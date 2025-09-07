During the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, the Church News shared lessons readers have learned from Church President Russell M. Nelson ahead of his 101st birthday, and President Nelson wrote about “enduring truths” in a Time magazine op-ed. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the 195th Semiannual General Conference and invited all to listen to the messages.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed young adults during the closing devotional of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, and various other Church leaders offered keynote addresses at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference.
Technical difficulties during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led to many missionaries receiving a witness of God’s love. A new Friend to Friend broadcast shows Primary children serving others alongside Church leaders.
President Timothy L. Farnes, the newly called Young Men general president, spoke to youth in Mexico during his first international ministry, and Elder Kyle S. McKay — a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department — opened a Church history conference by inviting listeners to find Jesus Christ in Church history.
The 2026 youth theme was announced by the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies. Also, in this week’s Church News podcast, sociology professor W. Bradford Wilcox discusses how strong families benefit communities.
1. Lessons learned from President Nelson ahead of his 101st birthday
From strength through a child’s death to joining the Church after hearing his words, Church News readers shared how following President Nelson has changed their lives and brought them closer to Jesus Christ.
Additionally, President Nelson shared two “enduring truths” he’s learned over his lifetime in a Time magazine op-ed.
2. First Presidency announces, invites to 195th Semiannual General Conference
On Sept. 4, the First Presidency released a letter announcing the 195th Semiannual General Conference and the scheduled five general sessions for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5.
“We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given,” they stated in the letter.
3. Young adults offer ‘the richest resource we have anywhere,’ says President Holland
In the concluding devotional of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, President Holland offered young adults guidance for “pivotal moments” in life and encouraged them to keep up spiritual momentum.
4. Several other Church leaders speak at YSA conference
Church leaders and others spoke at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, including Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; and Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area. Also, Sister Kristen Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, was one of the keynote speakers.
5. Unexpected circumstances at Elder Andersen MTC devotional gives missionaries unique experience
Even after the microphone went out during a devotional with Elder Andersen at the Provo Missionary Training Center, many missionaries said they received a special witness from the Holy Ghost and a strengthening of their testimonies.
6. Primary children serve others in September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon, Primary general presidency
In a new Friend to Friend broadcast, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary general presidency — Primary General President Susan H. Porter, and counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning — alongside Primary children from around the world showcased service projects planned by children.
7. ‘If you love Jesus, raise your hand’: President Farnes’ first international ministry
In Oaxaca, Mexico, incoming Young Men General President Farnes taught youth their divine identity and the joy of turning to Christ.
8. Look for — and see — Jesus Christ in Church history, invites Church historian
In the opening address of a Church history conference in Salt Lake City Sept. 5-6, Elder McKay reminded listeners that Jesus Christ is the central figure in Church history.
9. Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announce 2026 youth theme
On Sept. 4, the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announced the 2026 youth theme, which comes from Moses 6:34.
10. Church News podcast, episode 256: Sociology professor W. Bradford Wilcox on how statistics show that flourishing families follow ‘The Family Proclamation’
In this episode of the Church News podcast, W. Bradford Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and director of the National Marriage Project, discusses the benefits of a “marriage mindset.”
“When the family is strong, communities are strong,” he said.
Sept. 23, 2025, marks the 30th anniversary of the publishing of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.