women’s history here.
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First 50 years of Relief Society reflected in new book of original documents
Church honors Young Women organization with new scholarly history, ‘Carry On’
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