Living Faith

In case you missed it: Women honored for their ‘divine capacity to love,’ plus 8 more stories

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of May 11-17

Week in review four photo collage. Clockwise from top left: A painting by Simon Dewey of Mary praying with young Jesus; Sister Michelle D. Craig hugs Sister Kristin M. Yee at the emeritus luncheon; Kirkham Burbidge, Kristen Walker Smith and Jared Smith looking over at a historical record in the Church History Museum; Photo of the Antofagasta Chile Temple.
Clockwise from top left: “In Favour with God (Jesus Praying with His Mother)," by Simon Dewey; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, hugs Michelle D. Craig, who served as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2018 to 2023, at the annual Primary, Young Women and Relief Society emeritus luncheon in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, May 12, 2025; Kirkham Burbidge, Kristen Walker Smith and Jared Smith examine different historical Church books and documents as the Church History Department hosts a "Come, Follow Me" Doctrine and Covenants resources gathering at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 4, 2025; the Antofagasta Chile Temple. Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lynnette McConkie
By Lynnette McConkie

President Russell M. Nelson and other Church leaders expressed gratitude and applauded faithful women in Mother’s Day posts. General women’s presidencies and their councils honored women at an annual emeritus luncheon in Salt Lake City.

Young single adults in southeastern Idaho gathered for a conference and learned about their divine identity and mission, and, at BYU-Idaho’s Tuesday devotional, Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, invited students to allow the Lord to hasten His work through them.

A temple in Chile held its media day on Monday, May 12, and opened its doors for public tours. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the second house of the Lord in Nigeria on May 10, 2025, and the date for the Singapore Temple’s groundbreaking was announced.

Karl R. Anderson talked about the divine orchestration of the Restoration events in Kirtland, Ohio, in a Church News podcast. New resources are available to enhance the study of April 2025 general conference messages, as well as “Come, Follow Me,” Doctrine and Covenants.

Find out more about Brigham Young University’s newly appointed athletic director, and how a Latter-day Saint star punt returner shared faith in his NFL locker room and the community.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. This Mother’s Day on social: President Nelson, Church leaders honor women and their ‘divine capacity to love’

President Russell M. Nelson posts his gratitude for "the remarkable women in my life" to celebrate Mother's Day on May 11, 2025. | Screenshot from Instagram

President Nelson celebrated the spiritual influence and Christlike attributes demonstrated by women on Mother’s Day. Through social media posts, he and other Church leaders highlighted that when women nurture faith, show divine love, keep their covenants and press forward with faith through challenges, they strengthen families and communities.

See what leaders posted here.
2. Women honored for their service and influence in the Church at annual luncheon

Sister Kristin M. Yee hugs Michelle D. Craig at a luncheon at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 12, 2025.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, hugs Michelle D. Craig, who served as first counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 2018 to 2023, at the annual Primary, Young Women and Relief Society emeritus luncheon in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday, May 12, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson testified of the Lord’s divine work for women at an annual emeritus luncheon on Monday, May 12, 2025.

“There is so much good for us to do, and you are doing it so well,” President Johnson said to past Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies and their councils at the event.

Learn more about this story here.
3. Sister Dennis, Elder Bangerter teach young single adults about divine identities and seeking heavenly answers

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks to young single adults at the ICCU Dome on Thursday, May 15, 2025, as part of the Pocatello YSA Conference held in Pocatello, Idaho.
Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks to young single adults at the ICCU Dome on Thursday, May 15, 2025, as part of the Pocatello YSA Conference held in Pocatello, Idaho. | Nicalous Rudd

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Susan A. Bangerter, spoke to young single adults on Thursday, May 15, as part of the Pocatello YSA Conference, held in Pocatello, Idaho. They urged attendees to choose optimism and to understand the divine timing of their lives and their part in God’s work.

Read more about the conference messages here.
4. Elder Brown reminds BYU–Idaho students that in the hastening of the Lord’s work, ‘you are His work’

Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, speaks during a devotional at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Elder Kevin G. Brown, General Authority Seventy, speaks during a devotional at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU–Idaho

During a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, May 13, Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, emphasized the “majesty of this moment.” He invited students to “look for the majestic things happening inside of [them]” and to be a part of God’s work.

Read more of Elder Brown’s message here.
5. Antofagasta Chile Temple open to the media, public prior to dedication

The Antofagasta Chile Temple.
The Antofagasta Chile Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The public open house for the Antofagasta Chile Temple started Tuesday, May 13, welcoming the public to tour the temple through May 24.

See photos of the temple in Antofagasta here.
6. Construction news for houses of the Lord in Nigeria and Singapore

Elder Alfred Kyungu — a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa West Area — and his wife, Sister Lucie Kyungu, center, along with invited guests, break ground for construction of the Lagos Nigeria Temple on May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction began for two new temples in May and June. Ground for the Lagos Nigeria Temple was broken on Saturday, May 10, and the First Presidency has announced the groundbreaking date for the first Latter-day Saint temple in Singapore.

Read about the Lagos temple groundbreaking here.
Find out more about the Singapore Temple here.
7. Podcast episode 240: Exploring the spiritual significance of Kirtland with historian Karl Ricks Anderson

Historian Karl Ricks Anderson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Historian Karl Ricks Anderson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Screenshot from Church News YouTube channel

In this episode of the Church News podcast, Karl R. Anderson discussed the importance of Kirtland, Ohio, in the unfolding of God’s plan and the enduring faith of its people. Also known as “Mr. Kirtland,” he talked about the significant revelations, priesthood restoration and spiritual manifestations that occurred there, as well as the dedication and sacrifices of early Church members.

Learn more and listen to the podcast here.
8. Study guides available for April 2025 general conference and for ‘Come, Follow Me’ Doctrine and Covenants chapter-specific historical resources

Kirkham Burbidge, Kristen Walker Smith and Jared Smith examine different historical Church books and documents as the Church History Department hosts a "Come, Follow Me" Doctrine and Covenants resources gathering at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, April 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

To help individuals and families “remember and reflect,” as President Russell M. Nelson has invited, the Church News is publishing study helps for each April 2025 general conference talk.

Also, the Church Historical Department and technical designers have integrated content-focused links to historical resources that give context to the revelations in the Doctrine and Covenants.

Explore the conference study helps here.
Learn how to access the study tools for Doctrine and Covenants study here.
9. BYU appoints new athletic director, and Latter-day Saint NFL punter shares his faith in the community

Two photo collage. On the left Brian Santiago stands for a photo with Tom Holmoe. On the right Brian Covey reads a scripture to a young man.
From left: Brian Santiago poses for a photo with Tom Holmoe prior to BYU's NCAA Tournament basketball game with VCU at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on March 19, 2025; Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, reads a scripture with a young man after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2024. | From left: Nate Edwards, BYU; Justin Harding

In a May 13 statement, BYU President C. Shane Reese announced the appointment of Brian Santiago as the university’s new athletics director, noting his strong leadership record and commitment to strengthening BYU’s academic and spiritual mission in the changing landscape of college athletics.

Latter-day Saint NFL star punt returner Britain Covey was honored on Thursday, May 15, by Interfaith Philadelphia for his faith and community service.

Read more about the new athletic director here.
Find out how Covey shared his faith through actions here.
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
