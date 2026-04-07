Episode 288: April 2026 general conference — Easter and a solemn assembly

The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

On April 4-5, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its 196th Annual General Conference .

The two days of general sessions began with a solemn assembly to sustain the new Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks , and a new First Presidency .

This special conference edition of the Church News podcast, hosted by reporter Mary Richards , features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics such as Easter and Christ’s resurrection, walking His covenant path and sustaining His called prophet on the earth today.

Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Transcript:

President Dallin H. Oaks: But as followers of Christ, we should seek to live peaceably and lovingly with other children of God who do not share our values and do not have the covenant obligations we have assumed. In a democratic government, we should seek fairness for all. In countless circumstances, strangers’ suspicions or even hostility gradually give way to friendship when personal contacts produce mutual respect.

0:39

Mary Richards: This is Mary Richards, reporter at the Church News. Welcome to the Church News podcast. Today, we are taking you on a journey of connection as we discuss news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Millions tuned in Easter weekend, April 4-5, for the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with messages from the President and Prophet of the Church, President Dallin H. Oaks; the First Presidency; the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and other Church leaders.

This special conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics such as Easter and Christ’s Resurrection, walking His covenant path and sustaining His called prophet on the earth today.

1:32

General conference began with a solemn assembly introduced by President Dallin H. Oaks as follows.

President Dallin H. Oaks: The conference we convene today is different because it begins with what we call a solemn assembly. For more than a century, this has been an event of great significance to members of the Church. In a solemn assembly, we will sustain members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, voting by quorums and groups. We do this only in the first conference where a new president and prophet of the Church has been called.

I am grateful to be among those whose leadership callings are formally recognized in this way and to express appreciation for your participation in this significant occasion. In advance, I express our gratitude as leaders of the Church for our members’ sustaining vote, prayers and support. We also pray for you to be guided and prospered as you continue the great service you give to the children of God throughout the world.

At this Easter season, I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.

3:15

Mary Richards: Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about his own conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his mid-20s and how serving in callings has helped him and others go about the Lord’s business.

Elder Patrick Kearon: I have learned over and over again that whatever our offering in the Lord’s economy, we always come out ahead.

When the Savior called Peter, Andrew, James and John to follow Him, they instantly dropped their nets. If a call were ever inconvenient or incomprehensible, it must have been this one on the shore of Galilee, yet with faith they followed. And what of feeling disheartened or flagging? Well, even with all they saw, felt and experienced, those first apostles needed the Lord’s gentle reminding and His repeated invitation to feed His sheep.

Our service is a choice, an offering to God and a blessing. We all know that prayer, study of scripture and worship at church and in the temple are critical to the development of our faith. Have we also come to see our callings as having a foundational role in the expansion of our faith? Callings from the Lord are tailor-made for our growth as we humble ourselves, look outward and learn that indeed when we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in fact in the service of our God.

4:59

Mary Richards: Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, testified of the power of ministering to God’s children on earth, sharing love to them one by one.

Sister Kristin M. Yee: Ministering is truly loving and caring for others as the Savior would. It is a way of being. It is the way of our Savior, Jesus Christ. It is not a program or a checklist. Ministering is the essence of who God is and who we can become as we follow Him.

We are not called to or released from ministering. It is part of fulfilling the covenants we made at baptism and in the temple. We covenant to take upon us the Savior’s name, becoming as He is as we sacrifice and consecrate our lives to Him. When we minister as He would, we begin to think, feel and love as He would.

Our Father in Heaven carries out His eternal work by ministering to the individual needs of His children one by one. The Savior showed us this pattern often during His mortal ministry as He compassionately blessed, healed and cared for “the one.” He invites us to do likewise, to minister in individual and personal ways, ways that help us to feel the love of God. When we feel loved and seen by Him, it changes everything. And when we bless the one, we bless the whole.

6:27

Mary Richards: The newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, spoke about the Savior’s invitation to come home and highlighted stories of people returning to church.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert: Feelings we don’t belong, struggling with doubts or being limited by traditions are just a few of the reasons we don’t immediately answer the call to come home. But even as societal pressures pull people away from their faith, life’s deeper questions do not go away.

As President Nelson taught, “The truth is that it is much more exhausting to seek happiness where you can never find it.” President Oaks declared that the journey home starts by reanchoring on the Savior. Only Jesus Christ can fully restore that light and joy into your life. We all struggle. We need the patience, service and love from others. To those who are trying to help those they love, hold on to the truth. Keep your covenants. Helping others requires you to stay in your covenants. To those who are struggling to come home, know that it is your Savior who is the one calling you back.

