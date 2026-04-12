During the week of April 5 to 11, President Dallin H. Oaks and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ during the April 2026 general conference.
This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each address in April 2026 general conference. On Easter Sunday, members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The Church announced the next Friend to Friend broadcast will take place on May 24 and feature Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke to global leaders during the 2026 Kindness Summit in Salt Lake City.
Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke to students around the world during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast about the importance of prayer.
Elder José Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during BYU–Idaho’s commencement ceremony.
The Black 14 and College Hall of Fame collaborated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to donate 36,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The Church News compiled a list of seven publications released since 2016 that preserve and celebrate the history, teachings and contributions of women in the Church.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Church leaders speak in April 2026 general conference
President Oaks addressed listeners as the final speaker of the April 2026 general conference, speaking about the importance of following Jesus Christ. Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general officers of the Church also spoke, focusing on the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The conference also contained a solemn assembly to sustain a new Church President and First Presidency.
See what President Oaks taught in conference here.
See conference highlights , news and talk summaries here.
2. Church News podcast, episode 288: April 2026 general conference — Easter and a solemn assembly
Following the 196th Annual General Conference, the past week’s Church News podcast episode features excerpts from each of the conference addresses. It covers topics such as Easter and Christ’s Resurrection, walking His covenant path and sustaining His called prophet on the earth today.
Listen to the podcast here.
3. Prophet, Apostles testify of Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection on Easter Sunday
President Oaks and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles bore testimonies and witnesses of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday during the April 2026 general conference.
President Oaks said knowledge of the Resurrection provides strength and perspective to endure the challenges of mortality.
Read the testimonies of Jesus Christ shared on Easter Sunday here.
4. Primary children invited to watch May Friend to Friend with Elder Gong and Primary general presidency
Elder and Sister Gong will speak at the next Friend to Friend broadcast. The Church announced that the broadcast on May 24 will be hosted by the Primary general presidency.
The episode is titled “Friend to Friend: Prophets Guide Us to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”
Read more about the May Friend to Friend broadcast here.
5. President Johnson speaks on the importance of daily acts of kindness — both global and personal — in address to global leaders
When it comes to tackling large, global challenges, the solution lies in doing one kind act a day, said President Johnson during the 2026 Kindness Summit, sponsored by the Semnani Family Foundation and One Kind Act a Day.
“Looking at these challenges through that lens keeps me optimistic,” she said. “The challenges are big, but our opportunities are even bigger.”
Read about President Johnson’s devotional here.
6. When heaven feels silent, ‘keep praying,’ Sister Runia tells BYU–Pathway students
Sister Runia offered the simple counsel to BYU-Pathway students around the world: “Keep praying.”
During the BYU–Pathway devotional broadcast, she shared three truths she has learned about prayer.
Read about Sister Runia’s devotional here.
7. ‘Remember the lesson from the shores of the Great Salt Lake,’ Elder Teixeira tells BYU–Idaho graduates
Elder José A. Teixeira, a General Authority Seventy, offered a message of hope and encouragement at the BYU-Idaho commencement.
The commencement took place Friday, April 10, with nearly 4,000 graduates in attendance.
Read about Elder José A. Teixeira’s remarks here.
8. Black 14 and College Football Hall of Fame collaborate with the Church to donate food in Atlanta
In collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Black 14 Philanthropy and College Football Hall of Fame donated 36,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
This donation brings the Black 14’s total to 1.75 million pounds of food donated across the country since 2020.
Read more about the food donation here.
9. 7 publications that highlight and celebrate Latter-day Saint women’s history
The Church News compiled a list of seven publications released since 2016 that preserve and celebrate the history, teachings and contributions of women in the Church, including the newest volume, “Rise Up and Speak,” featuring discourses from Eliza R. Snow.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during a release event for “Rise Up and Speak: Selected Discourses of Eliza R. Snow.” She said: “It’s such a gift that we have this history.”