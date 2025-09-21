Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from YouTube; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025; President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025, called "Peacemaking Starts With YOU"; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of the Church in the Africa West Area in August 2025; Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred June 21, 2025.

During the week of Sept. 14-20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new songs for “Hymns — For Home and Church," including a song with lyrics written by President Russell M. Nelson. Also, each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles now has his own YouTube channel to share testimonies of the Savior.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited members of the Church in five West African countries, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, ministered in the Africa South Area for nine days in August and September.

In the wake of tragedy, Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke to young adults at a Utah Valley Institute devotional.

In temple news, groundbreaking dates were announced for two temples in Africa, and a rendering was released for a temple in Mongolia.

The Church announced plans for a significant update to the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, and in his first address of the new academic school year, BYU President C. Shane Reese testified, “The answer to evil is Christ.”

On the week’s Church News podcast episode, BYU professor Jenet Erickson discusses “The Family Proclamation.” Plus, members of the Church with Indigenous ancestry came together to celebrate their divine heritage as children of God.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Latest release of new hymns includes song with lyrics by President Nelson

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Twelve more songs were added to “Hymns — For Home and Church” by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, Sept. 18, including a song with lyrics written by President Nelson.

2. Church leaders find new audience on YouTube channels

President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025, titled "Peacemaking Starts With YOU." | Screenshot from YouTube

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles now have their own YouTube channels to share testimonies of the Savior. The channels launched on Sunday, Aug. 31.

3. What Elder Gary E. Stevenson taught Saints in West Africa

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson recently concluded a 10-day ministry to five countries in West Africa, where he delivered messages of identity, discipleship and covenant belonging.

4. President Porter and Sister Dennis minister in Africa South Area, see love and service

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred on June 21, 2025. Photo taken in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter and Sister Dennis spent nine days ministering in the Africa South Area — including in the country of Lesotho, where 10 members of the Church were among those killed in a bus crash in late June.

5. Jesus Christ heals broken hearts, Brother Sean R. Dixon testifies to young adults

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a devotional held at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion adjacent to the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brother Dixon shared messages of healing and peacemaking at a Sept. 17 devotional at Utah Valley Institute. The institute is adjacent to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a student event on Sept. 10.

6. Temple news: 2 groundbreakings announced for temples in Africa; location, rendering released for Mongolia’s first temple

Site maps for the Kumasi Ghana and Cape Town South Africa temples. | Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking dates were announced for the Kumasi Ghana Temple and Cape Town South Africa Temple.

A rendering and site map were released for the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple, the country’s first Latter-day Saint temple.

The portion of the Provo Missionary Training Center that houses administrative offices and the cafeteria. Plans are being finalized to rebuild the MTC’s cafeteria and administration buildings, which have supported the training of hundreds of thousands of missionaries since 1978. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church announced plans to rebuild two buildings at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“These new facilities will provide an improved environment for learning, growth and spiritual preparation, blessing future generations of missionaries as they begin their service,” a Sept. 16 news release says.

8. BYU students can become ‘beacons of light’ in a world that ‘desperately needs it,’ says President Reese

BYU President C. Shane Reese speaks during a campus devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Olivia Taylor, BYU

Speaking to students, faculty and staff gathered in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, President Reese reiterated the theme of the school’s sesquicentennial — “Celebrating Gifts of Light.”

9. Podcast episode 258: BYU’s Jenet Erickson on the divine design of the family and ‘The Family Proclamation’

Jenet Erickson, BYU associate professor of religious education and research fellow at the Wheatley Institute and Institute for Family Studies, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On the week’s episode of the Church News podcast, BYU professor Jenet Erickson discusses the divine design of the family, mothers’ well-being and how the proclamation’s principles promote family stability and happiness.

10. ‘Of one heart and one mind’: Indigenous Latter-day Saints gather in Utah

People walk toward the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple after a sunrise ceremony held by Gathering of Tribes as part of its event titled “Good Medicine” in American Fork, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

On Saturday, Sept. 13, in American Fork, Utah, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Indigenous ancestry joined as one people for an enriching day of cultural workshops, traditional music demonstrations and a group temple visit.