7:55

Mary Richards: Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles urged everyone to continue to endure valiantly to the end, reminding listeners of the promised joy and blessings of pressing forward with faith.

Elder David A. Bednar: Enduring to the end is the joyous quest of a lifetime — a pressing forward with faith in Jesus Christ in a gradual process of trusting in and receiving help from our Savior to become more like Him. As our love for Him grows ever stronger and deeper, we can be blessed to receive spiritual perspective, the Lord’s empowering grace and exceedingly great and indescribable joy.

The scriptural phrase “come unto me” (3 Nephi 9:22) is the Savior’s introductory invitation to learn and act in His doctrine and begin a process of spiritual rebirth. The scriptural phrase “endure to the end” (3 Nephi 15:9) is a repeated reminder of the mighty spiritual change in our hearts that should be ongoing throughout our lives. It also is His promise of what we may become if we truly are possessed of the pure love of Christ.

The Lord revealed to the Prophet Joseph Smith, “All thrones and dominions, principalities and powers, shall be revealed and set forth upon all who have endured valiantly for the gospel of Jesus Christ” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:29).

9:37

Mary Richards: Elder Michael John U. Teh, a General Authority Seventy, shared the importance of keeping covenants and testified of following living prophets.

Elder Michael John U. Teh: It is interesting to me that some people would think that God’s prophets live in the past and are not attuned to the times. Everything I know of prophets is the opposite. They actually see into the future as watchmen on a tower.

As we learn in the book of Mosiah, “A seer can know of things which are past, and also of things which are to come, and by them shall all things be revealed, or, rather, shall secret things be made manifest, and hidden things shall come to light, and things which are not known shall be made known by them, and also things shall be made known by them which otherwise could not be known” (Mosiah 8:17).

I testify that we are led today by a living Prophet, even President Dallin H. Oaks. He, along with his counselors in the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, are indeed prophets, seers and revelators.

10:52

Mary Richards: Elder Jorge T. Becerra, also of the Seventy, warned of the danger of double-mindedness. He gave advice on overcoming that spiritual dilemma by keeping commandments such as tithing, obedience and sacrifice.

Elder Jorge T. Becerra: For example, the Lord gave Adam and Eve “commandments, that they should worship the Lord their God, and should offer the firstlings of their flocks, for an offering unto the Lord. And Adam was obedient unto the commandments of the Lord. And after many days an angel of the Lord appeared unto Adam, saying: Why dost thou offer sacrifices unto the Lord? And Adam said unto him: I know not, save the Lord commanded me. And then the angel spake, saying: This thing is a similitude of the sacrifice of the Only Begotten of the Father, which is full of grace and truth” (Moses 5:5-7).

Please notice that the Lord commanded Adam and Eve to offer the firstlings of their flock. In other words, he commanded them to put God first to avoid the spiritual dilemma of double-mindedness.

Attendees make their way out of the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

12:03

Mary Richards: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, gave the closing message of the Saturday morning session with an admonition to pray always. He testified of God’s love and His power to grant peace and hope to His disciples.

President Henry B. Eyring: Brothers and sisters, I bear my testimony that the Savior’s promise is true and that a humble prayer for peace in your heart will be honored. I felt it at the funeral of my wife of 61 years. I was surprised at the feeling of peace and almost joy. The people at the funeral must have wondered why I was smiling. It was because the Lord had answered my prayer for peace with an assurance from the Holy Ghost which allowed me to envision the happy reunion ahead with her.

The Lord gave me peace and hope that He had promised His disciples. He said: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled” (John 14:27).

13:42

Mary Richards: Opening the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners to contemplate how to be better ministers in charge of the Lord’s precious cargo.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: Our role as assigned ministering brothers and sisters, adults and youth. Please know you represent the Lord, scripturally aligned, serving those who are “numbered among the people of the church of Christ” whose “names [are] taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way” (Moroni 6:4). We are to “watch over” Church members and “be with and strengthen them” (Doctrine and Covenants 20:53).

The greatest success in missionary work comes as we act in normal and natural ways. The same is true in ministering. I invite you to contemplate how you can: Provide Christlike love, caring and service. Offer help and comfort in times of spiritual or temporal need. Prayerfully seek the guidance of the Spirit. Help prepare families to make and keep sacred covenants with God as they receive ordinances.

