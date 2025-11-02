Clockwise from left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks with Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes from the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, during a worldwide youth devotional broadcast titled "Look Unto Christ" available Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025; Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy and Africa South Area president, fourth from left; and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, third from left, join members and friends of the Church to break ground for the Cape Town South Africa Temple on Oct. 25, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa; Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon, Utah, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

During the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, portraits of Church President Dallin H. Oaks and his newly called counselors were released. Also, in a worldwide devotional broadcast, President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, spoke to the youth about the 2025 youth theme.

In temple news, Elder Carlos A. Godoy — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa South Area — presided over the Cape Town South Africa Temple groundbreaking, Temple Square updates were released, dedication and open house dates were announced for the Lindon Utah Temple and a rendering of the Piura Peru Temple was released.

Resources for the 2026 youth theme became available for young men and young women on Oct. 28, and in this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Porter and Carlie Ellett share their story of faith, family and football.

The Church History Department of the Church recently added information about general Church leadership to the Church History Biographical Database. Plus the Church News reported anniversary celebrations all around the world, with members and friends in Uruguay rejoicing in 100 years of preaching the gospel in South America and members in Kiribati commemorating 50 years of the restored gospel on their island.

1. Church releases official portrait of new First Presidency, President Oaks

Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A little less than two weeks after Church President Oaks named his counselors in the newly reorganized First Presidency, the Church released the group’s official portrait, as well as a portrait of President Oaks.

2. From Kirtland Temple, worldwide devotional with President Holland invites youth to ‘Look Unto Christ’

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman speaks with Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes from the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, during a worldwide youth devotional broadcast titled "Look Unto Christ" available Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org broadcast

President Holland, President Freeman, and President Farnes spoke to the youth in an online broadcast from the Kirtland Temple on Oct. 26. They spoke on the 2025 youth theme of “Look Unto Christ.”

3. Ground broken for Africa’s southernmost temple

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy and Africa South Area president, fourth from left; and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, third from left, join members and friends of the Church to break ground for the Cape Town South Africa Temple on Oct. 25, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Cape Town South Africa Temple on Oct. 25, with Elder Godoy presiding over the ceremony. The Cape Town South Africa Temple will be “a place of peace, reverence and inspiration,” said Elder Godoy.

From left, Overview of construction on Temple Square looking north toward the Conference Center on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Crews dismantled the crane from the Salt Lake Temple construction site Oct. 27-29, 2025; Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | From left, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Isaac Hale, Deseret News

On Oct. 31, the Church announced that exterior renovations are underway on the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City, and the north tower crane on Temple Square has been dismantled.

The Lindon Utah Temple will be dedicated in May 2026. This dedication will follow a public open house.

An exterior rendering has been released for the Piura Peru Temple, the eighth temple announced in Peru.

5. 2026 youth theme logo, music, other resources now available

The 2026 youth theme logo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church released the logo, theme song, additional music, sheet music and downloadable artwork related to the 2026 youth theme “Walk with Me.”

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Porter Ellett and his wife, Carlie Ellett, join the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. | Screenshot from Church News video

In this week’s Church News podcast, Porter and Carlie Ellett share their unique experience of Porter Ellett working in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant coach. They talk about how communication and faithfully living the gospel of Jesus Christ have helped them develop trust and resilience with God and in family life.

7. Church leadership information added to Church History Biographical Database

Elder Henry B. Eyring, bottom center, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other leaders raise their hands as part of a sustaining vote during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A new dataset from the Church History Department offers searchable information and resources about historical and present-day leaders, beginning with the first and second elders — Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery — and continuing through to the present day. Each leader’s biographical profile includes photographs, a timeline encapsulating their Church service and source documents.

8. The Church anniversaries all over the world: Uruguay celebrates 100 years, Kiribati commemorates 50 years

From left, Attendees pose in their traditional dress during the centennial celebration of the Church in South America in Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 11, 2025; Latter-day Saints participate in a cultural celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Church in Kiribati in October 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Church’s official beginning in South America. To celebrate, members and friends from in and around Montevideo, Uruguay, gathered Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Antel Arena for a day of art, music and faith-based reflection.

Fifty years after the restored gospel of Jesus Christ first reached the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, thousands of Latter-day Saints gathered across the country to celebrate a milestone of faith, education and growth. The nine-day commemoration included a vibrant cultural celebration and a nationwide devotional.