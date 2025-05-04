Read the invitations President Russell M. Nelson has given over his tenure as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
BYU Women’s Conference that was April 30 thru May 2, included messages given by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister J. Anette Dennis, counselor in the Relief Society general presiency, and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, counselor in the Young Men general presidency.
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his feelings about the Savior with students at BYU-Idaho, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., on the National Day of Prayer.
The public open house for the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, began Thursday, May 1, and will run thru May 17, excluding Sundays, and other milestones or updates were announced this week for houses of the Lord in Alberta, New Zealand, Texas and Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Deseret News’ Emily Hellewell joined this weeks’ Church News podcast. She talks about the importance of humanity in storytelling.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues a statement of support and provides aid to Myanmar after a 7.7 earthquake, and thousands of young Latter-day Saints served others in their communities for the April 25-27 Global Youth Service Day.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Updated: Invitations President Nelson has given since he became President of the Church
During April 2025 general conference, President Nelson invited all to grow in confidence before God. See other invitations he has given in his seven years as President of the Church.
Read the invitations here.
2. Elder Quentin L. Cook and 3 Church officers share messages of faith, courage, humility and trust at BYU Women’s Conference
Elder Cook said in his address on Friday, May 2, the covenant women of the Church “are incredible because of the way they face the trials of life” committed to walking with the Savior. On Thursday, May 1, President Porter invited attendees to choose to “walk humbly with Jesus.”
On April 30, the first day of the conference, Sister Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, taught the women how making covenants in the house of the Lord endows them with the capacity they need in the challenges they face, and Brother Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men‘s general presidency spoke of the importance of a covenant relationship with God and Jesus Christ.
Read what Elder Cook said here.
Read what President Porter said here.
Read what Sister Dennis said here.
Read what Brother Wilcox said here.
3. ‘Cast off all that hinders you from feeling’ the love of Jesus Christ, Elder Soares invites
Thousands of people filled the BYU-Idaho Center auditorium for a devotional on Sunday afternoon, April 27, to hear messages from Elder Soares and Sister Rosana Soares.
Elder Soares testified that because of Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice, He became “our ultimate spiritual caregiver.”
Read more about the devotional here.
4. Sister Tracy Y. Browning joins National Day of Prayer event at White House
Representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a White House event honoring the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, Sister Browning said there “is power in unifying our voices in prayers.”
Learn more about this story here.
5. Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple opens for media and public tours
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first house of the Lord in west Africa’s Republic of Côte d’Ivoire has opened its doors for public tours. The Abidjan ivory Coast Temple public open house runs from May 1 to 17, excluding Sundays. The dedication by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is scheduled for May 25.
Learn more about the Abidjan temple here.
6. Ground broken for a house of the Lord in Alberta, dates and updates for temples in New Zealand and Texas, and news on Temple Square
Ground was broken for the Lethbridge Alberta Temple on April 26. A groundbreaking date was set for the house of the Lord in Wellington, New Zealand; and an updated on the temple in north Dallas, Texas. A new statue stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, plus a look at the renovations inside the Salt Lake Temple.
Read about the Lethbridge Alberta Temple groundbreaking here.
Learn when ground will be broken for a new house of the Lord in New Zealand here.
Find out more about the temple in Fairview, Texas, here.
See the new statue on Temple Square and photos of the Salt Lake Temple interior here.
7. Episode 238: Deseret News’ Emily Hellewell on seeking truth and connection as God’s children
In episode 238 of the Church News podcast, Hellewell discusses how her career in public relations and her faith in Jesus Christ prepared her for her role as Deseret News’ vice president of marketing and creative services. She emphasizes the importance of humanity in storytelling and how truth-seeking journalism can help cut through the world’s clutter to connect Heavenly Father’s children to one another.
Listen to the podcast here.
8. Church provides relief after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar
Coordinating with other nongovernmental organizations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing humanitarian aid to help half a million victims of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that hit on March 28.
Find out how the Church is helping in Myanmar here.
9. Youth help their communities for Global Youth Service Day
Taking part in Global Youth Service Day, Latter-day Saint youth in Oregon, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California organized and participated in service activities to help others and grow closer to Christ.