Consider your ministering assignment as “Christlike caring” of the Lord’s most trusted possessions, who at the end of their mortal journey can be claimed and redeemed by Him.

15:10

Mary Richards: Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about how true discipleship is a personal decision, not just an inherited faith.

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega: Becoming a lifelong disciple of Christ is a process; the sum of multiple small, daily personal and spiritual events. President Dallin H. Oaks taught: “We need to be patient ..., even with ourselves. Overcoming doubt ... can be a lengthy process, as with building faith.”

The path of discipleship often resembles climbing a mountain. The shortest path to the top is not always the most appropriate and often not the safest either. Thus, we must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one. Jesus Christ and His restored gospel constitute that same path that leads us to the true summit.

16:27

Mary Richards: Sharing his conversion to Christianity and the restored gospel, Elder Wan-Liang Wu, also of the Seventy, testified of the power of conversion and coming unto Jesus Christ.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu: The Savior declared, “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent” (John 17:3). How can we come to know the only true God and obtain eternal life? The Savior responds, “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6).

The only way we can come to know our Heavenly Father and gain eternal life is by coming unto Christ and following Him. Coming unto Christ is much more than just learning of Christ. It includes faith and works. It means to be converted to Him and to His restored gospel. As we do so, we will have greater happiness, hope, peace and purpose in this life.

17:43

Mary Richards: The first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, Brother David J. Wunderli, shared how abiding in and walking with Christ lightens all burdens.

Brother David J. Wunderli: The Lord promised Enoch, “Mountains shall flee before you, and the rivers shall turn from their course; and thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me” (Moses 6:34).

Like Enoch, many of our youth today are choosing to abide with Jesus Christ. They are choosing to keep Him in their lives. They are walking with Him. They are gathering in record numbers to temples throughout the world. They wake before sunrise to participate in seminary. More are serving missions, resulting in more of God’s children being baptized than ever before. Today’s rising generation has been gifted with talents to gather and attributes of empathy and understanding. More are committed to becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

19:09

Mary Richards: Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a personal story of what he has learned as an Apostle. He testified that God’s love is universal yet personal.

Elder Gérald Caussé: Christlike love grows and multiplies as it is shared. When we show others the pure love of Christ, they come to recognize more fully how deeply the Lord cares for them — and in turn, their own capacity to love is enlarged and strengthened.

Years ago, while spending peaceful time in the beautiful countryside, I stepped outside after the sunset to rest on a lounge chair. The night was so dark that I could hardly see anything. Instinctively, I looked up and noticed a tiny flickering point of light. Then another. As my eyes adjusted to the darkness, the sky filled with stars. I thought, “This is like our relationship with God.” Some think He is distant, and life feels heavy as a result. But if they pause to reflect on His presence in their lives, they will find that He is near, quietly present, far closer than they imagine.

Attendees make their way out of the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

20:20

Mary Richards: Elder Brian J. Holmes, a General Authority Seventy, invited listeners to follow the living prophet in order to walk with Jesus Christ.

Elder Brian J. Holmes: Our Savior invites us to walk with Him. His way is the covenant path, the one path that leads to our celestial finish line. We choose to walk the covenant path by exercising faith in Jesus Christ unto repentance, receiving the ordinances of His gospel and enduring to the end. These ordinances are essential. As Jesus taught Nicodemus, “Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.” (John 3:5).

Just as the band tethered the blind runner to his guide, covenants bind us to our guide — Jesus Christ. Elder David A. Bednar taught, “The covenant connection we have with our Heavenly Father and His resurrected and living Son is the supernal source of perspective, hope, power, peace and enduring joy.” Once we bind ourselves to our Savior through covenant, only we can sever the tie. Jesus never will.

21:35

Mary Richards: Continuing the theme of walking with Christ, General Authority Seventy Elder Clement M. Matswagothata reminded listeners that they are never lost to Christ.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata: Just as that family prayed for me, there is someone praying for you. Please remember: Your pain is not a sign that God does not love you. He truly does.

So, as President D. Todd Christofferson taught, “In the midst of [the] refiner’s fire, rather than get angry with God, get close to God.” You see, not only does the Savior know you, but He also wants you to come to know Him and His Father. In His great Intercessory Prayer, He declared, “This is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent” (John 17:3).

