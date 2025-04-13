President Russell M. Nelson announced 15 more temples to be constructed in locations around the world during the concluding session of the April 2025 general conference, and members from those areas share their joy and excitement.
Hear excerpts from each address of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a special edition of the Church News podcast.
The 16 newly called General Authority Seventies have experiences from all around the world, and a new Young Men general presidency was announced during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference.
Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, explores the aspirational meanings of the names of Jesus Christ at the Provo MTC.
Temple dedication and open house dates have been announced for the Elko Nevada and Grand Junction Colorado temples, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Greater Love” video.
Commencements at BYU–Idaho and Ensign College sent graduates forward, urging them to follow God’s plan and be of use to the Lord.
Read Elder Paul Newton’s journey to serve as the Church’s first-called single senior male missionary since recently expanded missionary opportunities were announced in November 2024.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Nelson announces 15 new temple locations and members react
During the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson announced locations for the construction of 15 new houses of the Lord across the globe, saying, “Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Members from the areas where new temples were announced expressed joy and testimony at the news of having a house of the Lord closer to them. The Church News gathered their reactions in an exclusive article.
See which temple locations were announced.
Read member reactions to the announcement for their area here.
2. Church News podcast, episode 235: April 2025 general conference — Love, repentance and personal preparation to meet the Savior
Church News podcasts special conference edition, episode 235, features excerpts of all the messages from general authorities and officers of the Church during the 195th Annual General Conference held April 5-6, 2025.
Listen to the podcast here.
3. Find out more about the Church’s 16 new General Authority Seventies
During the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 5, members sustained 16 new General Authority Seventies. Take a brief look at each of the new leaders, whose experiences span the globe.
Find out more about the new General Authority Seventies here.
4. Learn more about the incoming Young Men general presidency
A new Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon — will begin serving Aug. 1.
At that time, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, will be released.
Read short biographies about the new Young Men general presidency here.
5. Sister Wright testifies of the titles and attributes of Jesus Christ to missionaries ‘Strive to develop and emulate His attributes’
Sister Wright, who is a member of the Missionary Executive Council, taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center, on Tuesday, April 8, how the names of Christ teach about His divine attributes and these are not only inspirational, they are aspirational.
“As you strive to become more like Jesus Christ and emulate His holy attributes, you will fulfill your missionary purpose and experience great joy, peace and spiritual growth,” Sister Wright told the missionaries.
Read what she taught here.
6. First Presidency announces dedication, open house dates for Nevada and Colorado temples
The Elko Nevada and Grand Junction Colorado temples will be dedicated on consecutive Sundays, Oct. 12 and 19, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, respectively.
Learn more about these temples here.
7. Behind the scenes of the ‘Greater Love’ video
As part of the Easter 2025 season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the new video, “Greater Love,” which depicts short clips of Christ’s life on earth and Resurrection. Here is a look at what went into the making of the video.
Find out more about this story here.
8. BYU–Idaho and Ensign College graduations
Commencements for each BYU–Idaho and Ensign College were on Friday, April 11. At BYU–Idaho, Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, encouraged graduates to follow the perfect example of Jesus Christ, noting three truths that graduates can take with them as they “go forth to serve” like the Savior Jesus Christ.
At the Ensign College commencement, Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, shared a lesson he learned from his dad with graduates, telling them to “become more usable to God.”
Read about the BYU–Idaho commencement here.
Read about the Ensign College commencement here.
9. The ‘pioneering’ journey for the first missionary called after the Church allows senior single males to serve
Elder Newton never gave up on his dream of serving a mission, even after his wife’s passing and a challenging application process. The first single senior male missionary called to serve since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expanded missionary opportunities for single men 40 and older is pioneering his journey with perseverance and faith.