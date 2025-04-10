A by-the-numbers look at the 200 temples announced by President Nelson

Kristen Murphy, Deseret News; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Images represent the Nos. 1, 50, 100, 150 and 200 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson in seven years. Top row, left to right: No. 1 — the Salta Argentina Temple, announced in April 2018 and dedicated in June 2024; No. 50 — a rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple, announced April 2021. Bottom row: No. 100 — the October 2023 groundbreaking for the Modesto California Temple, announced April 2022; No. 150 — the site map for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple, announced October 2023; and No. 200 — President Nelson announces 15 new temple locations in October 2025 general conference, including the Spanish Fork Utah Temple.

With the 15 new temple locations he identified at the conclusion of the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 200 temples in his seven years as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That means that of the Church’s 382 total houses of the Lord — dedicated, under construction or announced and in planning — President Nelson has announced 52.4% of that total.

And to put that 200-temples-announced-in-seven-years ratio in perspective, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the Church’s 200th dedicated house of the Lord — was dedicated by President Nelson just five months ago, on Nov. 10, 2024, nearly 195 years after the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

And President Nelson has announced 200 new temples in just seven years and five days. The averages for temple announcements would be a new location every 12.8 days of his tenure as President of the Church.

That’s just one way to take a by-the-numbers look at the 200 temples President Nelson has announced. Temple totals and announcements by date, year and location are just some of the categories included below. All information is current as of April 8, and the continental designations are for North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

For example, President Nelson has made temple announcements in each of the 15 general conferences held over the almost seven years since being set apart as President of the Church in January 2018. All but one of the 200 have come in a conference session.

The 15 he announced on Sunday, April 6, marked the eighth time he has announced 15 or more temples in one setting — all since April 2021.

The most temples President Nelson has announced in a calendar year — 35 — has happened twice, in 2022 and 2023. And he has announced 30-plus temples each year since 2021.

So, add up the 35 temples announced each in 2022 and 2023, the 34 from 2021, the 32 in 2024 and the 15 so far in 2025, and that totals 151 temples President Nelson has announced in four years, from April 2021 to April 2025.

Of note: In April 1998 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, although he did not list specific locations. Throughout that year, the First Presidency announced the locations of 27 of those temples.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By current status

Of the 200 new temple locations President Nelson has announced, the breakdown in current status as of Tuesday, April 8, (including the 15 announced locations from April 2025 general conference and recent dedication announcements) is:

24 temples dedicated.

5 temples scheduled for dedication.

46 temples under construction.

4 temples scheduled for groundbreaking.

53 temples with site locations identified.

68 announced temples in planning and design.

Every effort is made to construct temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may delay a temple’s completion and dedication.

President Nelson has announced temples on 16 occasions — all but one coming in a general conference. The sole exception was a temple for Ephraim, Utah, on May 1, 2021, at the same time announcing plans to preserve through renovation the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the Manti Utah Temple.

Also, of the 15 times President Nelson has announced new temple locations in general conferences, 14 have been at the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon sessions. The exception? He announced eight new temples during the Saturday evening women’s session of the October 2019 general conference.

Here are the dates he has announced new temple locations ordered by the number of temples announced at once:

Totals by year

The breakdown by year of new temple locations President Nelson has announced over the past seven years:

35 — in 2022

35 — in 2023

34 — in 2021

32 — in 2024

19 — in 2018

16 — in 2019

15 — so far in 2025

14 — in 2020

By geographic location

The breakdown by location of new temple locations President Nelson has announced:

73 — United States

35 — South America

25 — North America (besides U.S.)

21 — Asia

21 — Africa

13 — Oceania/Pacific

12 — Europe

Members gather together early to attend the dedication of the Puebla Mexico Temple in Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

By nation

Nations where President Nelson has announced at least four new temple locations:

73 — United States

14 — Brazil

14 — Mexico

10 — Philippines

6 — Peru

6 — Nigeria

5 — Argentina

4 — Guatemala

Countries, territories and states with a first temple

Of the new temple locations announced by President Nelson, 28 are the first in their countries or territories, and six are the first in their U.S. states:

American Samoa

Angola

Austria

Belgium

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Guam

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Liberia

Madagascar

Mongolia

Mozambique

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Puerto Rico

Republic of the Congo

Russia

Scotland

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

U.S. states with a first temple

Arkansas

Iowa

Kansas

New Jersey

South Dakota

Virginia

Wisconsin

A closer look by states, countries and territories

Following is a by-area breakdown of new temple locations announced by President Nelson, with a look at the status and numbers of the temples in that specific area of the world.

In the listings of temples by state, country and territory, the following key is used for each temple location:

* — First temple in state, country or territory

— First temple in state, country or territory /D — Dedicated

— Dedicated /SD — Scheduled for dedication

— Scheduled for dedication /C — Under construction

— Under construction /SG — Scheduled for groundbreaking

— Scheduled for groundbreaking /L — Site location identified

— Site location identified /P — Announced and in planning

The Bentonville Arkansas Temple. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

United States — 73 new temples announced by President Nelson

Current status

14 — Dedicated

4 — Scheduled for dedication

17 — Under construction

21 — With site location

17 — Announced and in planning

States with temples announced by President Nelson

31 — Total

7 — With the temple announced by President Nelson being its first

15 — With multiple temples announced by President Nelson

States with most new temples announced by President Nelson

14 — Utah

6 — Texas

5 — California

5 — Idaho

4 — Virginia

3 — Arizona

3 — Florida

3 — Washington

The sun rises over the Tallahassee Florida Temple in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By state

Under a light rain, the Cobán Guatemala Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints awaits its dedication ceremony Friday, June 7, 2024. The temple is scheduled to be dedicated on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

North America (other than the U.S.) — 25 new temples

Temple status

4 — Dedicated

5 — Under construction

1 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

6 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

Countries/territories with temples

8 — Total

2 — With a first temple

3 — With multiple temples

Countries with the most temples

14 — Mexico

4 — Guatemala

2 — Canada

By country/territory

The Mendoza Argentina Temple shines in the early morning light on the hillside above Mendoza, Argentina, on Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

South America — 35 new temples

Temple status

3 — Dedicated

8 — Under construction

13 — With site location

11 — Announced and in planning

Countries with temples

8 — Total

6 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

14 — Brazil

6 — Peru

5 — Argentina

4 — Chile

2 — Bolivia

2 — Colombia

By country

Elder Scott D. Whiting — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe — 11 new temples

Temple status

1 — Under construction

1 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

4 — With site location

6 — Announced and in planning

Countries with temples

12 — Total

7 — With a first temple

By country

The Praia Cape Verde Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Africa — 21 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

3 — Under construction

2 — Scheduled for groundbreaking

3 — With site location

12 — Announced and in planning

Countries with temples

12 — Total

8 — With a first temple

4 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

6 — Nigeria

3 — Democratic Republic of the Congo

2 — Ghana

2 — Mozambique

By country

The sun sets on the eve of the Yigo Guam Temple dedication in Yigo, Guam, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Asia — 21 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

7 — Under construction

4 — With site location

9 — Announced and in planning

Countries/territories with temples

11 — Total

7 — With a first temple

2 — With multiple temples

Countries with most new temples

10 — Philippines

2 — Japan

By country/territory

The Auckland New Zealand Temple at sunset. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oceania/Pacific — 13 new temples

Temple status

1 — Dedicated

1 — Scheduled for dedication

5 — Under construction

2 — With site location

4 — Announced and in planning

Countries/territories with temples

11 — Total

6 — With a first temple

2 — With multiple temples

Country with most new temples

2 — Australia

2 — New Zealand

By country/territory