He is the Good Shepherd who leads us to green pastures and still waters. He is the Light of the World who lights our paths so that we need not walk in darkness. The question should never be “Will the Savior walk with me?” He will. The real question is “Will I walk with Him?”

22:50

Mary Richards: The concluding speaker of the Saturday afternoon session of general conference was Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He outlined why abiding in Christ and His gospel is vital, as Jesus Christ is the True Vine.

Elder Ulisses Soares: Throughout His ministry, the Savior spoke on several occasions the sacred words “I am.” Using sublime metaphors to bear witness of who He eternally is, the great Jehovah of the Old Testament, the Son of God, the promised Messiah.

Among these declarations is one of the most solemn and tender teachings of His ministry, spoken on the night preceding His suffering and death. “I am the true vine, … ye are the branches. He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing” (John 15:1, 5). Through this beautiful and moving metaphor, the Savior teaches that He is the true, trusted and essential source of spiritual nourishment for our souls.

Through Him we receive strength beyond our own, to not only survive the challenge of life but to grow and thrive. Through Him becomes more hopeful and more joyful, and the fruits of the Spirit are manifested in us.

24:27

Mary Richards: The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, was the first speaker of the Sunday morning session on Easter. He testified of the resurrected Christ and how the Savior helps people overcome obstacles.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf: But the bold message of the empty tomb is that Jesus Christ is not merely a historical figure. We do not seek Him among the dead. He is risen. We understand He is not confined to the pages of a book any more than He was confined to that grave of stone. The scriptures teach us not only who Jesus was but who He is. Because of what happened on that Sunday morning, we can speak of Jesus Christ in the present tense. He lives. Today. At this moment.

He lives and is an active, ongoing influence in His Church and in the personal lives of those who follow Him. He guides, comforts, listens, calms our fears and wipes away our tears. The message of the risen Christ is that with His strength, all obstacles can be overcome. Because Jesus Christ conquered death, surely He can conquer any danger, confusion or doubt we face.

Audience members listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

26:06

Mary Richards: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman held a copy of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide and bore testimony of the strength that can come on the best and worst days through following the gospel standards in the document.

President Emily Belle Freeman: On that worst day with Greg several weeks ago, I opened my “For the Strength of Youth” guide, wondering if the eternal truths, invitations and promised blessings from the guide could really help Greg and I find strength in Christ. Here is what I read. Maybe these words will help you:

“God’s plan is for you. ... He has all power and knows all things. You can trust Him, even when life is hard.”

“God wants to communicate with you.” He knows you. He knows your name. “Pour out your heart to Him. ... Be still and listen for His answers.”

“Jesus Christ will help you. ... When you are worried, afraid or struggle in any way, He will comfort you.”

“Walk in God’s light. ... You make better choices when you can see things clearly.”

“Temple ordinances and covenants give you greater access to God’s blessings,” help you navigate your life with divine guidance, increase your companionship with the Spirit and with angels, and enable you to live up to your privileges and draw upon the power of God.

Finally, “Jesus Christ brings joy. ... You might have a bad day, a bad week or a bad year. [Just remember,] joy is not the absence of sorrow in your life; it is the presence of Jesus Christ in your life.”

27:51

Mary Richards: Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about the power of elevating personal spiritual preparation and reverence for partaking of the sacrament each Sunday.

Elder Pedro X. Larreal: The ordinance of the sacrament makes the sacrament meeting the most sacred and important meeting in the Church. During the sacrament, we should try to remove every worldly thought from our minds. That is time to be prayerful and reverent; not a time for reading secular books or magazines, nor is it a time for checking our cell phones. This sacred time is to feel His love for us and remember Him to know that we are never alone, and this Spirit will be with us to help us during trials and challenges.

President Dallin H. Oaks taught, “By participating weekly and appropriately in the ordinance of the sacrament, we qualify for the promise that we will ‘always have his Spirit to be with [us]’ (Doctrine and Covenants 20:77).”

29:10

Mary Richards: Another General Authority Seventy, Elder Edward B. Rowe, invited listeners to enter and follow the covenant path, reminding them that Christ truly is the perfect guide.

Elder Edward B. Rowe: Though our paths in life are unique, each is to be within the covenant path, for that is Christ’s path. We enter that path and connect ourselves to Jesus Christ as our guide through exercising faith in Him, repenting and making sacred promises, or covenants, with Him. We follow in His footsteps within the covenant path by being in holy places, like the temple, and by having sacred experiences through partaking of the sacrament, praying, studying the scriptures and ministering to others.

