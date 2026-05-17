During the week of May 10 to 16, the Church News released a three-part series focusing on a discussion of religious freedom through personal stories and messages from scholars, featuring a discussion with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced a new temple to be built in Otavalo, Ecuador.
The Church News also reported on the ministry trip of Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in four countries across Asia in April.
Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy who was serving as executive director of the Missionary Department, died on Monday, May 11.
The Sunday School general presidency spoke with the Church News about the upcoming Sunday schedule changes.
Current and former members of general presidencies and general advisory councils of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations met for an annual gathering as they discussed the arc of discipleship.
The Young Men general presidency spoke on how to support better relationships between youth and bishops in an Instagram Live video. The First Presidency released an exterior rendering for the Rapid City South Dakota Temple.
In a recent Church News podcast episode, Pacific Palisades Ward Bishop Taylor Mammen spoke about the recovery process after destructive wildfires burned down the Pacific Palisades meetinghouse and what it is like to meet again as a congregation in the new building.
On May 11, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced the five guest artists who will be joining them for the upcoming Hollywood Bowl benefits concert, marking 100 years since the Choir first performed at the Hollywood Bowl.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Voices of Faith: A three-part series highlighting the value of religious freedom
In a three-part series, the Church News discusses religious freedom through personal stories and discussions with scholars.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined other faith leaders and scholars and discussed a hopeful perspective on the strength that unity brings to preserving religious freedom.
Read more about Voices of Faith Part 1 here.
Read more about Voices of Faith Part 2 here.
Read more about Voices of Faith Part 3 here.
2. New temple announced for Otavalo, Ecuador
During a devotional in Otavalo, Ecuador, Elder Renlund read the announcement of a new temple to be built in the city located nearly 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the capital city of Quito.
This marks the first temple to be announced outside the United States since President Dallin H. Oaks became President of the Church.
Read more about the Otavalo Ecuador temple announcement here.
3. Elder Caussé testifies in Asia that no one is ‘beyond the reach of the Lord’s infinite blessings’
Elder Caussé met with religious leaders in Indonesia and ministered to individuals in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.
While there, Elder Caussé reorganized the stake leadership in Singapore. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, during this April ministry trip.
Read more about Elder Causse’s Asia Ministry here.
4. Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Missionary Department, dies at age 59
Elder Bassett — a loving husband, father and grandfather and sitting General Authority Seventy — died on May 11.
Elder Bassett suffered a traumatic brain injury while in St. George, Utah, with his family, according to a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Less than a week before his death, Elder Bassett testified of the doctrine of Christ, the sacrament and the Savior during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Read more about Elder W. Mark Bassett’s death here.
5. Sunday School general president and counselor on upcoming Sunday schedule changes
Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and his counselors recently commented on the upcoming Sunday schedule changes.
President Johnson said the changes will help with “the consistency of the continued discussion and learning in Sunday School,” as it’s easier to remember a lesson from a week earlier rather than from two weeks earlier.
Read more about the upcoming Sunday schedule changes here.
6. Women leaders discuss discipleship and service at annual luncheon
Current and former members of the general presidencies and general advisory councils of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations gathered for an annual emeritus luncheon to discuss the discipleship and service.
About 200 women attended the meeting on May 11, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke about the arc of discipleship.
Read more about the emeritus luncheon here.
7. Bishops and youth: One-on-one ministering supports better relationships
In an Instagram Live video, the Young Men general presidency addressed concerns and questions regarding the discontinuation of ward Young Men presidencies back in 2020.
Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes led the discussion and delegated specific topics to his counselors.
Read more about the Instagram Live video here.
8. See rendering for South Dakota’s first house of the Lord
An exterior rendering was released by the First Presidency for the Rapid CIty South Dakota Temple. This marks the first house of the Lord for the Church in South Dakota
Read about the Rapid City South Dakota Temple here.
9. Church News podcast episode 294: ‘Beloved, familiar’ meetinghouse reopens after Southern California wildfire
In this week’s Church News podcast episode, Pacific Palisades Ward Bishop Taylor Mammen shared the recovery process from a destroyed meetinghouse and what is means to meet again “in a beloved, familiar place where many sacred experiences have taken place.”
In January 2025, the Palisades Fire became one of the most destructive wildfires in California history, burning homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses and places of worship. Last month, the Pacific Palisades meetinghouse reopened in Southern California after more than a year of extensive renovation because of the fire.
Listen to the podcast episode here.
10. Tabernacle Choir announces guest artists for upcoming Hollywood Bowl benefit concerts
Five musical artists will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for the “Songs of Hope” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24 and 25.
Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus were announced as the guest artists joining the Choir.