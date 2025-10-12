Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Isaac Hale, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: Members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson is brought in during funeral services at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025; The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025; A woman smiles as she uses her cellphone; Global members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square pose in front of the organ pipes in the Tabernacle, during an interview in the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

During the week of Oct. 5 to 11, President Dallin H. Oaks — president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — other Church leaders and President Russell M. Nelson’s children honored President Nelson at a funeral held Tuesday, Oct. 7.

President Oaks and other Church leaders shared messages about the gospel of Jesus Christ during the October 2025 general conference, and this week’s episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each October 2025 general conference address.

Also, an update to the Member Tools app will help connect members and streamline processes for leaders. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to provide music for this conference.

It’s been 25 years since President Gordon B. Hinckley announced the change from Ricks College to BYU–Idaho, and the Salt Lake Tabernacle reached the 150th anniversary of its dedication.

Latter-day Saints in Cebu, Philippines, rallied together to provide relief after a deadly earthquake, plus a man who served in Peru as a young elder returned as a senior missionary and helped 155 Church members prepare for and attend the temple.

1. President Nelson honored by President Oaks, other Church leaders and his children at funeral

Apostles stand as the casket of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is brought in during funeral services at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

At President Nelson’s funeral, held Tuesday, Oct. 7, President Oaks shared lessons he learned after serving with President Nelson for four-plus decades, calling President Nelson “my best friend and most effective teacher.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson also shared testimonies and personal experiences.

Additionally, two of President Nelson’s 10 children shared fond memories of “Daddy,” as they called him.

2. Church leaders speak in October 2025 general conference

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Oaks addressed listeners as the final speaker of the October 2025 general conference, speaking about the importance of the family.

Other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general officers of the Church also spoke, many expressing gratitude for President Nelson, who died one week before the conference.

3. Episode 261: October 2025 general conference — Healing, family and appreciation for the life and lessons of President Nelson

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is quoted in the Church News podcast on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, along with other segments from the October 2025 general conference. | Screenshot from Church News' YouTube channel

Following the 195th Semiannual General Conference, this week’s Church News podcast episode features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics like the family’s place in God’s plan, the healing that comes through relying on the Savior, ministering to the one and sustaining the Lord’s leaders.

A woman smiles as she uses her cellphone. Since its introduction in 2010, the Member Tools app has evolved from a simple digital directory into a powerful resource that supports both members and leaders in fulfilling these sacred responsibilities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Sept. 17 update to the Member Tools app introduced new features designed to help Church leaders and members serve more effectively, simplify administrative tasks and strengthen connections between individuals and their congregations.

5. Meet the 12 musicians who sang with the Tabernacle Choir at October 2025 general conference

Global members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square pose in front of the organ pipes in the Tabernacle as they discuss their musical histories and how they feel about the opportunity to be members of the choir, during an interview in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

At the October 2025 conference, 12 singers from 10 countries joined The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The singers ranged from professional musicians and instructors with various degrees in music to those who sing as a hobby while working in different fields.

6. BYU–Idaho celebrates 25th anniversary of President Hinckley’s historic, transformative announcement

President Gordon B. Hinckley and Elder Henry B. Eyring announce plans to change Ricks College into BYU–Idaho, a four-year university. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

On June 23, 2000, President Hinckley announced that the two-year junior college known as Ricks College would transition to a four-year university known as Brigham Young University–Idaho. Take a look back at the school’s growing impact as it prepares to turn 25.

7. Salt Lake Tabernacle dedicated 150 years ago, in 1875

Historical photo shows the Salt Lake Tabernacle, with the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple to the left. | Deseret News archives

The Salt Lake Tabernacle was dedicated 150 years ago, on Oct. 9, 1875. It has been a gathering place for Church members for general conferences, other Church meetings, community gatherings, concerts and other public events.

8. Latter-day Saints join relief efforts after deadly earthquake in the Philippines

Latter-day Saints and friends gather in the Philippines at a Church meetinghouse in Cebu to divide food and supplies for those in need after an earthquake in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, Philippines, Sept. 30, members of the Church came together to offer shelter, supplies and hands-on service.

9. 155 travel 15 hours to Peru temple as a missionary story comes full circle

Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of the Arequipa Peru Temple the first week of August 2025. | Provided by Elder Milo LeBaron III

In Peru, 155 Church members traveled 15 hours by bus to attend the Arequipa Peru Temple. They had encouragement from a senior missionary who had served in that very area as a young elder.