The more time we spend with our guide in this way — and strive to follow His example — the more we will develop a deep bond and special relationship with Him and our Heavenly Father. We will feel the Savior’s love, be blessed with His strength and have greater trust in Him. Even our very natures will change to become more like Him.

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

30:30

Mary Richards: On Easter Sunday, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the reality of the Savior’s Resurrection and His powerful gift of resurrection for all, including lost loved ones.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: Some years ago at a general conference, I spoke of our grandson Paxton, who was born with a very rare chromosomal deletion. His parents would have carried him to the Savior when He called for all “afflicted in any manner” to come that He might “heal them” (3 Nephi 17:7).

Paxton lived three treasured years. He could not speak, crawl, walk or run after his brothers. But little Paxton’s hands reached out to ours and to our Savior with love and affection. I remember the first time Paxton’s father and I gave him a priesthood blessing, that, as it says in the scriptures, “the works of God should be made manifest in him” (John 9:3). They were. He brought immense joy to our families. Families with such a precious member know what a privilege it is to be blessed with one with special needs. Associating with Paxton, our whole family gained an increased, deep and abiding trust in the Lord.

Then, God reached out and took him home. The words of the Psalmist say it all: “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning” (Psalm 30:5).

32:16

Mary Richards: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave an address about celebrating Christ this Easter season and His infinite capacity to empathize and send comfort.

Elder Dale G. Renlund: Reflect on these reasons we celebrate Easter. First, Jesus Christ conquered death. He literally rose from the tomb. Because of Him, resurrection is a universal and unconditional gift for everyone who comes to earth. Death is not the end because the spirit and the body will be reunited, never again to be divided.

Second, Jesus Christ has both the power and the desire to save us from our sins. Because of Jesus Christ, when we repent and follow Him, “immediately [will] the great plan of redemption be brought about unto [us]” (Alma 34:31). The Redeemer suffered the punishment for everyone’s sins, transgressions and mistakes. He can and will declare guiltless all who repent and believe on His name and follow the covenant path and strive to endure to the end. “All mankind may be saved” (Articles of Faith 1:3) because of Him and His atoning sacrifice. “All” means “everyone.” If everyone, then anyone. If anyone, then even one. And if even one, then even you.

34:00

Mary Richards: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about Jesus Christ’s Atonement. He said an understanding of the Atonement can help strengthen all, even in their darkest days.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo: And sometimes we need the faith in Jesus Christ that all will work out in the end. Now, you may say, “I’m not facing the same challenge. How does this apply to me?” During this mortal life, each of us will face our own dark days, times when things are not going as hoped. When you face this darkness of sorrow, please remember that dark day when Jesus Christ was humiliated, bruised, abused, reviled and lifted on the cross for you and me.

That day was filled with devastating, consuming sorrow that gnawed at the souls of those who loved and honored Jesus Christ. But the doom of that day did not last forever. The despair did not linger, because on Sunday the resurrected Savior overcame the bonds of death. So no matter how dark your days are, please remember that Sunday will come.

35:21

Mary Richards: Elder Alan R. Walker, also of the Seventy, talked about becoming “a peculiar treasure” of the Lord by obeying the Savior’s voice and commandments.

Elder Alan R. Walker: Becoming the Lord’s treasure and receiving His divine acceptance is not something casual or accidental. It requires patient effort, faithful persistence and sacrifice. We must be willing to lay aside the lesser things of the world — habits, ambitions or comforts that distance our hearts from Him — so that we may offer ourselves wholly and without reservation. As we choose to follow prophetic counsel, even when it stretches us or when it feels inconvenient, We demonstrate our love for the Lord and show that we cherish Him above all worldly desires.

President D. Todd Christofferson has taught that as we walk in faithful obedience to our covenants, there flows into our lives a “continual [stream] of blessings” from God, divine power that enables us to endure trials and even “convert tribulation into triumph.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

36:44

Mary Richards: Closing the Sunday morning session, President Dallin H. Oaks invited all to follow the resurrected Lord by being peacemakers in families, communities and beyond.

President Dallin H. Oaks: Each of us can strive to follow our Savior in His teachings about how to relate to one another. This does not mean surrendering our values. The covenants we have made inevitably position us as devoted participants in the eternal contest between truth and error.

