Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from YouTube; Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Alessandro Trovati, Associated Press

Clockwise from top left: In a video shared during a worldwide young adult devotional on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, President Dallin H. Oaks invites young adults to attend institute; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile as they are introduced during a worldwide devotional for young adults in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026; World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain is given a tour of the Bishops' Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026; Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva, where the biathlon discipline will take place during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

During the week of Feb. 1-7, Church President Dallin H. Oaks issued a special invitation for young adults around the world to attend institute. Plus, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, spoke to young adults about how faith in Jesus Christ can eclipse doubts and fears.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, visited Salt Lake City to tour the humanitarian efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; the Church pledged support to the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Games; and a member of the Church is in Italy to compete on Team USA’s four-man bobsled team.

A new portrait of Joseph Smith was unveiled at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. Also, Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy addressed hundreds of global faith leaders at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.

Elder Steven D. Shumway, Elder John D. Amos and Elder Ronald M. Barcellos — all General Authority Seventies — addressed students of BYU, BYU–Hawaii and BYU–Pathway Worldwide, respectively.

In this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Tanise Chung-Hoon, vice president of advancement for BYU–Pathway Worldwide, discusses the importance of self-reliance and the broader impact of the Church’s education initiatives. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, along with other interfaith, government and civic leaders, toured the new Harare Zimbabwe Temple during a special open house.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. As institute celebrates 100 years, President Oaks issues special invitation to young adults across the world

In a video shared during a young adult worldwide devotional on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, President Dallin H. Oaks invites young adults to attend institute. | Screenshot from YouTube

During a devotional broadcast for young adults, President Oaks issued a special invitation.

“My dear young adults,” he said, “I invite you to consistently attend institute.” The Prophet then listed six specific blessings that come from attending institute and encouraged young adults to invite their friends to experience those blessings.

Related Stories Podcast Episode 263: Record seminary and institute enrollment blesses young people worldwide

2. ‘Sing with redeeming love,’ Elder and Sister Kearon tell young adults in worldwide devotional

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile as they are introduced during a worldwide devotional for young adults in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Elder Kearon and Sister Kearon spoke to a worldwide audience of young adults and commemorated the 100th anniversary of Institutes of Religion. Their remarks were centered on the Savior’s power to lift, redeem and offer true hope. They also gave special attention to several questions from young adults.

Related Stories Elder Kearon sees Salt Lake Temple restoration as a blueprint for building relationships

3. World Food Programme leaders visit the Church’s humanitarian facilities, express gratitude for 12 years of collaboration

World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain, center, is given a tour of the Bishops' Central Storehouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, visited Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 30, to tour humanitarian efforts of the Church, which include the Bishops’ Central Storehouse and Welfare Square. Following the tour, McCain and other guests had lunch with the Presiding Bishopric and Relief Society general presidency.

4. See the Church’s connections to the Olympics

Olympic rings are seen near the village of Anterselva, where the biathlon discipline will take place during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. | Alessandro Trovati, Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pledged a “significant financial donation” and use of Church property and volunteers to support the 2034 Utah Olympic and Paralympic Games. Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, made the announcement at the Foreign Press Association offices in Milan, days shy of the opening ceremonies for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Plus, Caleb Furnell, 24, is a push athlete on one of Team USA’s four-man bobsled teams and a member of the Church. He is in Italy to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games.

Related Stories Podcast Episode 271: Olympic medalist Noelle Pikus Pace on sharing the light of the gospel by being a covenant keeper

5. What a Joseph Smith portrait at Morehouse College means to local Latter-day Saints

People in the audience interact during Vesper Hour in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. A newly commissioned portrait of Joseph Smith, first President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was unveiled during the service. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A new portrait of Joseph Smith was unveiled in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on Sunday, Feb. 1.

The portrait of Joseph Smith is set to hang next to the portraits of President Russell M. Nelson and Abraham Lincoln in the Hall of Honor, which features more than 300 oil portraits of global leaders of the international civil and human rights movement.

Related Stories Morehouse College honors President Nelson with peace prize, announces collaboration with Tabernacle Choir

6. Elder Nash addresses faith leaders, advocates for the protection of religious freedom

Elder Marcus B. Nash of the Presidency of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses hundreds of global faith leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Nash emphasized the importance of protecting religious freedoms to an audience of hundreds of global faith leaders at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C.

“There’s a mountain of evidence that shows the power of religious freedom in building families, communities and nations,” Elder Nash said.

Related Stories How President Oaks has defended religious freedom throughout his apostolic ministry

7. Leaders speak at Church school devotionals

Students listen to a BYU–Hawaii devotional with Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Feb. 3, 2026. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Elder Shumway spoke to students and faculty at BYU about pruning unnecessary distractions from their lives.

Elder Amos encouraged students at BYU–Hawaii to stop overthinking the gospel and keep it simple.

In a devotional to BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Elder Barcellos encouraged listeners to be truth seekers.

Related Stories President Oaks to speak at BYU devotional Feb. 10

8. Church News podcast Episode 279: BYU–Pathway Worldwide’s Tanise Chung-Hoon on the impact of Church education

Tanise Chung-Hoon, BYU–Pathway Worldwide vice president of advancement, speaks to Church News reporter Mary Richards during the filming of the Church News podcast released Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 | Rex Warner, Deseret News

In the week’s Church News podcast, the vice president of advancement for BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Chung-Hoon spoke on the broader impact of Church initiatives and how it is all “one work,” as well as the importance of self-reliance.

9. President of Zimbabwe attends temple open house for Harare Zimbabwe Temple

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, presents Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, with a Christus statue after touring the Harare Zimbabwe temple open house on Jan. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During a special open house, President Mnangagwa toured the new Harare Zimbabwe Temple. Elder Erich W. Kopischke, an assistant executive director in the Temple Department, and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, gave the tour and presented Mnangagwa with a Christus statue and artwork of the temple.