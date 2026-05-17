Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, laugh with Reverend Eugene Rivers, left, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Monday, June 28, 2021; Latter-day Saints in Otavalo, Ecuador, react to the May 14, 2026, news that a new temple will be built in their city; Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presents a framed copy of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" to Rev. Dr. Henriette Hutabarat-Lebang, Asia president of the World Council of Churches and the Indonesian Bible Society’s general chairperson, at a visit on April 21, 2026, to the Indonesian Bible Society's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia; and Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, speaks during a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

During the week of May 10 to 16, the Church News released a three-part series focusing on a discussion of religious freedom through personal stories and messages from scholars, featuring a discussion with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced a new temple to be built in Otavalo, Ecuador.

The Church News also reported on the ministry trip of Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in four countries across Asia in April.

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy who was serving as executive director of the Missionary Department, died on Monday, May 11.

The Sunday School general presidency spoke with the Church News about the upcoming Sunday schedule changes.

Current and former members of general presidencies and general advisory councils of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations met for an annual gathering as they discussed the arc of discipleship.

The Young Men general presidency spoke on how to support better relationships between youth and bishops in an Instagram Live video. The First Presidency released an exterior rendering for the Rapid City South Dakota Temple.

In a recent Church News podcast episode, Pacific Palisades Ward Bishop Taylor Mammen spoke about the recovery process after destructive wildfires burned down the Pacific Palisades meetinghouse and what it is like to meet again as a congregation in the new building.

On May 11, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced the five guest artists who will be joining them for the upcoming Hollywood Bowl benefits concert, marking 100 years since the Choir first performed at the Hollywood Bowl.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Voices of Faith: A three-part series highlighting the value of religious freedom

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Mary Cook, laugh with Reverend Eugene Rivers, left, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN on Monday, June 28, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In a three-part series, the Church News discusses religious freedom through personal stories and discussions with scholars.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined other faith leaders and scholars and discussed a hopeful perspective on the strength that unity brings to preserving religious freedom.

2. New temple announced for Otavalo, Ecuador

Latter-day Saints in Otavalo, Ecuador, react to the news that a new temple will be built in their city. Photo taken on Thursday, May 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a devotional in Otavalo, Ecuador, Elder Renlund read the announcement of a new temple to be built in the city located nearly 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the capital city of Quito.

This marks the first temple to be announced outside the United States since President Dallin H. Oaks became President of the Church.

Related Stories Elder Renlund teaches where infinity fits within eternity

3. Elder Caussé testifies in Asia that no one is ‘beyond the reach of the Lord’s infinite blessings’

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presents a framed copy of "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" to Rev. Dr. Henriette Hutabarat-Lebang, Asia president of the World Council of Churches and the Indonesian Bible Society’s general chairperson, at a visit on April 21, 2026, to the Indonesian Bible Society's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. They are, from left: Elder Juswan Tandiman, an Area Seventy; Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Church's Asia Area presidency; Elder Caussé; the Rev. Hutabarat-Lebang; Dr. Sigit Triyono, the society's general secretary, and the Rev. Gomar Gultom, the immediate past president of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Caussé met with religious leaders in Indonesia and ministered to individuals in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

While there, Elder Caussé reorganized the stake leadership in Singapore. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, during this April ministry trip.

Related Stories Elder Gérald Caussé returns to France to minister as an Apostle

4. Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy and executive director of Missionary Department, dies at age 59

Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church's Missionary Department, speaks during a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Elder Bassett — a loving husband, father and grandfather and sitting General Authority Seventy — died on May 11.

Elder Bassett suffered a traumatic brain injury while in St. George, Utah, with his family, according to a notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Less than a week before his death, Elder Bassett testified of the doctrine of Christ, the sacrament and the Savior during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

5. Sunday School general president and counselor on upcoming Sunday schedule changes

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson, center, speaks with his counselors, Brother Chad H Webb, left, and Brother Gabriel W. Reid, right, after filming the Church News podcast episode airing Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson and his counselors recently commented on the upcoming Sunday schedule changes.

President Johnson said the changes will help with “the consistency of the continued discussion and learning in Sunday School,” as it’s easier to remember a lesson from a week earlier rather than from two weeks earlier.

Related Stories Sunday class meeting schedule adjustments announced

6. Women leaders discuss discipleship and service at annual luncheon

Current and former members of the general presidencies and general advisory councils of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations gathered for an annual emeritus luncheon to discuss the discipleship and service.

About 200 women attended the meeting on May 11, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke about the arc of discipleship.

Related Stories Relief Society discussion videos: Discovering the divine design of the family

7. Bishops and youth: One-on-one ministering supports better relationships

In an Instagram Live video, the Young Men general presidency addressed concerns and questions regarding the discontinuation of ward Young Men presidencies back in 2020.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes led the discussion and delegated specific topics to his counselors.

Related Stories Young Men general presidency invites youth to prepare for new resources and Sunday curriculum

8. See rendering for South Dakota’s first house of the Lord

An architectural rendering of the Rapid City South Dakota Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering was released by the First Presidency for the Rapid CIty South Dakota Temple. This marks the first house of the Lord for the Church in South Dakota

Related Stories Rapid City’s Light the World float shines at Festival of Lights Parade

9. Church News podcast episode 294: ‘Beloved, familiar’ meetinghouse reopens after Southern California wildfire

Members of the Pacific Palisades Ward in the Los Angeles California Stake take a group photo outside their meetinghouse after its rededication in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday, April 12, 2026, following the Palisades Fire the year before. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In this week’s Church News podcast episode, Pacific Palisades Ward Bishop Taylor Mammen shared the recovery process from a destroyed meetinghouse and what is means to meet again “in a beloved, familiar place where many sacred experiences have taken place.”

In January 2025, the Palisades Fire became one of the most destructive wildfires in California history, burning homes, neighborhoods, schools, businesses and places of worship. Last month, the Pacific Palisades meetinghouse reopened in Southern California after more than a year of extensive renovation because of the fire.

Related Stories President Holland’s message to Southern California Saints after wildfires

10. Tabernacle Choir announces guest artists for upcoming Hollywood Bowl benefit concerts

Donny Osmond, left; Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, top right, and David Foster, Katharine McPhee, will join the The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest artist for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24–25, 2026. | Images provided by Donny Osmond; The Morelli Brothers; Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Five musical artists will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for the “Songs of Hope” benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on June 24 and 25.

Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus were announced as the guest artists joining the Choir.