We balance our various responsibilities. This balancing is not easy. When we seek to keep all the commandments in our personal lives, we are sometimes accused of having no love for those who don’t. When we show personal love and support loving causes, we are sometimes misunderstood as implying support for results that contradict our other religious duties.

But as followers of Christ, we should seek to live peaceably and lovingly with other children of God who do not share our values and do not have the covenant obligations we have assumed. In a democratic government, we should seek fairness for all. In countless circumstances, strangers’ suspicions or even hostility gradually give way to friendship when personal contacts produce mutual respect.

The Prophet Joseph Smith taught that we should “pour forth love” to all people. Speaking of our Savior, the Apostle John wrote, “We love him, because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19). We can follow the example of Jesus Christ, who is our role model, by choosing to love others — even if they show little or no love toward us. He declared, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9). Peacemakers. How it would change the world if followers of Christ would forego harsh and hurtful words in all their communications.

39:25

Mary Richards: As the beginning speaker in the Sunday afternoon session, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, taught listeners about acquiring the character of Christ to prepare for His Second Coming.

President D. Todd Christofferson: In summary, Jesus acts and thinks out of pure love. He yearns to bless and lift others, and He delights to do the will of God. With faith in Christ, we can pray that the Holy Spirit will effect a mighty change in us to instill these same divine motivations in our heart and help us practice the attributes of a Christlike character. We can keep repenting to improve as we strive to follow the Lord’s example, “which faith and repentance bringeth a change of heart” (Helaman 15:7). We can “become the people God needs us to be.”

I return to the matter of Jesus Christ’s Second Coming. Adopting the character of Christ is not only a question of our personal preparation but a primary element of preparing the world for the Lord’s return and His glorious millennial reign. We tend to underestimate the influence of Christlike individuals in the world. But working one by one has always been Jesus’ approach to changing society and establishing His kingdom. It is the aggregation of individual choices over time that forms and changes societies for good or ill. No one of us alone can change the world, but each of us can have an influence in the world.

On this joyful Easter Sunday, I bear testimony of the resurrected, living Jesus Christ. He is the head of this, His Church. President Dallin H. Oaks is called by Him to preside over the Church on the earth and to be the Lord’s prophetic spokesman to the world.

41:32

Mary Richards: Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy, read and expounded upon five times in the Book of Mormon where readers are reminded to “remember, remember.”

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong: The Book of Mormon was written for our day and for our future. As we study its pages, we come to know the truth. As we understand its teachings, they begin to shape our hearts. As we internalize its messages and immerse ourselves in its words, we will be guided to discern right from wrong and empowered to use our God-given agency wisely.

Do you still remember the five sets of “remember, remember” verses in the Book of Mormon? They are: One, we can dwell with God in a state of never-ending happiness if we keep His commandments (see Mosiah 2:41). Two, we will be cut off from God’s presence if we do not keep His commandments (see Alma 37:13). Three, we can only be saved through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ (see Helaman 5:9). Four, we will not fall if we build our foundation upon Jesus Christ (see Helaman 5:12). Five, we were given knowledge and agency to choose and act wisely (see Helaman 14:30).

42:54

Mary Richards: Elder Aaron T. Hall, also of the Seventy, outlined the many names of Jesus Christ, what they mean and the blessings that come from knowing Him.

Elder Aaron T. Hall: Brothers and sisters, what names of Jesus Christ help you glory in Him? Perhaps Master, Counselor or Friend. When life feels infuriatingly unfair and finding the strength to glory in the Lord seems difficult, reflect on the meaning of His divine names, and let Him restore peace to your soul.

With perfect understanding of our mortal experience, Jesus Christ lovingly extends this promise: “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:63). To draw near to Him, He invites us to learn of Him, listen to His words and to walk with Him. To find Him, He invites us into a covenant relationship where we can receive direct access to His power and an extra measure of His love and mercy.

Attendees leave after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

44:07

Mary Richards: Primary General President Susan H. Porter said Heavenly Father’s children can say, like the Savior, “Here am I, send me” (Abraham 3:27), a lesson that can be applied to everyone on earth.

President Susan H. Porter: Heavenly Father knew that when we came to earth, we would make mistakes and would need help to return home to Him. Do you know who Heavenly Father chose to help us? Yes, Jesus. Jesus Christ had so much love for Heavenly Father and for us, He said, “Here am I, send me” (Abraham 3:27).

