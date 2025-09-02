A talk a day: Preparing for October 2025 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, at the beginning of the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The start of general sessions of October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is 32 days away, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5.

The pattern has been to have five two-hour general sessions — Saturday morning, afternoon and evening sessions and Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

October 2025 general conference preparations

If someone wanted to prepare by rereading the messages from the April 2025 general conference in order, one talk per day, he or she should start today, Tuesday, Sept. 2, in order to finish by Friday, Oct. 3.

The April 2025 conference featured 32 messages over the five sessions. President Russell M. Nelson , President of the Church, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session . President Dallin H. Oaks , first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Sunday morning session , and President Henry B. Eyring , second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in the Saturday morning session .

Each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke once.

The Church News also has resources to support the study of each talk.

Full talks are also available in the Gospel Library . General conference messages are published on the Gospel Library app , on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the October 2025 general conference on TheChurchNews.com starting Oct. 4.

The Church News will publish talk summaries, photo galleries and other articles about the October 2025 general conference on TheChurchNews.com starting Oct. 4.

The Beauchamp family from South Carolina have their photo taken before entering the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch October 2025 general conference

The October 2025 general conference will be broadcast live worldwide from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City in 80 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts and the Gospel Library app , in 14 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and in 11 languages on Gospel Stream .

Sessions will be streamed live in English on KSL-TV , KSL NewsRadio , BYUtv , BYUradio , and their respective websites and smartphone apps.

General conference will also be available through the General Conference skill on Amazon Alexa devices and through TuneIn by searching for “ Saints Channel Talk ” or “ Canal de los Santos ” (for live Spanish interpretation).

Other radio, television, satellite and digital channels are available by Church areas. See a detailed list here .

On-demand viewing of the messages will also be available following the broadcast, on multiple channels in up to 98 languages.

Conferencegoers gather prior to the Saturday morning session of general conference in the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to attend a session of general conference in Salt Lake City

An event notice on ChurchofJesusChrist.org explains how to acquire tickets for session attendance. Residents of the United States or Canada are instructed to consult their local ward or branch leaders. Stake leaders can learn how to access their account and distribute tickets to stake members by referencing this guide .

Those who live outside of the United States or Canada can ask their stake or district president to submit a request for tickets on their behalf.

Those hoping to access standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the desired session. See Temple Square Event Guidelines for more information and restrictions.