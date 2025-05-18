In case you missed it: Women honored for their ‘divine capacity to love,’ plus 8 more stories

President Russell M. Nelson and other Church leaders expressed gratitude and applauded faithful women in Mother’s Day posts. General women’s presidencies and their councils honored women at an annual emeritus luncheon in Salt Lake City.
Young single adults in southeastern Idaho gathered for a conference and learned about their divine identity and mission, and, at BYU-Idaho’s Tuesday devotional, Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, invited students to allow the Lord to hasten His work through them.
A temple in Chile held its media day on Monday, May 12, and opened its doors for public tours. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the second house of the Lord in Nigeria on May 10, 2025, and the date for the Singapore Temple’s groundbreaking was announced.
Karl R. Anderson talked about the divine orchestration of the Restoration events in Kirtland, Ohio, in a Church News podcast. New resources are available to enhance the study of April 2025 general conference messages, as well as “Come, Follow Me,” Doctrine and Covenants.
Find out more about Brigham Young University’s newly appointed athletic director, and how a Latter-day Saint star punt returner shared faith in his NFL locker room and the community.
1. This Mother’s Day on social: President Nelson, Church leaders honor women and their ‘divine capacity to love’
President Nelson celebrated the spiritual influence and Christlike attributes demonstrated by women on Mother’s Day. Through social media posts, he and other Church leaders highlighted that when women nurture faith, show divine love, keep their covenants and press forward with faith through challenges, they strengthen families and communities.
2. Women honored for their service and influence in the Church at annual luncheon
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson testified of the Lord’s divine work for women at an annual emeritus luncheon on Monday, May 12, 2025.
“There is so much good for us to do, and you are doing it so well,” President Johnson said to past Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies and their councils at the event.
3. Sister Dennis, Elder Bangerter teach young single adults about divine identities and seeking heavenly answers
Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Susan A. Bangerter, spoke to young single adults on Thursday, May 15, as part of the Pocatello YSA Conference, held in Pocatello, Idaho. They urged attendees to choose optimism and to understand the divine timing of their lives and their part in God’s work.
4. Elder Brown reminds BYU–Idaho students that in the hastening of the Lord’s work, ‘you are His work’
During a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, May 13, Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, emphasized the “majesty of this moment.” He invited students to “look for the majestic things happening inside of [them]” and to be a part of God’s work.
5. Antofagasta Chile Temple open to the media, public prior to dedication
The public open house for the Antofagasta Chile Temple started Tuesday, May 13, welcoming the public to tour the temple through May 24.
6. Construction news for houses of the Lord in Nigeria and Singapore
Construction began for two new temples in May and June. Ground for the Lagos Nigeria Temple was broken on Saturday, May 10, and the First Presidency has announced the groundbreaking date for the first Latter-day Saint temple in Singapore.
7. Podcast episode 240: Exploring the spiritual significance of Kirtland with historian Karl Ricks Anderson
In this episode of the Church News podcast, Karl R. Anderson discussed the importance of Kirtland, Ohio, in the unfolding of God’s plan and the enduring faith of its people. Also known as “Mr. Kirtland,” he talked about the significant revelations, priesthood restoration and spiritual manifestations that occurred there, as well as the dedication and sacrifices of early Church members.
8. Study guides available for April 2025 general conference and for ‘Come, Follow Me’ Doctrine and Covenants chapter-specific historical resources
To help individuals and families “remember and reflect,” as President Russell M. Nelson has invited, the Church News is publishing study helps for each April 2025 general conference talk.
Also, the Church Historical Department and technical designers have integrated content-focused links to historical resources that give context to the revelations in the Doctrine and Covenants.
9. BYU appoints new athletic director, and Latter-day Saint NFL punter shares his faith in the community
In a May 13 statement, BYU President C. Shane Reese announced the appointment of Brian Santiago as the university’s new athletics director, noting his strong leadership record and commitment to strengthening BYU’s academic and spiritual mission in the changing landscape of college athletics.
Latter-day Saint NFL star punt returner Britain Covey was honored on Thursday, May 15, by Interfaith Philadelphia for his faith and community service.