Heavenly Father sent Jesus to earth. He showed us how to live to be happy. He taught us how to love God and love others. In Gethsemane, Jesus suffered the pain of all our sins and challenges. He died on the cross. And then, in the greatest miracle of all, He was resurrected. That is what we celebrate today on Easter. Jesus, our Lord and Savior, won the battle over everything that is hard and unfair in our lives.

Jesus Christ knows you. He understands you, and He loves you. Jesus has done everything to help you.

45:39

Mary Richards: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the sacred sealing power of the holy priesthood that binds families together forever.

Elder Neil L. Andersen: The sacred ordinance binds us together with our eternal companion and with God. We solemnly vow to keep the covenants, and the Lord promises us, as we are faithful, unspeakable blessings in mortality and beyond, including thrones, powers and dominions in the eternal world.

Our even greater hope, however, is a desire to refine our very nature, to become more like our Savior, allowing us one day to live with Him. Within our sacred marriage, bound to God and to each other, we find ourselves in a crucible of spiritual development where the vital qualities of sacrifice, charity, patience and being a peacemaker — as President Oaks spoke of this morning — the very character of Christ, as President Christofferson said, can become a greater part of us.

As we increase our love for the Savior, our love for each other grows. Like our own discipleship, our eternal marriage is not a short-term experiment but a journey, an eternal journey of becoming who God desires us to become.

47:16

Mary Richards: Reflecting on Easter, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the sealing power was restored to the earth through the prophet Elijah on an Easter Sunday 190 years ago.

Elder Quentin L. Cook: It is my witness that His Atonement accomplished His Father’s plan of salvation and provides the way for everyone who has ever lived to be free of death unconditionally and free of sin on condition of repentance. Therefore, the seminal doctrines of the Resurrection and the Atonement have been accomplished by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

This Easter Sunday also coincides with a magnificent vision of the Savior that occurred in the Kirtland Temple on Easter Sunday of 1836, 190 years ago, just one week after the Kirtland Temple was dedicated. That day, like today, was one of those times when Easter and the Passover season overlap.

The appearance of the Savior to the Prophet Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery and the keys committed by Moses, Elias and Elijah are central to the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days. The role of Elijah in restoring the priesthood keys of the sealing power is crucial in our journey of returning to our Father as a covenant people.

48:49

Mary Richards: Continuing the theme of eternal families, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, said Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know every family’s story.

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo: God keeps His promises — but in His timing. These stories are not about statistics. They are about souls. I witness that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know every family represented in these stories. They know the tears, the prayers and the patience. They know the feelings of every waiting spouse, every praying heart and every child. They know every sacred promise. These things remind us that conversion is personal. Timing is individual. Agency is sacred.

To those in part-member families, do not lose heart. To those who are waiting, do not give up. To those who are invited, know that the invitation is rooted in Christlike love. To all members of the Church, let’s continue to minister one by one and ensure that no one sits alone.

49:56

Mary Richards: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the comfort Christ can give as people learn to walk with Him.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: Each Sabbath, we invite all to come worship Jesus Christ in the community of His restored Church. In the sacramental ordinance, we covenant that we are willing to take upon us the name of Jesus Christ, always remember Him and keep His commandments. He promises we can always have His Spirit to be with us. As we witness and remember Jesus each week, we abide and walk with Him.

Just as the disciples on the road to Emmaus asked Jesus to abide with them, Jesus Christ promises to abide with us. In the Gospel of John, chapters 14 and 15, Jesus teaches His disciples and us how He can remain, belong and walk with us. His faithfulness is stronger than the cords of death. When we have a question, problem or joy, Jesus Christ says, “I am your answer, your way, your truth, your life.”

51:18

Mary Richards: The concluding speaker of the April 2026 general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the Prophet and President of the Church, President Dallin H. Oaks.

We give him the final word on this special episode of the Church News podcast as he testifies of Jesus Christ and invites everyone to share Christlike love with all God’s children.

51:44

President Dallin H. Oaks: Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come. He knows us and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love.

We have been reminded of the central role of marriage and families in our Heavenly Father’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children. May we all demonstrate the pure love of Christ in our families, in our communities and in all of our interchanges with God’s children.

As the messages from this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain. The Lord has promised, “Unto him that receiveth I will give more” (2 Nephi 28:30).

As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance. I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and “look to God and live” (Alma 37:47). In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.