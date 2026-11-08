In case you missed it: Elder Cook urges young adults to be lights to the world, plus 8 more stories

During the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from Brigham Young University–Hawaii. Elder Cook urged listeners to “be a light and an example in your community.”
Elder Dale G. Renlund dedicated The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 228th temple, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1. Elder Patrick Kearon also on Nov. 1 dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Church announced refinements to its Children and Youth program — including Primary, Young Men and Young Women — beginning in January 2027. The Church News interviewed the Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies in three new episodes of the Church News podcast.
In other temple news, the open houses for the Fort Worth Texas Temple and Pago Pago American Samoa Temple began during the week.
Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, spoke at a devotional at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Registration for random-selection tickets for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts is open. Finally, as Americans prepare to commemorate Veterans Day, the Church is expanding its support for members in the United States’ armed forces around the world.
1. Be lights to the world, avoid spiritual camouflage, Elder Cook tells young adults
Elder Cook’s worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii on Sunday, Nov. 1, included a focus on a principle from the late President Harold B. Lee: “Be a light and an example in your community.”
Read about Elder Cook’s devotional here.
2. Elder Renlund dedicates San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, the Church’s 228th
On the eve before dedicating the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, Elder Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles detailed why in his mind this new house of the Lord is as special as any of the now 229 dedicated temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Renlund dedicated the San Luis Potosí temple in a single Sunday morning dedicatory session broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district across east-central Mexico.
Read about the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication.
3. Elder Patrick Kearon dedicates Wichita Kansas Temple
Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple on Sunday, Nov. 1. The temple became the first house of the Lord in the state of Kansas for the Church.
Read about the Wichita Kansas Temple dedication.
4. Church announces refinements to Children and Youth program
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Nov. 3 refinements to its Children and Youth program to begin January 2027. Primary children will have a new lesson on fast Sundays, and young men and young women will continue the new youth curriculum they began in September based on the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.
Read about the refinements to the Children and Youth program.
What to know about the Children and Youth program refinements.
Check out what the Primary general presidency says on the refinements.
Check out what the Young Men general presidency says on the refinements.
Check out what the Young Women general presidency says on the refinements.
5. Episodes 319, 320, 321: Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies explain Children and Youth program refinements
During the week, Church News released three podcast episodes with the Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies to discuss the latest program refinements.
Listen to or watch Episode 319: Primary general presidency.
Listen to or watch Episode 320: Young Men general presidency.
Listen to or watch Episode 321: Young Women general presidency.
6. In other temple news
The Fort Worth Texas Temple opened its doors to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 5, and will be the state’s sixth temple after its dedication. The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple also began its open house and will be American Samoa’s first temple.
Check out the Fort Worth Texas Temple open house.
Check out the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple open house.
7. Make giving and serving part of who you are now, Bishop Douglas tells BYU–Idaho students
Giving and serving should not wait until there is more time or money in life, said Bishop Douglas during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Read about Bishop Douglas’ devotional address at BYU–Idaho.
8. Registration open for Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra Christmas concert tickets
Registration for the random-selection process for tickets to attend The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts opened Monday, Nov. 2, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Check out information on ticket registration here.
9. Church offers resources to support military members and families worldwide
This November, as the United States observes Veterans Day, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expanding support for members who serve or have served in their nations’ armed forces around the world.