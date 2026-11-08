In case you missed it: Elder Cook urges young adults to be lights to the world, plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave goodbye to attendees after the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, arrive for the dedication of the Wichita Kansas Temple in Wichita, Kansas; A family visits the Oakland California Temple together.

During the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from Brigham Young University–Hawaii. Elder Cook urged listeners to “be a light and an example in your community.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund dedicated The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 228th temple, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1. Elder Patrick Kearon also on Nov. 1 dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Church announced refinements to its Children and Youth program — including Primary, Young Men and Young Women — beginning in January 2027. The Church News interviewed the Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies in three new episodes of the Church News podcast.

In other temple news, the open houses for the Fort Worth Texas Temple and Pago Pago American Samoa Temple began during the week.

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, spoke at a devotional at BYU–Idaho on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Registration for random-selection tickets for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts is open. Finally, as Americans prepare to commemorate Veterans Day, the Church is expanding its support for members in the United States’ armed forces around the world.

1. Be lights to the world, avoid spiritual camouflage, Elder Cook tells young adults

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook’s worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii on Sunday, Nov. 1, included a focus on a principle from the late President Harold B. Lee: “Be a light and an example in your community.”

2. Elder Renlund dedicates San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, the Church’s 228th

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave goodbye to attendees after the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

On the eve before dedicating the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple, Elder Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles detailed why in his mind this new house of the Lord is as special as any of the now 229 dedicated temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Renlund dedicated the San Luis Potosí temple in a single Sunday morning dedicatory session broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district across east-central Mexico.

3. Elder Patrick Kearon dedicates Wichita Kansas Temple

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, arrive for the dedication of the Wichita Kansas Temple in Wichita, Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Wichita Kansas Temple on Sunday, Nov. 1. The temple became the first house of the Lord in the state of Kansas for the Church.

4. Church announces refinements to Children and Youth program

A family visits the Oakland California Temple together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Nov. 3 refinements to its Children and Youth program to begin January 2027. Primary children will have a new lesson on fast Sundays, and young men and young women will continue the new youth curriculum they began in September based on the “For the Strength of Youth” guide.

5. Episodes 319, 320, 321: Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies explain Children and Youth program refinements

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, second from right, and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia, second from left, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, right, join Church News reporter Mary Richards, left, on the Church News podcast episode published Nov. 3, 2026, to talk about refinements to the Young Women program. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

During the week, Church News released three podcast episodes with the Primary, Young Men and Young Women general presidencies to discuss the latest program refinements.

Related Story Where to find more information and resources about the Children and Youth program

6. In other temple news

The Fort Worth Texas Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Fort Worth Texas Temple opened its doors to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 5, and will be the state’s sixth temple after its dedication. The Pago Pago American Samoa Temple also began its open house and will be American Samoa’s first temple.

7. Make giving and serving part of who you are now, Bishop Douglas tells BYU–Idaho students

Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church's Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional in the I-Center at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

Giving and serving should not wait until there is more time or money in life, said Bishop Douglas during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

8. Registration open for Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra Christmas concert tickets

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells at Temple Square and Gabriel Trumpets perform during a Christmas concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Registration for the random-selection process for tickets to attend The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s Christmas concerts opened Monday, Nov. 2, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 15.

9. Church offers resources to support military members and families worldwide

A chaplain stands and talks after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; and Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy D. Homer, participated in a discussion in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City during the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

This November, as the United States observes Veterans Day, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expanding support for members who serve or have served in their nations’ armed forces around the world.