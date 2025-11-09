Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: The official portrait of Church President Dallin H. Oaks; Then-Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé talks about the new Global Distribution Services Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 8, 2023; President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023; Missionaries listen as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

During the week of Nov. 2-8, the Church News podcast explored the life of President Dallin H. Oaks, 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Also, Elder Gérald Caussé was announced Nov. 6 as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the date for the annual Christmas devotional. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to students around the world in a BYU-Pathway Worldwide devotional on Oct. 31 and to missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center on Nov. 4.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to the young adults of the Church in a broadcast devotional that aired to North and South America on Nov. 2, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Kenya, Seychelles and Ethiopia in October during a 10-day assignment in the Africa Central Area.

In temple news, the Burley Idaho Temple opened its doors for public tours, starting with a media day on Monday, Nov. 3.

Sister Amy A. Wright — first counselor in the Primary general presidency — emphasized the power of keeping sacred covenants during a devotional at a single adult conference in historic Nauvoo, Illinois. Elder Edward B. Rowe, a General Authority Seventy, addressed students at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 4.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Church News podcast, episode 265: President Dallin H. Oaks: Man of faith, family and law

The official portrait of Church President Dallin H. Oaks. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The week’s Church News podcast explores the life of President Oaks, with excerpts from interviews conducted in the days and weeks surrounding the prophetic calling. Family members, general Church leaders and the counselors in the First Presidency share lessons from their experiences and observations of the 18th Prophet of the restored Church.

2. Elder Gérald Caussé called as newest Apostle

Then-Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé talks about the new Global Distribution Services Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 8, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Gérald Caussé was ordained an apostle by President Oaks and other members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Nov. 6. Elder Caussé had been serving as the presiding bishop of the Church at the time of his call.

During his first interview as an apostle, Elder Caussé testified he has always known Jesus Christ to be his Savior and Redeemer.

3. How to watch the 2025 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducts the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Nov. 4, the First Presidency of the Church announced its annual Christmas devotional will be Sunday, Dec. 7. This year’s devotional will not be a live ticketed event; it will be a prerecorded broadcast from the set of the Church’s “Savior of the World” production in Salt Lake City.

4. Elder David A. Bednar speaks to BYU–Pathway students and teaches missionaries in MTC devotional

Missionaries listen as Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

On Oct. 31, Elder Bednar spoke to students in the BYU-Pathway Worldwide program through a devotional broadcast. He spoke on the joy that the gospel of Jesus Christ brings.

At the Provo MTC, he taught missionaries on the principles that set the Church apart in a devotional on Nov. 4. The devotional was broadcast to the Church’s other 10 MTC locations around the world.

Related Stories Elder and Sister Bednar visit with victims after church shooting, fire in Michigan

5. Elder Neil L. Andersen witnesses of truth, temples and President Dallin H. Oaks

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to young adults from the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple on Oct. 18, 2025. His remarks were shared in the Americas on Nov. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Andersen, with his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, hosted a young adult broadcast devotional from the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple on Oct. 18. Elder and Sister Andersen bore witness that temples and President Dallin H. Oaks point individuals to truth. The broadcast was shared in North and South America on Nov. 2.

6. Elder Ronald A. Rasband ministers in Kenya

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets young adults from South Sudan, some who are currently serving missions, in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 25, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On a recent visit to Kenya, Elder Rasband reunited with a group of young men he first met two years earlier during another assignment. His ministry in the area highlighted themes of faith, service and unity among members of the Church.

Related Stories Elder Rasband shares how the gospel’s joy abounds in Africa

7. As the open house stage for the Burley Idaho Temple begins, many experience the ‘love and peace of the Savior’

Media representatives begin their tour of the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, during the temple media day in Burley, Idaho. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Burley Idaho Temple opened for public tours on Nov. 3, starting with a media day. It will be dedicated in January 2026 as the Church’s 212th operating temple. Attendees remarked on the atmosphere of peace and the temple’s purpose as a house of the Lord focused on ordinances.

Related Stories See more Church News coverage of temples

8. Sister Amy A. Wright on 2 ways to help ‘successfully navigate the challenges of our day’

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother James Wright, stand outside the Nauvoo Illinois Temple on Sept. 18, 2025, in Nauvoo, Illinois. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Wright taught single adult Latter-day Saints gathered in historic Nauvoo, Illinois, that making and keeping sacred covenants and following the counsel of the living prophet are two things that help with navigating life’s challenges.

Single adults 31 and older participated in the four-day conference aiming to socialize, serve and grow spiritually in the historic setting.

9. Stay anchored to Jesus Christ during life’s climb, Elder Edward B. Rowe says at BYU

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, gives a devotional address at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Emma Thomas, Brigham Young University

Elder Rowe spoke to students in a Nov. 4 BYU devotional about how to stay strong in Jesus Christ through life’s trials. He closed his meeting by inviting students to develop unshaken trust in and love for Jesus Christ.