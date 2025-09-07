Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication; President Russell M. Nelson stands with President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, talks with Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area, before the closing devotional of the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, held in the Conference Center on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, delivers a keynote speech during the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

During the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, the Church News shared lessons readers have learned from Church President Russell M. Nelson ahead of his 101st birthday, and President Nelson wrote about “enduring truths” in a Time magazine op-ed. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the 195th Semiannual General Conference and invited all to listen to the messages.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed young adults during the closing devotional of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, and various other Church leaders offered keynote addresses at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference.

Technical difficulties during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led to many missionaries receiving a witness of God’s love. A new Friend to Friend broadcast shows Primary children serving others alongside Church leaders.

President Timothy L. Farnes, the newly called Young Men general president, spoke to youth in Mexico during his first international ministry, and Elder Kyle S. McKay — a General Authority Seventy who serves as Church historian and recorder and executive director of the Church History Department — opened a Church history conference by inviting listeners to find Jesus Christ in Church history.

The 2026 youth theme was announced by the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies. Also, in this week’s Church News podcast, sociology professor W. Bradford Wilcox discusses how strong families benefit communities.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Lessons learned from President Nelson ahead of his 101st birthday

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands in the entrance of the Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse on Sunday, June 8, 2025, prior to the temple's dedication. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

From strength through a child’s death to joining the Church after hearing his words, Church News readers shared how following President Nelson has changed their lives and brought them closer to Jesus Christ.

Additionally, President Nelson shared two “enduring truths” he’s learned over his lifetime in a Time magazine op-ed.

2. First Presidency announces, invites to 195th Semiannual General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Sept. 4, the First Presidency released a letter announcing the 195th Semiannual General Conference and the scheduled five general sessions for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-5.

“We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given,” they stated in the letter.

Related Stories A talk a day: Preparing for October 2025 general conference

3. Young adults offer ‘the richest resource we have anywhere,’ says President Holland

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, talks with Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area, before the closing devotional of the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the concluding devotional of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, President Holland offered young adults guidance for “pivotal moments” in life and encouraged them to keep up spiritual momentum.

4. Several other Church leaders speak at YSA conference

Clockwise from top left: Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, delivers a keynote speech during the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025; Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president, gives his keynote address at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks to a large audience of over 11,000 during his keynote address on the main stage at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025; Sister Kristen Oaks — wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — delivers the closing keynote address during the Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | Clockwise from top left: Tess Crowley, Deseret News; Brice Tucker, for the Deseret News; Brian Nicholson, Deseret News; Brice Tucker, for the Deseret News

Church leaders and others spoke at the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference, including Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé; and Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area. Also, Sister Kristen Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, was one of the keynote speakers.

Related Stories Young adults on the blessings, opportunities of 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

5. Unexpected circumstances at Elder Andersen MTC devotional gives missionaries unique experience

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Even after the microphone went out during a devotional with Elder Andersen at the Provo Missionary Training Center, many missionaries said they received a special witness from the Holy Ghost and a strengthening of their testimonies.

Related Stories Aimee Cobabe: Witnessing thousands of missionaries receive a lesson in faith

6. Primary children serve others in September Friend to Friend with Elder Kearon, Primary general presidency

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile with children in the Philippines during the September 2025 Friend to Friend, which was broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a new Friend to Friend broadcast, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary general presidency — Primary General President Susan H. Porter, and counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning — alongside Primary children from around the world showcased service projects planned by children.

7. ‘If you love Jesus, raise your hand’: President Farnes’ first international ministry

President Timothy L. Farnes, Young Men general president, takes a selfie as youth raise their hand if they love Jesus during a youth devotional in Oaxaca, Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2025. | Carlos Octavio Hinojosa Diaz, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Oaxaca, Mexico, incoming Young Men General President Farnes taught youth their divine identity and the joy of turning to Christ.

Related Stories Incoming Young Men general president on obedience, truth and putting faith first

8. Look for — and see — Jesus Christ in Church history, invites Church historian

Elder Kyle S. McKay, church historian, recorder and executive director of the Church History Department and General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shakes hands with Joy Gough after speaking at the Church History Conference at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. The theme of the conference is “I am in your midst,” “Jesus Christ at the Center of Church History.” | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In the opening address of a Church history conference in Salt Lake City Sept. 5-6, Elder McKay reminded listeners that Jesus Christ is the central figure in Church history.

Related Stories Church historian accepts donation of early Missouri-era artifacts

9. Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announce 2026 youth theme

The 2026 youth theme is "Walk with me" from Moses 6:34. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 4, the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies announced the 2026 youth theme, which comes from Moses 6:34.

10. Church News podcast, episode 256: Sociology professor W. Bradford Wilcox on how statistics show that flourishing families follow ‘The Family Proclamation’

W. Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and director of the National Marriage Project, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this episode of the Church News podcast, W. Bradford Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia and director of the National Marriage Project, discusses the benefits of a “marriage mindset.”

“When the family is strong, communities are strong,” he said.

Sept. 23, 2025, marks the 30th anniversary of the publishing of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.