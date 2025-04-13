Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: The Salt Lake Temple is shown under construction in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, April 5, 2025; President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025; Liana Tan, portraying Mary Magdalene, and Gabriel LaDue, portraying Jesus Christ, film an Easter video for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called “Greater Love” in Goshen, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 more temples to be constructed in locations around the world during the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference, and members from those areas share their joy and excitement.

Hear excerpts from each address of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a special edition of the Church News podcast.

The 16 newly called General Authority Seventies have experiences from all around the world, and a new Young Men general presidency was announced during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, explores the aspirational meanings of the names of Jesus Christ at the Provo MTC.

Temple dedication and open house dates have been announced for the Elko Nevada and Grand Junction Colorado temples, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Greater Love” video.

Commencements at BYU–Idaho and Ensign College sent graduates forward, urging them to follow God’s plan and be of use to the Lord.

Read Elder Paul Newton’s journey to serve as the Church’s first-called single senior male missionary since recently expanded missionary opportunities were announced in November 2024.

1. President Nelson announces 15 new temple locations and members react

The Salt Lake Temple under construction during the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

During the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson announced locations for the construction of 15 new houses of the Lord across the globe, saying, “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Members from the areas where new temples were announced expressed joy and testimony at the news of having a house of the Lord closer to them. The Church News gathered their reactions in an exclusive article.

2. Church News podcast, episode 235: April 2025 general conference — Love, repentance and personal preparation to meet the Savior

President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Church News podcasts special conference edition, episode 235, features excerpts of all the messages from general authorities and officers of the Church during the 195th Annual General Conference held April 5-6, 2025.

3. Find out more about the Church’s 16 new General Authority Seventies

Newly sustained General Authority Seventies sit in the front row as others walk to their seats on the second and third rows on the stand after the sustainings during the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference on April 5, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, members sustained 16 new General Authority Seventies. Take a brief look at each of the new leaders, whose experiences span the globe.

4. Learn more about the incoming Young Men general presidency

The Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A new Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon — will begin serving Aug. 1.

At that time, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, will be released.

5. Sister Wright testifies of the titles and attributes of Jesus Christ to missionaries ‘Strive to develop and emulate His attributes’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Sister Wright, who is a member of the Missionary Executive Council, taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center, on Tuesday, April 8, how the names of Christ teach about His divine attributes and these are not only inspirational, they are aspirational.

“As you strive to become more like Jesus Christ and emulate His holy attributes, you will fulfill your missionary purpose and experience great joy, peace and spiritual growth,” Sister Wright told the missionaries.

Exterior renderings of the Elko Nevada Temple, left, and Grand Junction Colorado Temple. Both houses of the Lord are scheduled for dedication in October 2025. | Photos by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko Nevada and Grand Junction Colorado temples will be dedicated on consecutive Sundays, Oct. 12 and 19, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, respectively.

7. Behind the scenes of the ‘Greater Love’ video

Liana Tan, portraying Mary Magdalene, and Gabriel LaDue, portraying Jesus, film an Easter video for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called “Greater Love” in Goshen on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As part of the Easter 2025 season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the new video, “Greater Love,” which depicts short clips of Christ’s life on earth and Resurrection. Here is a look at what went into the making of the video.

8. BYU–Idaho and Ensign College graduations

Left to right: Graduates line up outside with faculty before the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025; BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Left to right: Tess Crowley, Deseret News; Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

Commencements for each BYU–Idaho and Ensign College were on Friday, April 11. At BYU–Idaho, Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, encouraged graduates to follow the perfect example of Jesus Christ, noting three truths that graduates can take with them as they “go forth to serve” like the Savior Jesus Christ.

At the Ensign College commencement, Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, shared a lesson he learned from his dad with graduates, telling them to “become more usable to God.”

9. The ‘pioneering’ journey for the first missionary called after the Church allows senior single males to serve

Elder Paul Newton points to his photo on the assignment board of the Adriatic North Mission in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 21, 2025. | Provided by President Brian E. Cordray, Adriatic North Mission

Elder Newton never gave up on his dream of serving a mission, even after his wife’s passing and a challenging application process. The first single senior male missionary called to serve since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expanded missionary opportunities for single men 40 and older is pioneering his journey with perseverance and faith.