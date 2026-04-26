Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Ryan Jensen; Ryan Jensen; Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Young women in the Philippines sit in class together and smile; Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver, right, speaks with the Young Women general presidency on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion in West Jordan, Utah, on Sunday, April 19, 2026; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the graduation ceremony at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

During the week of April 19- 23, the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new names for Young Women age groups. And in a special Church News podcast episode, the Young Women General Presidency discuss the doctrine and celebration behind each of the new Young Women group names.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to young adults during a devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion about the limitless power of Jesus Christ.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the graduation ceremony at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

During a stake devotional in the Marysville Washington Stake, Elder Hugo E. Martínez, General Authority Seventy, read a letter from the First Presidency that announced the construction of the Marysville Washington Temple.

With the Teresina Brazil Temple groundbreaking ceremonies, the temple entered the construction phrase.

Doors opened to the public at the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, and a groundbreaking date was set for the Springfield Missouri Temple.

Also in temple news, a dedication date has been set for the Ephraim Utah Temple.

This week’s episode of the Church News podcast features Sister Kathleen F. Kelly and Ryan Eggett as they discuss the power of sacred music in the lives of children.

After more than a year of suspension, missionaries have been given official permission to return to the country of Burundi.

And 150 full-time missionaries in the Missouri Independence Mission sang the United States national anthem at the Kansas City Royals game, for the third annual JustServe night.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. First Presidency announces new names for Young Women groups

Young women in the Philippines sit in class together and smile. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced the new names for the Young Women age groups. The names are: Builders of Faith (young women turning 12-13), Messengers of Hope (young women turning 14-15), and Gatherers of Light (young women turning 16 or older).

A letter from the First Presidency explained that the purposes of the names “help young women understand their divine place in God’s work, to represent their spiritual dignity as His beloved daughters and to highlight their progression.”

Related Stories See the doctrine and context behind the new Young Women age-group names

2. Church News podcast episode 291: Young Women general presidency celebrates new names for Young Women groups

Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver, right, speaks with the Young Women general presidency on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, on the Church News podcast. | Ryan Jensen

This special Church News podcast episode discusses the doctrinal meaning behind each of the three new Young Women group names.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus shared the celebration they hope will take place across the globe with the announcement of the new names.

Related Stories First Presidency announces new names for Young Women groups

3. Elder Renlund teaches where infinity fits within eternity

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion in West Jordan, Utah, on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Elder Dale G. Renlund spoke with young adults about the limitless power that Jesus Christ has as the Savior.

At the devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion, Elder Renlund was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund.

“Our despondency and weeping in this world can be turned to boundless joy and rejoicing because of Jesus Christ, His mercy and love,” said Elder Renlund.

4. Like a ‘courageous lighthouse keeper’: BYU graduates encouraged by Elder Soares to share the Light of Jesus Christ

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at the graduation ceremony at BYU in Provo on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

During the Brigham Young University graduation ceremony, Elder Ulisses Soares encouraged graduates to share the light of Jesus Christ.

“The light you carry from this campus is meant to shine in places only you can reach,” said Elder Soares to close to 7,000 graduates.

Sister Rosana Soares, Elder Soares’ wife, as well as Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education, and his wife, Sister Mary Rasband, also attended.

5. Temple announced for Marysville, Washington, in stake devotional

Latter-day Saints in Marysville, Washington, react to the news of a temple that will be built in their city. The announcement came from the First Presidency via Elder Hugo E. Martínez — General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency — during a devotional for Latter-day Saints in the Marysville Washington Stake on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At a Sunday stake devotional, an announcement for plans to construct the Marysville Washington Temple were made. At the Marysville Washington Stake, Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy, read a letter from the First Presidency that contained the announcement.

This will be the state of Washington’s seventh house of the Lord.

Related Stories From 2025: Ground broken for Vancouver Washington Temple

6. Temple News in Brazil, Willamette Valley, Oregon, Springfield Missouri, and Ephraim Utah

From left to right: Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church's Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil, center, join other local Church members and leaders to break ground for the Teresina Brazil Temple on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Teresina, Brazil; The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple; Exterior rendering of the Springfield Missouri Temple; A rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Teresina Brazil Temple, and it entered the construction phase.

The Church has publicly opened its doors to the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. The open house runs from April 23 to May 9.

On June 6, the ground will be broken for the Springfield Missouri Temple. The groundbreaking date falls on the same day as the groundbreaking for the Missoula Montana Temple.

A dedication date has been set for the Ephraim Utah Temple. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate this temple on Oct. 11.

Related Stories Ground broken for Guatemala’s fifth house of the Lord

7. Church News podcast, episode 290: The power of Primary music, with Sister Kathleen F. Kelly and Ryan Eggett

Sister Kathleen F. Kelly of the Primary general advisory council, center, and Ryan Eggett, music manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, join Church News reporter Mary Richards on the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, April 21, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

On this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Sister Kathleen F. Kelly of the Primary general advisory council and Ryan Eggett, a music manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, give insights on the power music has among Primary children in the Primary room and at home.

Related Stories Teaching doctrine through Primary music during singing time

8. Missionaries return to African nation of Burundi

Members of the Bujumbura Burundi District take a picture with newly arrived full-time missionaries at the Melchior Ndadaye International Airport, in Bujumbura, Burundi, on April 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Four young full-time missionaries were welcomed back to the country of Burundi after missionaries were absent for more than a year.

Missionary work in the country was temporarily suspended while the Church obtained authorization from the Ministry of the Interior, Security and Community Development.

9. 150 missionaries singing U.S. national anthem, service tailgates mark JustServe night at Kansas City Royals game

One hundred and fifty missionaries in the Missouri Independence Mission sing the United States national anthem before the Kansas City Royals played the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday, April 9, 2026. The evening was JustServe night at the ballpark. | Jason Hanna, Kansas City Royals

During the third annual JustServe night at the Kansas City Royals game, 150 full-time missionaries sang the national anthem. The game also honored the local nonprofit Kansas City Heroes.

People wore shirts saying “JustServe” and ”America 250″ to showcase what the Church is doing in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday this year.