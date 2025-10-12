During the week of Oct. 5 to 11, President Dallin H. Oaks — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — other Church leaders and President Russell M. Nelson’s children honored President Nelson at a funeral held Tuesday, Oct. 7.
President Oaks and other Church leaders shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ during the October 2025 general conference, and this week’s episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each October 2025 general conference address.
Also, an update to the Member Tools app will help connect members and streamline processes for leaders. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to provide music for this conference.
It’s been 25 years since President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the change from Ricks College to BYU–Idaho, and the Salt Lake Tabernacle reached the 150th anniversary of its dedication.
Latter-day Saints in Cebu, Philippines, rallied together to provide relief after a deadly earthquake, plus a man who served in Peru as a young elder returned as a senior missionary and helped 155 Church members prepare for and attend the temple.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Nelson honored by President Oaks, other Church leaders and his children at funeral
At President Nelson’s funeral, held Tuesday, Oct. 7, President Oaks shared lessons he learned after serving with President Nelson for four-plus decades, calling President Nelson “my best friend and most effective teacher.”
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson also shared testimonies and personal experiences.
Additionally, two of President Nelson’s 10 children shared fond memories of “Daddy,” as they called him.
Read more about President Oaks’ address here.
Read more about other Church leaders’ remarks here.
Read more about what President Nelson’s children said here.
2. Church leaders speak in October 2025 general conference
President Oaks addressed listeners as the final speaker of the October 2025 general conference, speaking about the importance of the family.
Other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general officers of the Church also spoke, many expressing gratitude for President Nelson, who died one week before the conference.
See what President Oaks taught in conference here.
See conference highlights and summaries of other talks here.
3. Episode 261: October 2025 general conference — Healing, family and appreciation for the life and lessons of President Nelson
Following the 195th Semiannual General Conference, this week’s Church News podcast episode features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics like the family’s place in God’s plan, the healing that comes through relying on the Savior, ministering to the one and sustaining the Lord’s leaders.
Listen to the podcast here.
4. Member Tools update connects members and streamlines processes for leaders
A Sept. 17 update to the Member Tools app introduced new features designed to help Church leaders and members serve more effectively, simplify administrative tasks and strengthen connections between individuals and their congregations.
Read about the update here.
5. Meet the 12 musicians who sang with the Tabernacle Choir at October 2025 general conference
At the October 2025 conference, 12 singers from 10 countries joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The singers ranged from professional musicians and instructors with various degrees in music to those who sing as a hobby while working in different fields.
Read more about the international singers here.
6. BYU–Idaho celebrates 25th anniversary of President Hinckley’s historic, transformative announcement
On June 23, 2000, President Hinckley announced that the two-year junior college known as Ricks College would transition to a four-year university known as Brigham Young University–Idaho. Take a look back at the school’s growing impact as it prepares to turn 25.
Read more about this story here.
7. Salt Lake Tabernacle dedicated 150 years ago, in 1875
The Salt Lake Tabernacle was dedicated 150 years ago, on Oct. 9, 1875. It has been a gathering place for Church members for general conferences, other Church meetings, community gatherings, concerts and other public events.
Read more about the Salt Lake Tabernacle here.
8. Latter-day Saints join relief efforts after deadly earthquake in the Philippines
After a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, Philippines, Sept. 30, members of the Church came together to offer shelter, supplies and hands-on service.
Read more about the relief efforts here.
9. 155 travel 15 hours to Peru temple as a missionary story comes full circle
In Peru, 155 Church members traveled 15 hours by bus to attend the Arequipa Peru Temple. They had encouragement from a senior missionary who had served in that very area as a young elder.