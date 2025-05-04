Menu
Living Faith

In case you missed it: President Russell M. Nelson’s prophetic invitations, Church leaders speak at BYU Women’s Conference, plus 7 more stories

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of April 27 to May 3

Clockwise from left: President Nelson waves at the April 2023 general conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City; Elder Cook speaks at BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah; Elder and Sister Soares wave after a BYU–Idaho devotional in Rexburg, Idaho; and Sister Browning at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Clockwise from left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, wave to attendees upon leaving the Conference Center after the 193rd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a keynote speech during the closing session of the 49th BYU Women’s Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 2, 2025; Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, wave during a BYU–Idaho devotional in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sunday, April 27, 2025; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, attends the White House event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Clockwise from left: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Lynnette McConkie
By Lynnette McConkie

Read the invitations President Russell M. Nelson has given over his tenure as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

BYU Women’s Conference that was April 30 thru May 2, included messages given by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister J. Anette Dennis, counselor in the Relief Society general presiency, and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his feelings about the Savior with students at BYU-Idaho, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., on the National Day of Prayer.

The public open house for the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, began Thursday, May 1, and will run thru May 17, excluding Sundays, and other milestones or updates were announced this week for houses of the Lord in Alberta, New Zealand, Texas and Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Deseret News’ Emily Hellewell joined this weeks’ Church News podcast. She talks about the importance of humanity in storytelling.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues a statement of support and provides aid to Myanmar after a 7.7 earthquake, and thousands of young Latter-day Saints served others in their communities for the April 25-27 Global Youth Service Day.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Updated: Invitations President Nelson has given since he became President of the Church

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson wave to attendees upon leaving the Conference Center after the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During April 2025 general conference, President Nelson invited all to grow in confidence before God. See other invitations he has given in his seven years as President of the Church.

Read the invitations here.
2. Elder Quentin L. Cook and 3 Church officers share messages of faith, courage, humility and trust at BYU Women’s Conference

Photos of Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Primary General President Susan H. Porter, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men’s general presidency, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaking at BYU Women's Conference in 2025.
Clockwise from the left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a keynote speech during the closing session of the 49th BYU Women’s Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, May 2, 2025; Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during BYU Women's Conference on Thursday, May 1, 2025; Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, tells the story of Jacob’s family and the importance of birthrights with members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference on Wednesday, April 30, 2025; ; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, opens BYU Women's Conference on April 30, 2025. | Clockwise from left: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Isaac Hale, Deseret News; Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education; Abby Shelton, BYU

Elder Cook said in his address on Friday, May 2, the covenant women of the Church “are incredible because of the way they face the trials of life” committed to walking with the Savior. On Thursday, May 1, President Porter invited attendees to choose to “walk humbly with Jesus.”

On April 30, the first day of the conference, Sister Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, taught the women how making covenants in the house of the Lord endows them with the capacity they need in the challenges they face, and Brother Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men‘s general presidency spoke of the importance of a covenant relationship with God and Jesus Christ.

Read what Elder Cook said here.
Read what President Porter said here.
Read what Sister Dennis said here.
Read what Brother Wilcox said here.
3. ‘Cast off all that hinders you from feeling’ the love of Jesus Christ, Elder Soares invites

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, speak during a BYU–Idaho devotional held in the I-Center on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, speak during a BYU–Idaho devotional held in the I-Center on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

Thousands of people filled the BYU-Idaho Center auditorium for a devotional on Sunday afternoon, April 27, to hear messages from Elder Soares and Sister Rosana Soares.

Elder Soares testified that because of Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice, He became “our ultimate spiritual caregiver.”

Read more about the devotional here.
4. Sister Tracy Y. Browning joins National Day of Prayer event at White House

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attends the White House event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attends the White House event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a White House event honoring the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, Sister Browning said there “is power in unifying our voices in prayers.”

Learn more about this story here.
5. Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple opens for media and public tours

The Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple.
The Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first house of the Lord in west Africa’s Republic of Côte d’Ivoire has opened its doors for public tours. The Abidjan ivory Coast Temple public open house runs from May 1 to 17, excluding Sundays. The dedication by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is scheduled for May 25.

Learn more about the Abidjan temple here.
6. Ground broken for a house of the Lord in Alberta, dates and updates for temples in New Zealand and Texas, and news on Temple Square

Three renderings of temples to be built in Alberta, New Zealand and Texas. Also a photograph of finish work inside the Salt Lake City Temple.
Clockwise from left: Exterior rendering of the Lethbridge Alberta Temple; exterior rendering of the Wellington New Zealand Temple; finish work is underway on the ceiling of an original sealing room in the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 2025; an exterior rendering of the Fairview Texas Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for the Lethbridge Alberta Temple on April 26. A groundbreaking date was set for the house of the Lord in Wellington, New Zealand; and an updated on the temple in north Dallas, Texas. A new statue stands on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, plus a look at the renovations inside the Salt Lake Temple.

Read about the Lethbridge Alberta Temple groundbreaking here.
Learn when ground will be broken for a new house of the Lord in New Zealand here.
Find out more about the temple in Fairview, Texas, here.
See the new statue on Temple Square and photos of the Salt Lake Temple interior here.
7. Episode 238: Deseret News’ Emily Hellewell on seeking truth and connection as God’s children

Deseret News' VP of Marketing and Creative Services Emily Hellewell joins the Church News podcast on April, 29, 2025.
Deseret News' VP of Marketing and Creative Services Emily Hellewell joins the Church News podcast on April, 29, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In episode 238 of the Church News podcast, Hellewell discusses how her career in public relations and her faith in Jesus Christ prepared her for her role as Deseret News’ vice president of marketing and creative services. She emphasizes the importance of humanity in storytelling and how truth-seeking journalism can help cut through the world’s clutter to connect Heavenly Father’s children to one another.

Listen to the podcast here.
8. Church provides relief after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar

CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Provided by CARE

Coordinating with other nongovernmental organizations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing humanitarian aid to help half a million victims of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that hit on March 28.

Find out how the Church is helping in Myanmar here.
9. Youth help their communities for Global Youth Service Day

Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, by helping move dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch.
Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, by helping move dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch. | Provided by Fabiana Huffaker

Taking part in Global Youth Service Day, Latter-day Saint youth in Oregon, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California organized and participated in service activities to help others and grow closer to Christ.

Read more about how youth served here.
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
