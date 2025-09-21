Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

In case you missed it: Latest release of new hymns includes song with lyrics by President Nelson; Church leaders find new audience on YouTube channels, plus 8 more stories

Here are 10 stories from the Church News the week of Sept. 14-20

Clockwise from top left: Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025; President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025 called "Peacemaking Starts With YOU"; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025; Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred on June 21, 2025.
Clockwise from top left: Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025; President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025, called "Peacemaking Starts With YOU"; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of the Church in the Africa West Area in August 2025; Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred June 21, 2025. Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from YouTube; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Jackie Asher
By Jackie Asher

During the week of Sept. 14-20, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new songs for “Hymns — For Home and Church," including a song with lyrics written by President Russell M. Nelson. Also, each member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles now has his own YouTube channel to share testimonies of the Savior.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited members of the Church in five West African countries, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, ministered in the Africa South Area for nine days in August and September.

In the wake of tragedy, Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke to young adults at a Utah Valley Institute devotional.

In temple news, groundbreaking dates were announced for two temples in Africa, and a rendering was released for a temple in Mongolia.

The Church announced plans for a significant update to the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, and in his first address of the new academic school year, BYU President C. Shane Reese testified, “The answer to evil is Christ.”

On the week’s Church News podcast episode, BYU professor Jenet Erickson discusses “The Family Proclamation.” Plus, members of the Church with Indigenous ancestry came together to celebrate their divine heritage as children of God.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Latest release of new hymns includes song with lyrics by President Nelson

Latter-day Saints in Murray, Utah, sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during sacrament meeting.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing selections from “Hymns — For Home and Church” during their sacrament meeting in Murray, Utah, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Twelve more songs were added to “Hymns — For Home and Church” by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, Sept. 18, including a song with lyrics written by President Nelson.

Read more about the new hymns here.
Related Stories
11 new hymns released in June 2025 include Christmas song, Spanish favorite and African American spiritual
Church News podcast episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing

2. Church leaders find new audience on YouTube channels

President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025 called "Peacemaking Starts With YOU."
President Russell M. Nelson released a video on his YouTube channel on Aug. 31, 2025, titled "Peacemaking Starts With YOU." | Screenshot from YouTube

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles now have their own YouTube channels to share testimonies of the Savior. The channels launched on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Read more about the new YouTube channels here.
Related Stories
2024: Primary general presidency launches Primary Worldwide on social media
2024: Young Men general presidency launches new social media channels

3. What Elder Gary E. Stevenson taught Saints in West Africa

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, left, greet members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Africa West Area in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson recently concluded a 10-day ministry to five countries in West Africa, where he delivered messages of identity, discipleship and covenant belonging.

Read more about Elder Stevenson’s ministry here.
Related Stories
Elder Stevenson testifies of Jesus Christ and Zion in Senegal, Africa
Elder Stevenson’s 70th birthday was Aug. 6, 2025. Here are 9 of his quotes from the past year

4. President Porter and Sister Dennis minister in Africa South Area, see love and service

Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, meet with survivors of a tragic minibus crash that occurred on June 21, 2025. Photo taken in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center, meet with survivors of a minibus crash that occurred on June 21, 2025. Photo taken in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter and Sister Dennis spent nine days ministering in the Africa South Area — including in the country of Lesotho, where 10 members of the Church were among those killed in a bus crash in late June.

Learn more about their ministry here.
Related Stories
Survivors of deadly bus crash in Lesotho share grief — and faith — in wake of tragedy
Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks to Latter-day Saint women on strength through humility

5. Jesus Christ heals broken hearts, Brother Sean R. Dixon testifies to young adults

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a devotional held at the Utah Valley Institute of Religion adjacent to the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brother Dixon shared messages of healing and peacemaking at a Sept. 17 devotional at Utah Valley Institute. The institute is adjacent to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a student event on Sept. 10.

Read more about the devotional here.
Related Stories
First Presidency statement condemns violence, calls for peace, kindness and love
Church issues statement following Charlie Kirk shooting

6. Temple news: 2 groundbreakings announced for temples in Africa; location, rendering released for Mongolia’s first temple

Site maps for the Kumasi Ghana and Cape Town South Africa temples.
Site maps for the Kumasi Ghana and Cape Town South Africa temples. | Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking dates were announced for the Kumasi Ghana Temple and Cape Town South Africa Temple.

A rendering and site map were released for the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple, the country’s first Latter-day Saint temple.

Read about the temples in Africa here.
See the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple rendering here.
Related Stories
‘The Lord had other plans’: The life and conversion of Mongolia’s first stake president
See more Church News coverage of temples

7. Church announces plans for significant update to Provo Missionary Training Center

The portion of the Provo Missionary Training Center that houses administrative offices and the cafeteria. Plans are being finalized to rebuild the MTC’s cafeteria and administration buildings, which have supported the training of hundreds of thousands of missionaries since 1978.
The portion of the Provo Missionary Training Center that houses administrative offices and the cafeteria. Plans are being finalized to rebuild the MTC’s cafeteria and administration buildings, which have supported the training of hundreds of thousands of missionaries since 1978. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church announced plans to rebuild two buildings at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“These new facilities will provide an improved environment for learning, growth and spiritual preparation, blessing future generations of missionaries as they begin their service,” a Sept. 16 news release says.

Read more about this story here.
Related Stories
From 2017: President Eyring dedicates Provo MTC, marking a new era to accelerate LDS missionary work
From 2017: Media offered sneak peek of expanded Provo MTC

8. BYU students can become ‘beacons of light’ in a world that ‘desperately needs it,’ says President Reese

BYU President C. Shane Reese speaks during a campus devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
BYU President C. Shane Reese speaks during a campus devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Olivia Taylor, BYU

Speaking to students, faculty and staff gathered in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, President Reese reiterated the theme of the school’s sesquicentennial — “Celebrating Gifts of Light.”

Read more about the devotional here.
Related Stories
A sneak peek into activities, events and theme of BYU’s 150th anniversary
BYU must be deliberate in upholding its unique mission, Elder Gilbert tells BYU faculty and staff

9. Podcast episode 258: BYU’s Jenet Erickson on the divine design of the family and ‘The Family Proclamation’

Jenet Erickson joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Jenet Erickson, BYU associate professor of religious education and research fellow at the Wheatley Institute and Institute for Family Studies, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On the week’s episode of the Church News podcast, BYU professor Jenet Erickson discusses the divine design of the family, mothers’ well-being and how the proclamation’s principles promote family stability and happiness.

Listen to the podcast here.
Related Stories
Despite unfulfilled yearnings in family life, Christ’s Atonement makes it possible for ‘our eternal family’
Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast

10. ‘Of one heart and one mind’: Indigenous Latter-day Saints gather in Utah

People walk toward the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple after a sunrise ceremony held by Gathering of Tribes as part of its event titled “Good Medicine” in American Fork, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

On Saturday, Sept. 13, in American Fork, Utah, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with Indigenous ancestry joined as one people for an enriching day of cultural workshops, traditional music demonstrations and a group temple visit.

Read more about this story here.
Related Stories
‘Reverence for the divine’: How Navajo Latter-day Saints find strength in the gospel
2023: More than 700 Indigenous members of the Church from dozens of communities around the world gather in Arizona
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed