In case you missed it: Message of goodwill from the First Presidency, Church leaders encourage BYU–Pathway students, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: From left, BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participate in a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025; Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to young adults during a worldwide devotional, broadcast from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 4, 2025; the Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025; Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorp.’s Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The First Presidency has offered a message of goodwill to recently elected Pope Leo XIV. Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson answered questions and encouraged BYU–Pathway students during a May 9 devotional broadcast.

President Johnson also taught about righteous stewardship during the May 4 worldwide broadcast for young adults. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé talked about why the Church strives to give and serve as Jesus Christ at the Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit on May 7.

Bishop L. Todd Budge testified about manifestations of God’s love during a May 6 devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Read what Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said to media representatives as the Syracuse Utah Temple opened its doors for public tours, and see what the new Colorado Springs Colorado Temple will look like.

The Young Women general presidency discussed the third chapter of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide during a live video through their social media account. President John S.K. Kauwe III and President Bruce C. Kusch welcomed students in spring devotionals at BYU–Hawaii and Ensign College on May 6, and on the weekly episode of the Church News podcast, Church News editor Ryan Jensen talks with artists and event coordinators of the 13th International Art Competition.

1. First Presidency offers goodwill message to new Pope Leo XIV

Crowds wait for Pope Leo XIV to appear on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Antonio Calanni, Associated Press

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — issued a statement on Thursday, May 8, offering a message of goodwill to Pope Leo XIV following the two-day papal conclave in Vatican City .

2. Panel of Church leaders answers questions on discouragement, priorities and learning the language of the Spirit

From left, BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participate in a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christofferson, Elder Rasband and President Johnson spoke to the tens of thousands of BYU–Pathway students scattered around the globe in a May 9 devotional broadcast.

As members of the executive committee for Church education, they answered questions on a variety of topics and encouraged students to ask for God’s help as they prepare, learn, overcome and become through faith in Jesus Christ.

3. Prepare for Christ’s Second Coming through righteous stewardship, President Johnson tells young adults

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks to young adults during a worldwide devotional broadcast from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

President Johnson spoke to young adults via a live broadcast from the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 4. Her message focused on aspects of righteous stewardship and preparation for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

4. Service blesses everyone, Bishop Caussé says to business, civic leaders

Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks at Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit at Zions Bancorp.’s Technology Center in Midvale, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

On Wednesday, May 7, Bishop Caussé testified to business and civic leaders about the role of helping others as a means of blessing individuals and organizations, while speaking at the Crossroads of the World: International Trade Summit, held in Salt Lake City.

5. Bishop Budge invites missionaries to love, be obedient, repent

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on May 6, Bishop Budge testified to missionaries that the love of Heavenly Father is manifest in His willingness to allow His Only Begotten Son to be sacrificed and in giving His children commandments.

6. ‘A house of hope,’ ‘a place of peace,’ Church leaders at Syracuse Utah Temple as public open house begins

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder Duncan and Sister Yee greeted media representatives at the Syracuse temple on Wednesday, May 8. They talked about the role the temple will play in preparing for the Second Coming of the Savior. Learn more about this temple, which includes two baptistries, and see the interior photos.

Also, during the week the First Presidency has released an exterior rendering of a house of the Lord in Colorado’s second-largest city. The single-story Colorado Springs temple will be the fourth temple in the state.

7. Love is central to God’s commandments, teaches Young Women general presidency

Young Women enjoy their time together during an activity. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, posted a live video discussion on the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account on Tuesday, May 6. Opening chapter 3 of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, the presidency talked about how love is at the heart of God’s commandments.

Leaders of two Church schools spoke at the first 2025 spring esmester or block devotionals on May 6, 2025. BYU–Hawaii President Kauwe and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, welcomed students and encouraged them to cultivate open and honest communication in dating and courtship.

Ensign College President Kusch and Sister Alynda Kusch, his wife, invited students to be “SAFE” in their faith and gain spiritual staying power.

9. Podcast episode 239: International Art Competition 2025: ‘Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down’

Artist Paige Crosland Anderson joins the Church News podcast on May 6, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

As part of the Church’s 13th International Art Competition, the Church History Museum is showcasing 150 pieces of art created by people from all over the world. This week’s podcast features individuals responsible for the exhibit and artists who express how they each liken the theme — “Lift up the hands which hang down” from Doctrine and Covenants 81:5 — to themselves from their own experience, perspective and language.