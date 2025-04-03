Open-house reservations available for the Syracuse Utah Temple

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday, March 17, 2025. The public open house will be May 10-31, excluding Sundays.

Reservations are now available online to tour the Syracuse Utah Temple, during the public open house, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or SyracuseUtahTemple.org.

The public open house will run from Saturday, May 10, through Saturday, May 31, excluding Sundays. Reservations, which are recommended, are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are available via TicketTailor website, and e-tickets will be sent via email.

The free tour includes a walking tour through the temple, which lasts about 45 minutes. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The house of the Lord is wheelchair accessible.

A rendering of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In advance of attending the open house, attendees are invited to watch an introductory video about temples, available online.

Visitor parking will be available on the temple grounds, at 1025 S. 2500 West, Syracuse. Please enter from the north via 700 South. Overflow parking will be available as needed.

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

The Syracuse Utah Temple will be dedicated on Sunday, June 8, in a single session broadcast to all units within the temple district.

Related Story Church News Almanac | Syracuse Utah Temple

About the Syracuse Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020. It was one of eight new locations for future houses of the Lord identified in the concluding session of the April 2020 general conference.

The temple’s site was released on Aug. 28, 2020, and an exterior rendering on Feb. 16, 2021.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, speaks during groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Syracuse on Saturday, June 12, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet sits on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presided at the Syracuse temple’s June 12, 2021, groundbreaking, speaking and offering a prayer dedicating the site and construction process. His great-grandfather was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward, and Elder Duncan grew up less than a mile and half north of the temple site.

Temples in Utah

The Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 24th dedicated temple in the state, joining the operating Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.

Two of the dedicated houses of the Lord are closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction.

Four houses of the Lord in Utah — Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield — are under construction, with three more — Lehi, West Jordan and Price — in various stages of planning and design, for a total of 31 temples.

Utah is home to more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints spread throughout some 5,400 congregations.

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday March 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Recent and upcoming temple open houses

Other recently concluded, ongoing and announced temple open houses include:

The Auckland New Zealand Temple open house concluded on March 22. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Auckland temple on April 13.

Related Story First Presidency announces Auckland New Zealand Temple dedication, Toronto Ontario Temple rededication

The Nairobi Kenya Temple open house will be Thursday, April 17, to Saturday, May 3, excluding Sundays. For more about the open house, see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the first house of the Lord in Kenya — and in east Africa — on Sunday, May 18.

Related Story First Presidency announces dedication, open house dates for Nairobi Kenya Temple

The Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple open house will be Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 17, excluding Sundays. For more on the open house, see reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the first house of the Lord in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in west Africa on May 25.

Related Story First Presidency announces dedication, open house dates for Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

The Farmington New Mexico Temple open house will be Thursday, July 17, through Saturday, Aug. 2, excluding Sundays. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Related Story First Presidency announces dedication, open house dates for Farmington New Mexico Temple

Looking ahead to 2027, the Salt Lake Temple open house will be April to October 2027. The historic house of the Lord has been under renovation since 2019.

Information about tour reservations will be available later on reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.